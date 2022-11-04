Read full article on original website
lastandardnewspaper.com
UCLA USC football Black tailgate
UCLA and USC have been battling it out on the football field since 1929 in what is one of college football’s greatest rivalries. While the rivalry can be heated, it does bring together alumni from both schools for some good spirited fun and fellowship. That is true for Black alumni of both schools, as there is a yearly joint tailgate that is hosted by Black graduates of both schools.
Zach Charbonnet’s status for UCLA against Arizona State a mystery
UCLA left fans and viewers perplexed on Saturday night with the handling of star running back Zach Charbonnet. Charbonnet was dressed and in uniform for the Bruins’ game against Arizona State. But he did not play at all in the first quarter, nor did he play the first few minutes of the second quarter.
uclabruins.com
UCLA's Contest at Oregon State Canceled
CORVALLIS, Ore. – UCLA's Sunday game at Oregon State, originally scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. start, has been canceled due to poor field conditions caused by sustained heavy rain in the area. The contest will not be rescheduled. The Bruins now have one game remaining on their regular season...
Tri-City Herald
Husan Longstreet Reacts to Oregon Offer
Inglewood (Calif.) High School quarterback Husan Longstreet is poised to be one of the next great quarterbacks out of Southern California. Some wondered who would take over the offense for the Sentinels after Justyn Martin headed off to UCLA for his college football. That question has been answered, as Longstreet...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Game-by-Game UCLA Men’s Basketball Predictions 2022-2023
The Bruins are back and looking to make some noise yet again. No. 8 UCLA men's basketball will start its season against Sacramento State on Monday, tipping off coach Mick Cronin's fourth campaign in Westwood. The Bruins have the highest winning percentage in Pac-12 play ever since Cronin arrived, and they've gone to the Final Four and Sweet 16 in his two NCAA tournament appearances.
JSerra football coach Scott McKnight taken off field following pregame collision with player
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Scott McKnight, a third-year coach at Orange County football power JSerra-San Juan Capistrano, was carted off the field following a pregame "friendly fire" collision with one of his players. In a scene normally reserved for players during a game, McKnight was put on a ...
CIF Football: Millikan Dominates Saugus
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. There was plenty of conversation about plenty of topics in the run-up to Millikan’s CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoff opener at Saugus, Friday evening. The Centurions’ best player was sidelined for the game for running a Thin Blue Line flag onto the field the week prior, in violation of team and Hart School District rules, sparking a national controversy that put the football game in the middle of America’s ongoing culture wars. But once the game kicked off at College of the Canyons Friday evening, there was no controversy and no doubt—it was an absolute butt-kicking as the Rams won 49-21.
pepperbough.com
‘Cardiac Kids’ win playoff nailbiter vs. Cerritos, 42-41
Cerritos, CA—For the third consecutive week, the Colton Yellowjackets found themselves on the brink of a loss. This week, the stakes were the highest they’ve been all season—round 1 of the CIF Playoffs against Cerritos High School. And for the third consecutive week, the Yellowjackets prevailed in...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football quarterfinal round playoff schedule for Orange County teams
Quarterfinal round games are scheduled for Friday night, Nov. 11 but could be moved to Thursday or Saturday. Please check back Monday for exact dates and locations. Chaparral at Corona del Mar (Newport Harbor) Yorba Linda at Palos Verdes. El Modena at Bishop Diego. DIVISION 4. Cypress at Long Beach...
Mater Dei wins at state finals with “The Machine”
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Local Indiana schools dazzled the rest of the state Saturday at the ISSMA State Finals in Indianapolis. The Mater Dei Marching Wildcats proved they were the best in Class D with their performance of “The Machine”, beating out nine other schools. “The Machine” featured music from the movies Robots, The Iron […]
localocnews.com
CIF football playoff scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4
It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Riverside, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
lastandardnewspaper.com
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller
Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
EggBred Expansion in the Works
CEO Albert Shim has struck deals with five franchisees to expand EggBred in both the Orange County and Los Angeles markets.
Southern California in for Three Days of Rain, Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.
mynewsla.com
“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
localemagazine.com
17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC
With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
Thrillist
The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX
Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating burgers, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in California that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and exquisite service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
L.A. Weekly
6 Interesting Facts about LA Mayor Candidate Karen Bass
Angelenos will take to the polls this coming Tuesday to decide on a series of races that will impact the future of the city, state and nation. No race is more consequential for the City of Los Angeles than the election of the next mayor, who will replace the current termed-out mayor Eric Garcetti. Developer Rick Caruso will face off against Karen Bass in the tight race. Bass, an LA native, has a long resume of political experience. Here are six Interesting facts about LA Mayor Candidate Karen Bass:
