Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Suzuki's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with...
Ottawa brings losing streak into game against Vancouver
Vancouver Canucks (3-6-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-7-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Vancouver Canucks after losing five games in a row. Ottawa has a 4-3-0 record at home and a 4-7-0 record overall. The Senators serve 13.0...
Stars, Jets meet again in battle of Central Division’s best
The Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets are showing they can hang in there with the top teams in the NHL.
Nashville visits Seattle after Gross' 2-goal game
Nashville Predators (5-6-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (7-4-2, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Seattle Kraken after Jordan Gross scored two goals in the Predators' 4-3 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks. Seattle has a 2-3-1 record in home games...
Coyotes take on the Sabres following Ritchie's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (4-6-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-5-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Buffalo Sabres after Nick Ritchie's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Buffalo has a 7-5-0 record overall and a 4-2-0 record...
Maple Leafs play the Golden Knights on 3-game winning streak
Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-2, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Toronto has a 5-1-0 record at home and a...
Minnesota visits Los Angeles in Western Conference play
Minnesota Wild (5-5-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (7-6-1, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Minnesota Wild in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is 3-3-0 at home and 7-6-1 overall. The Kings have conceded 53 goals while scoring 48...
