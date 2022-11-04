Read full article on original website
Man arrested after chase, crash and shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – A man was arrested Friday after a shooting in Yakima. The call for help came in just after 3 p.m. after reports of a shooting at the intersection of 80th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard. When officers with the Yakima Police Department got to the scene, they said two vehicles had crashed and they found a...
Police searching for man wanted for murder, connected to homicide at Yakima hotel
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted for kidnapping and murder. Authorities said Cesar J. Sanchez is connected to the killing of a woman at a Yakima hotel back in October. According to court documents, Sanchez was at the Yakima Inn when Angelica Aguilar, 31, was shot and killed in one of...
Benton County Deputies Slammed with Sunday AM Calls
Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Department was busy from early morning til night. Early Sunday morning, Deputy McDermott of the BCSO answered an animal complaint, which according to the department, morphed into:. "... writing a search warrant which led to 4 warrant arrests, 4 recovered stolen cargo trailers, 1 recovered...
Arrest Warrant Issued for Windstorm After Tri-Cities Trees Assaulted
A storm blew into Tri-Cities Friday night that assaulted thousands of innocent trees, and now the TC-TPD wants to find the perpetrator and have them arrested. The Trees Were Just Minding Their Own Business Friday Night. When thousands of trees in the Tri-Cities went to bed on Friday night, they...
Connell man arrested in Kennewick, suspected of several area auto & motorcyle thefts
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A Connell man was arrested Saturday after allegedly trying to steal a motorcyle after posing as a buyer. Jeromy Clark, 31, is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and assault. Authorities said Clark is suspected in several open auto and motorcycle theft cases in the Tri-Cities. Kennewick police officers were called to the...
Sunnyside Police Chief fired
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera has been fired. According to a City of Sunnyside press release, Escalera had been Chief since May, 2014. "I have not come to this decision lightly, but ultimately believe my decision best serves the interests of the Police Department, the City as a whole, and the community of Sunnyside," said Elizabeth Alba, Sunnyside City Mangager.
Second suspect in deadly shooting between two vehicles arrested
KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office identified a 13-year-old boy as one of the suspects in the death of Jatzivy Sarabia, 18. A warrant was obtained for first-degree murder with aggravated circumstances with nationwide extradition for the suspect. On Thursday, the suspect was located in...
Richland man killed in single car crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A Richland man was killed Sunday night after crashing his car in Kittitas County. Washington State Patrol identified the victim as 36-year-old Alexander Pappas. According to a press release from WSP, Pappas was driving east on I-90 at milepost 92, about 7 miles east of...
Benton County man dead, 15-year-old facing murder charge
BENTON CO., Wash. – Benton County authorities have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the killing of a man in a rural community. According to Lieutenant Jason Erickson with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 27,000 block of Ambassador PR Thursday night for reports of a fight. The deputies said the 15-year old boy and an adult...
Wapato middle school shooting threat turns out to be prank
WAPATO, Wash. – The Wapato Middle School was put in lockdown Friday after it was reported a person was in the parking lot threatening to shoot up the school. Officers from the Wapato Police Department, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the Yakama Nation Tribal Police, the Toppenish Police Department and the Washington State Patrol all responded to the middle school...
Kadlec Nurses having their cars vandalized in Richland
Richland, Wash. - In recent months there have been numerous car thefts and vandalisms to different nurses' cars while parked in the Kadlec employee parking lot. I spoke with a nurse who wishes to remain anonymous who was one of three nurses whose car was broken into. I asked her if she felt safe while at work.
Two homes lost in Adams County fire
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - Two homes were lost in a structure fire on the 2100 block of Margarett Lane in Adams County around 11:14 p.m. on November 5, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. ACSO responded with the County Fire Marshall and Adams County Fire District 5. The cause...
14-year-old boy arrested in fatal shooting in Kennewick
KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with an active homicide investigation. According to information released by the police department Wednesday, the boy has been taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and is facing a 1st degree murder charge. The shooting happened October 29. KPD officers responded to the 1100 block of West 5th...
Moses Lake PD arrests two teenage suspect from weekend homicide
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide that happened on Sunday. The two 16-year-old suspects were charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and theft of a firearm. The firearm used to kill the 20-year-old man has been recovered by authorities. The man died on the scene. A 17-year-old boy…
13-year-old facing murder charge in killing of Jatzivy Sarabia of Richland
BENTON CO., Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they have have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection to a shooting that killed a Hanford High graduate. Investigators with the sheriff’s office, in cooperation with the Benton County Prosecutors Office, were able to track down the boy in Kennewick Thursday. According to a statement from the Benton County Sheriff’s...
Bail set at $1 million for 14-year-old Tri-Cities murder suspect
The 14-year-old appeared in juvenile court in Kennewick on Thursday.
No weapon found in false alarm at Wapato Middle School
Wapato Middle School was locked down late Friday afternoon as police responded to what turned out to be false alarm about someone with a weapon in the parking lot. Officers from several departments were called to the school around 4:30 p.m. after multiple reports about a person in the parking lot waving a gun around and threatening to shoot up the school, according to a news release from the Wapato Police Department. School officials locked down the school.
Yakima Inn Murder Suspect Arrested in Buena
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Angela Aguilar at the Yakima Inn on October 21. That's the day the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force received a request from the Yakima Police Department to find and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Sanchez-Perez. The...
WSP responds to non-traffic deadly collision near Othello
OTHELLO, Wash.- According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) a driver suffered an unknown medical emergency while behind the wheel near State Route 17 and Milepost 31. The car, driven by a 61-year-old male, left the roadway, drove through a ditch, and came to rest against a fence. The driver...
29-year-old man suspected of murder pleads not guilty
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The man accused of shooting and killing Fernando Pulido, 36, plead not guilty in Benton County Superior Court on Wednesday. Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, is being held for suspicion of Second Degree Murder for the shooting death of Pulido in Kennewick back in September. His bail...
