Indiana is such a greedy state with it's Gov't fees. I know someone who moved there from TN. His License plates costed $27.50 in TN, well over $300 in Indiana for same car. He also had a car with Disabled Veteran plates that were Free in TN. Indiana also says disabled Veteran plates are free but they Costed $210 for his FREE disabled Veteran plates in Indiana. So no surprise they are gouging on fishing and hunting too. This is how they are able to boast about having a few billion $ surplus for the state...by robbing it's residents at every chance, just my opinion. Also, I visited him and was shocked when I saw his water bill of around $155 per month, he uses way less water then I do in TN and my bill is usually about $40 a month. Indiana sucks!!!!
