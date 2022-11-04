It is going to stay muggy and warm through mid-week here in South Mississippi. Tonight will be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s. On Tuesday, there is only a slight chance of a stray shower in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be warm again reaching the low to mid 80s. Winds will be easterly around 10 to 15 mph. By mid-week, temps will dip slightly back into the 70s. Then, on Friday, a strong cold front will move though South Mississippi bringing us big change. The frontal system will bring much cooler air with highs only in the 60s. In the tropics, Nicole is not expected to impact South MS.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO