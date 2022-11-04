Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Victim identified in deadly West Seattle shooting
Tre'El's younger sister started a GoFund Me page to raise funds for her brother's funeral. She described him as a man who built a strong foundation of love and compassion.
police1.com
Investigation documents SWAT arrest attempt, Wash. deputy's death
TACOMA, Wash. — The plan the Pierce County Sheriff's Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that's standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
Suspect arrested for stolen car from Seattle Children's; guns, drugs found
SEATTLE — A man suspected of stealing a family's car from Seattle Children's while their infant son underwent brain surgery was arrested on Friday. Police identified the vehicle Friday and eventually apprehended Timothy Laucks, 41, after he attempted to flee officers in a Queen Anne parking lot. Inside the...
Woman shot on Alki Beach on Halloween recovering at Harborview Medical Center
Seattle police are still searching for the person or people responsible for shooting a man and woman on Alki Beach on Halloween night. Both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The man who was shot was released from the hospital, but the woman — Ayla Olson — is still recovering.
Police recover car stolen during Spokane toddler’s surgery
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department has found the stolen car of a Spokane family whose toddler was recovering from brain surgery at the Seattle Children’s Hospital. Officers looked for the car all day on Friday and found it, where the person driving the stolen car drove off and tried to get away. They found the car in the parking...
q13fox.com
SPD: 2 men arrested after a 'chaotic' shooting incident in Chinatown-International District
SEATTLE - Seattle Police arrested two men following a ‘chaotic’ fight that escalated into multiple shots fired inside a restaurant in the Chinatown-International District early Saturday morning. Witnesses say it started, because of an argument over an ex-boyfriend. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), about a half...
KOMO News
Police recover stolen car taken from Seattle Children's hospital, also guns, drugs, cash
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police have recovered the vehicle belonging to a family who had it stolen while their child was undergoing surgery at Seattle Children's hospital. On Friday, Seattle police conducted a stolen vehicle operation throughout the city. During the operation, they found a vehicle that was believed to be stolen.
Suspect in Bellevue, Seattle carjackings arrested by Kent police
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Kent police arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for two armed carjackings in King County on Monday. According to police, the first carjacking occurred at Bellevue Square when the suspect shot at the victim's feet and stole their purse and vehicle. After driving away, the...
Truck crashes into Seattle home; no serious injuries reported
SEATTLE — A truck crashed into a Seattle home in the Licton Springs neighborhood on Monday morning, Seattle police confirmed. SPD said it is investigating how the crash happened, but Seattle Fire said one male passenger in the truck was able to climb out on their own. The adult male driver was extricated by firefighters, but neither sustained serious injuries according to SFD.
KOMO News
New details emerge in the fatal shooting of Central District business owner
SEATTLE, Wash. — New details have been released following the murder of a business owner and father, D’Vonne Pickett Jr. in Seattle’s Central District neighborhood on Oct. 19. According to SFD, units were initially sent to the wrong location when en route to the scene of the...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $100,000 for Centralia Man Accused of Molesting 6-Year-Old
A Centralia man accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl earlier this year was arrested on Thursday. The defendant, Jackson L. McCarter, 25, has since been charged with one count of first-degree child molestation. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. The alleged victim initially reported the abuse...
Police recover family’s car stolen from Seattle Children’s Hospital as child recovered from surgery
SEATTLE — Seattle police announced Saturday that they have recovered a vehicle that was stolen from a family while their 1-year-old child was recovering from brain surgery at Seattle Children’s Hospital. The car was stolen on Oct. 28 at around 8 p.m. from one of the parking garages...
q13fox.com
Docs: Man accused of DUI allegedly caused 4-car crash that killed 1
SEATTLE - A man accused of driving under the influence in North Seattle allegedly caused a four-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a passenger, according to court documents. Through a translator at the hospital, the 45-year-old suspect told police that he was attempting to commit suicide by driving...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In North Seattle (North Seattle, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash in north seattle early morning. The crash happened at130th street near shoreline down onto I-50. The driver landed on the front end of one vehicle, struck another, and rolled over, according to the WSP. He struck two cars, the second of which...
1 killed in fiery multi-car collision on I-90 near Issaquah
KING COUNTY, Wash. — One person was killed after two vehicles burst into flames following a multi-car collision on Interstate 90 near Issaquah Saturday evening, Washington State Patrol (WSP) said. WSP said a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-90 at a high rate of speed when it approached a...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Jailed for Multiple Violent Offenses in 2021 Now Accused of Tampering With Witness; Bail Set at $500K
A Centralia man arrested last month for multiple alleged domestic violence offenses now faces 23 new charges after Lewis County Jail phone records revealed he repeatedly contacted one of the victims and allegedly told her to withdraw her statement. The defendant, Telor Maclin, 29, has been in custody of the...
Victim of Alki Beach drive-by shooting still recovering after undergoing 2 surgeries
SEATTLE — Ayla Mathews is recovering after she was shot near Alki Beach in Seattle on Halloween night. Mathews and a friend were dressed up and walking her dog while playing Pokemon Go when police said the two were injured in a drive-by shooting. Seattle police said the shooting...
KING-5
Victim recovering after drive-by shooting near Seattle's Alki Beach
Ayla Matthews was walking her dog and playing Pokemon Go when she was shot by someone in a car near Alki Beach. Police are still searching for suspects.
KOMO News
Fatal 2 car collision on I-90 causes both vehicles to catch fire
KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Saturday afternoon around 5:30 there was a two-car collision on WB 90 at milepost 22 that caused both vehicles to catch fire. All traffic was ultimately diverted off the Preston exit and I-90 was completely shut down. The driver of one of the vehicles...
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police blotter: Fleeing suspect rams patrol car
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. An apparently intoxicated man, trying to get away after shoplifting at a store on Borgen Boulevard, rammed a Gig Harbor Police car on Oct. 30. An officer patrolling...
