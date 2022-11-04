Wapato Middle School was locked down late Friday afternoon as police responded to what turned out to be false alarm about someone with a weapon in the parking lot. Officers from several departments were called to the school around 4:30 p.m. after multiple reports about a person in the parking lot waving a gun around and threatening to shoot up the school, according to a news release from the Wapato Police Department. School officials locked down the school.

WAPATO, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO