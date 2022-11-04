ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Canterbury's Saed Anabtawi named ISCA Player of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Canterbury's senior goalkeeper, Saed Anabtawi, was named the 2022 Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Player of the Year. In 20 games played, Anabtawi collected 47 saves and helped the Cavaliers bring home their 14th semi-state title. He was named first-team all-state to close his high school...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Strong and gusty winds leave thousands without power across NE Indiana

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WFFT) - A potent weather system swept through the region Saturday, bringing strong winds to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Sustained winds were between 20 and 30 mph, but gusts exceeded 45 mph. Roann, IN reported a gust of 72 mph!. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued...
INDIANA STATE

