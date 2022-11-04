Read full article on original website
Canterbury's Saed Anabtawi named ISCA Player of the Year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Canterbury's senior goalkeeper, Saed Anabtawi, was named the 2022 Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Player of the Year. In 20 games played, Anabtawi collected 47 saves and helped the Cavaliers bring home their 14th semi-state title. He was named first-team all-state to close his high school...
Strong and gusty winds leave thousands without power across NE Indiana
Fort Wayne, Ind. (WFFT) - A potent weather system swept through the region Saturday, bringing strong winds to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Sustained winds were between 20 and 30 mph, but gusts exceeded 45 mph. Roann, IN reported a gust of 72 mph!. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued...
At least 1 dead, multiple people missing in Oklahoma after more than a dozen tornadoes hit 3 states, officials say
At least one person was killed, and multiple people are missing after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas late Friday, damaging homes and knocking out power for thousands as officials launch search and rescue efforts. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt issued an emergency declaration on Saturday for Bryan, Choctaw, LeFlore and...
