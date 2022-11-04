ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodburn, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Blackhawk volleyball claims second state title in set thriller

MUNCIE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Blackhawk Christian volleyball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit to claim the 2022 IHSAA Class 1A state championship 3-2 (21-25, 25-13, 12-25, 25-20, 15-5) over Class 1A's top-ranked Tecumseh on Saturday afternoon. The victory for coach Anne Boyer’s Braves (34-4) marks second state title for...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

The Locker Room: High School Football Sectional Finals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from seven area sectional final football games in this week's edition of The Locker Room. Columbia City 27, Leo 21 (OT) Class 3A - Sectional 27. Yorktown 42, Norwell 41. Class 2A - Sectional 35. Bishop Luers...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lauren Ross Post 2022 3A State Title Game

Bellmont's Lauren Ross talks about finishing as the 2022 Class 3A state runner-ups. Bellmont volleyball falls in 3A title game for second straight season. The Bellmont volleyball team fell in the IHSAA Class 3A state championship game for the second straight year 3-1 (15-25, 16-25, 25-22, 16-25) to Providence on Saturday.
DECATUR, IN
WANE 15

Snider’s Firks hauls in “Gem of the Night”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lincoln Firks made a game-winning diving touchdown grab with less than three minutes left as Snider rallied to defeat North Side 25-21 for a sectional title on Friday night, earning the Panthers your Highlight Zone “Gem of the Night” honors from Peter Franklin Jewelers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Van Wert, November 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Hicksville basketball team will have a game with Van Wert on November 05, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HICKSVILLE, OH
wfft.com

Bellmont volleyball falls in 3A title game for second straight season

MUNCIE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Bellmont volleyball team fell in the IHSAA Class 3A state championship game for the second straight year 3-1 (15-25, 16-25, 25-22, 16-25) to Providence on Saturday. Providence started quickly and appeared headed for a straight-set win after building up a six-point lead in set three...
DECATUR, IN
Times-Bulletin

Cougars comeback to shock Perkins 29-22

SANDUSKY — The Cougars put together a fourth quarter sequence that included a game-winning 79-yard drive, a go-ahead two-point conversion and a blocked field goal attempt returned for a touchdown as time expired to shock Perkins in a 29-22 regional quarterfinal game for the ages on Friday night. After...
VAN WERT, OH
wfft.com

Northside school on lock-down for routine K-9 unit search

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northside High School was on lock-down Monday for a K-9 interdiction. K-9s are brought in to search for contraband during interdiction. Students stayed in classrooms out of the way of the dogs, according to Krista Stockman, Director of Communications & Marketing for FWCS. She said interdiction is a routine activity in the schools.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Power restored after strong winds sweep through Fort Wayne area

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Power has been restored to nearly all homes in Fort Wayne and Allen County, according to the I&M outage map, after strong winds caused thousands to lose power Saturday night. I&M said Saturday evening the wind was knocking trees and limbs into power lines...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Strong and gusty winds leave thousands without power across NE Indiana

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WFFT) - A potent weather system swept through the region Saturday, bringing strong winds to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Sustained winds were between 20 and 30 mph, but gusts exceeded 45 mph. Roann, IN reported a gust of 72 mph!. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Police respond to crash at intersection of Winchester, Bluffton roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Winchester and Bluffton roads Friday night. Police confirmed that a head-on collision occurred in the crash. Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance crowded the area as first responders investigated the scene. It is not yet...
BLUFFTON, IN
WANE-TV

Silver Alert canceled for Spencerville man

SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a man reported missing from Spencerville. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department had been investigating the disappearance of Collin Quaintance. No other information was provided.
SPENCERVILLE, IN
abc57.com

Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
ELKHART, IN
wfft.com

Star 88.3 celebrates adoption for 24th year

Dozens of families gathered at Sweetwater Sound for Star 88.3's 24th annual Adoption Celebration Saturday. Dozens of families gathered at Sweetwater Sound for Star 88.3's 24th annual Adoption Celebration Saturday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

City offices will be closed on Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Recycling and garbage collection will be on schedule, but there will be no leaf collection Friday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WHIO Dayton

3 injured after crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — Three people were injured in a crash in Mercer County Sunday morning. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 8 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. An initial investigation found that Grant Ebbing, 18,...
MERCER COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy