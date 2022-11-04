ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Advocacy groups push for special investigation into Eliza Fletcher’s death

By Kayla Solomon, FOX13 Memphis
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two months after the abduction and murder of Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher, national advocacy groups FAMM and People for the Enforcement of Rape Laws (PERL) are calling for action from Tennessee state leaders.

In a letter to both Gov. Bill Lee and Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, the organizations are calling for a special investigator to take a closer look at the justice system failures that may have led to Cleotha Henderson allegedly kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher.

“We found out that two agencies, TDOC and TBI, both had failures within them and an investigator will be able to pinpoint where the breakdown was and ensure the public that this will never happen again,” said Matthew Charles, a policy associate at FAMM.

One of those failures listed is the fact that Henderson was released from prison years early despite multiple violations.

“The fact that Cleotha ended up with 53 infractions, majority of them violent, and he still received over 1,100 days credit, that alone shows that credit was given to him that he didn’t deserve.”

Charles said that he has firsthand experience of the prison system, serving time behind bars himself as recently as 2019.

“I was given a 35-year federal sentence for drug and firearm violations. I served 21 years and 5 months and then I was released,” he said.

Charles said that not everyone can turn their lives around, and Memphis state Rep. G.A. Hardaway added that it’s the repeat offenders like Henderson who do need a closer look.

“If you ask a woman if her preference is to punish a perpetrator or prevent a crime, they’re going to say prevent a crime every time. So that’s where our resources need to go and if we identify these folks ahead of time, get them help,” said Hardaway.

He said that behind the scenes, there’s work happening as the state legislature preps for another legislative session: “We’re working with some of the other advocacy groups, women and civil rights advocacy groups on presenting the DOJ and perhaps a federal lawsuit the argument that there’s a constitutional violation at work here of the U.S. and state of Tennessee constitutions.”

Charles said that so far, they have not gotten a response from neither the governor’s office nor the attorney general.

