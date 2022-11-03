Read full article on original website
Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager admits his side are Premier League title contenders after victory at Chelsea
Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal are competing for the title after their win at Chelsea - but did call for respect towards Manchester City's recent record in English football. Since the start of the season, Arteta has been coy about the Gunners' chances to win the title despite 10 consecutive...
Erik ten Hag frustrated by 'stupid' crossing to Cristiano Ronaldo by Man Utd as Aston Villa beat them 3-1 at Villa Park
Erik ten Hag called Manchester United's tactic of crossing from deep for Cristiano Ronaldo "stupid" as he was left frustrated by his players failing to "follow the rules" in their 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday. Asked if he had encouraged his players to look for the head of...
Erling Haaland describes penalty as 'one of the most nervous moments in my life' as Manchester City defeat Fulham
Erling Haaland admitted his 95th-minute penalty against Fulham was "one of the most nervous moments in my life" as Pep Guardiola hailed how his Manchester City side channelled their anger to move top of the Premier League. Haaland emerged from the bench to score an injury-time penalty as 10-man City...
Los Angeles FC 3-3 Philadelphia Union (3-0 on pens): Gareth Bale on target as LAFC win first MLS Cup on penalties
Los Angeles FC won their first MLS Cup by beating Philadelphia Union 3-0 on penalties following a 3-3 draw, with Gareth Bale's late equaliser sending the game to a shootout. The Wales captain struck in the eighth minute of added time, having come on as a substitute in the 97th minute. It was his first appearance for LAFC since October 2 after suffering an injury and comes just over two weeks before the World Cup.
Man City 2-1 Fulham: Erling Haaland's 95th-minute penalty seals dramatic win for hosts after Joao Cancelo sending off
Erling Haaland's 95th-minute penalty dragged 10-man Manchester City back to the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Fulham on a day of high drama at a sodden Etihad Stadium. Haaland kept his composure to tuck away his 18th league goal of the season after Kevin De...
Premier League hits and misses: James Maddison 'ready' for England World Cup place while Erling Haaland rescue act was written in the stars
It was another match-winning performance from James Maddison on Saturday evening. The attacking midfielder drove Leicester forward throughout their 2-0 win against Everton and picked up two brilliant assists. The numbers match up too. He was top in the match for assists (2), shots (8) - seven of which were...
Blackpool 0-1 Luton: Luke Berry steers Hatters to victory
Luke Berry's first goal since March secured play-off chasing Luton a 1-0 Championship win over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road. The midfielder's 57th-minute strike proved the difference as the struggling Hatters ended a three-game winless run, leaving them two points off the top six. Defeat for the Seasiders was their second...
Sunderland 0-1 Cardiff: Mark Harris fires Bluebirds to victory
Mark Harris' first goal in seven matches earned Cardiff a 1-0 win at Sunderland in the Sky Bet Championship. The Welshman, in with a shout of going to the World Cup, pounced in the area to convert from close range in the 49th minute despite claims for offside from the hosts.
Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl
Southampton have sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and opened talks with Luton boss Nathan Jones. Hasenhuttl leaves the Saints after their 4-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday, which left them in the relegation zone after six losses in nine top-flight games. Assistant coach Richard Kitzbichler has also left the club. The...
Man Utd Women 1-3 Chelsea Women: Sam Kerr, Lauren James, Erin Cuthbert goals end hosts' unbeaten WSL start
Sam Kerr, Lauren James and Erin Cuthbert earned champions Chelsea a 3-1 victory at Manchester United to keep them level with WSL leaders Arsenal, and end their hosts' unbeaten start. Chelsea had the better of the few chances before they took the lead, with Pernille Harder nodding a free header...
Sky Sports Cup: Rangers beat Spartans, Hibs see off Glasgow City to reach final
Rangers are into their first-ever Scottish Women's Premier League Cup final after seeing off Spartans 4-0 in the Sky Sports Cup. Despite penalty heroics in the last two rounds, the SWPL champions proved to be too tough a test for Spartans who found themselves behind early on. Malky Thomson's side...
Brazil World Cup squad: Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus called up to Tite's 26-man team for Qatar
Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been named in Brazil's 26-man squad for the World Cup while Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out. Selecao coach Tite named his 26-man squad for the Qatar tournament on Monday evening, which also included Tottenham's Richarlison and Manchester United's Antony, but Firmino was the most noticeable absentee with Martinelli, who only has three caps for his country, preferred.
Leeds 4-3 Bournemouth: Crysencio Summerville completes comeback for hosts in seven-goal thriller at Elland Road
Crysencio Summerville was the match-winner again for Leeds as they came from 3-1 down to beat Bournemouth 4-3 in a blockbuster Premier League match at Elland Road. After his late winner against Liverpool at Anfield last week, Summerville raced beyond the Bournemouth defence after being slipped through by substitute Wilfried Gnonto and calmly slotted the ball beyond Mark Travers (84) to seal a memorable victory for Jesse Marsch's side.
Antonio Conte's dig at Jurgen Klopp: 'Was he happy with how we played?'
Antonio Conte never forgets - the Italian aimed a dig at Jurgen Klopp, asking: 'Is he happy with how we played?' after the Liverpool boss questioned Spurs' tactics in their 1-1 draw in May.
West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace: Michael Olise nets injury-time winner to end Palace's away-day woes
Michael Olise’s late goal ended a run of seven games without a win on the road for Crystal Palace as they dispatched a tame West Ham side 2-1. Despite being second-best throughout and posting just five shots on goal over the 90 minutes, West Ham grabbed the lead when Said Benrahma lashed one home from 22 yards. Palace stayed calm and kept playing silky possession-based football and got their rewards before the break when Wilfried Zaha fired them level after an error from Thilo Kehrer.
Watford 0-1 Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres earns victory for Sky Blues
Coventry moved clear of the relegation places thanks to a 1-0 win at Watford that ended the Hornets' three-game winning run. A goal from Viktor Gyokeres five minutes into the second half turned out to be just enough on a day when Watford had a goal disallowed as well as seeing Ismaila Sarr miss a golden chance.
Ben White: Arsenal defender is underrated and merits a place in England's World Cup squad
Ben White has come a long way since his Arsenal debut in the 2-0 defeat to Brentford on the opening day of last season but perceptions of him are only now beginning to catch up. The defender struggled to cope with Brentford's directness that night in west London, Ivan Toney...
Everton 0-2 Leicester: Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes strikes see Foxes to Premier League victory
Superb strikes from Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes in either half gave Leicester a 2-0 victory against Everton on Saturday Night Football. It was another special goal from the Belgian midfielder, who followed up a sensational effort against Wolves with a similarly sensational effort at Goodison Park. On the stroke...
England, Wales and other FAs ignore FIFA's plea to 'focus on football' at Qatar World Cup
The English FA and Welsh FA insist they will continue to campaign on human rights issues and compensation for migrant workers in Qatar after FIFA told World Cup teams to keep politics and lectures on morality out of the tournament. The FIFA leadership issued the plea to "focus on the...
Swansea 2-2 Wigan: Swans battle back for point
Swansea struck with an 84th-minute Joel Piroe penalty to earn a 2-2 draw against Wigan Athletic. The hosts found themselves 2-0 down after just 15 minutes but fought back for a point thanks to Piroe's fifth goal of the season. Wigan are left in a perilous position, they sit in...
