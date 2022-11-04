ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
police1.com

Investigation documents SWAT arrest attempt, Wash. deputy's death

TACOMA, Wash. — The plan the Pierce County Sheriff's Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that's standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Suspect in Bellevue, Seattle carjackings arrested by Kent police

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Kent police arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for two armed carjackings in King County on Monday. According to police, the first carjacking occurred at Bellevue Square when the suspect shot at the victim's feet and stole their purse and vehicle. After driving away, the...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Truck crashes into Seattle home; no serious injuries reported

SEATTLE — A truck crashed into a Seattle home in the Licton Springs neighborhood on Monday morning, Seattle police confirmed. SPD said it is investigating how the crash happened, but Seattle Fire said one male passenger in the truck was able to climb out on their own. The adult male driver was extricated by firefighters, but neither sustained serious injuries according to SFD.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Bail Set at $100,000 for Centralia Man Accused of Molesting 6-Year-Old

A Centralia man accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl earlier this year was arrested on Thursday. The defendant, Jackson L. McCarter, 25, has since been charged with one count of first-degree child molestation. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. The alleged victim initially reported the abuse...
CENTRALIA, WA
q13fox.com

Docs: Man accused of DUI allegedly caused 4-car crash that killed 1

SEATTLE - A man accused of driving under the influence in North Seattle allegedly caused a four-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a passenger, according to court documents. Through a translator at the hospital, the 45-year-old suspect told police that he was attempting to commit suicide by driving...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

1 killed in fiery multi-car collision on I-90 near Issaquah

KING COUNTY, Wash. — One person was killed after two vehicles burst into flames following a multi-car collision on Interstate 90 near Issaquah Saturday evening, Washington State Patrol (WSP) said. WSP said a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-90 at a high rate of speed when it approached a...
ISSAQUAH, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor Police blotter: Fleeing suspect rams patrol car

Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. An apparently intoxicated man, trying to get away after shoplifting at a store on Borgen Boulevard, rammed a Gig Harbor Police car on Oct. 30. An officer patrolling...
GIG HARBOR, WA
KING 5

KING 5

