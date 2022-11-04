ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Porterville Recorder

Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Suzuki's 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Ottawa brings losing streak into game against Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (3-6-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-7-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Vancouver Canucks after losing five games in a row. Ottawa has a 4-3-0 record at home and a 4-7-0 record overall. The Senators serve 13.0...
Porterville Recorder

Nashville visits Seattle after Gross' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (5-6-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (7-4-2, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Seattle Kraken after Jordan Gross scored two goals in the Predators' 4-3 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks. Seattle has a 2-3-1 record in home games...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Coyotes take on the Sabres following Ritchie's 2-goal performance

Arizona Coyotes (4-6-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-5-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Buffalo Sabres after Nick Ritchie's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Buffalo has a 7-5-0 record overall and a 4-2-0 record...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

Maple Leafs play the Golden Knights on 3-game winning streak

Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-2, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Toronto has a 5-1-0 record at home and a...
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota visits Los Angeles in Western Conference play

Minnesota Wild (5-5-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (7-6-1, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Minnesota Wild in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is 3-3-0 at home and 7-6-1 overall. The Kings have conceded 53 goals while scoring 48...
LOS ANGELES, CA

