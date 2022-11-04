Read full article on original website
Blackhawk volleyball claims second state title in set thriller
MUNCIE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Blackhawk Christian volleyball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit to claim the 2022 IHSAA Class 1A state championship 3-2 (21-25, 25-13, 12-25, 25-20, 15-5) over Class 1A's top-ranked Tecumseh on Saturday afternoon. The victory for coach Anne Boyer’s Braves (34-4) marks second state title for...
The Locker Room: High School Football Sectional Finals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from seven area sectional final football games in this week's edition of The Locker Room. Columbia City 27, Leo 21 (OT) Class 3A - Sectional 27. Yorktown 42, Norwell 41. Class 2A - Sectional 35. Bishop Luers...
Lauren Ross Post 2022 3A State Title Game
Bellmont's Lauren Ross talks about finishing as the 2022 Class 3A state runner-ups. Bellmont volleyball falls in 3A title game for second straight season. The Bellmont volleyball team fell in the IHSAA Class 3A state championship game for the second straight year 3-1 (15-25, 16-25, 25-22, 16-25) to Providence on Saturday.
11/4 Highlight Zone – Sectional Championships
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll, Snider, Columbia City, Bishop Luers, Bluffton, and Adams Central all brought home the hardware on Friday night, as we crowned sectional champions on the Highlight Zone!
Snider’s Firks hauls in “Gem of the Night”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lincoln Firks made a game-winning diving touchdown grab with less than three minutes left as Snider rallied to defeat North Side 25-21 for a sectional title on Friday night, earning the Panthers your Highlight Zone “Gem of the Night” honors from Peter Franklin Jewelers.
Van Wert, November 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Bellmont volleyball falls in 3A title game for second straight season
MUNCIE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Bellmont volleyball team fell in the IHSAA Class 3A state championship game for the second straight year 3-1 (15-25, 16-25, 25-22, 16-25) to Providence on Saturday. Providence started quickly and appeared headed for a straight-set win after building up a six-point lead in set three...
Cougars comeback to shock Perkins 29-22
SANDUSKY — The Cougars put together a fourth quarter sequence that included a game-winning 79-yard drive, a go-ahead two-point conversion and a blocked field goal attempt returned for a touchdown as time expired to shock Perkins in a 29-22 regional quarterfinal game for the ages on Friday night. After...
Northside school on lock-down for routine K-9 unit search
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northside High School was on lock-down Monday for a K-9 interdiction. K-9s are brought in to search for contraband during interdiction. Students stayed in classrooms out of the way of the dogs, according to Krista Stockman, Director of Communications & Marketing for FWCS. She said interdiction is a routine activity in the schools.
Watch: Old Indiana hospital falls to ground in demolition
As Fort Wayne's oldest hospital fell to the ground on Thursday, onlookers caught the demolition on camera and shared it online.
Power restored after strong winds sweep through Fort Wayne area
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Power has been restored to nearly all homes in Fort Wayne and Allen County, according to the I&M outage map, after strong winds caused thousands to lose power Saturday night. I&M said Saturday evening the wind was knocking trees and limbs into power lines...
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
Strong and gusty winds leave thousands without power across NE Indiana
Fort Wayne, Ind. (WFFT) - A potent weather system swept through the region Saturday, bringing strong winds to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Sustained winds were between 20 and 30 mph, but gusts exceeded 45 mph. Roann, IN reported a gust of 72 mph!. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued...
Police respond to crash at intersection of Winchester, Bluffton roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Winchester and Bluffton roads Friday night. Police confirmed that a head-on collision occurred in the crash. Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance crowded the area as first responders investigated the scene. It is not yet...
Silver Alert canceled for Spencerville man
SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a man reported missing from Spencerville. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department had been investigating the disappearance of Collin Quaintance. No other information was provided.
Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
Entrance row at Fort Wayne International Airport to reopen on November 21
In 15 days, the main entrance where pickups and drop-offs take place at Fort Wayne International Airport will reopen.
Star 88.3 celebrates adoption for 24th year
Dozens of families gathered at Sweetwater Sound for Star 88.3's 24th annual Adoption Celebration Saturday. Dozens of families gathered at Sweetwater Sound for Star 88.3's 24th annual Adoption Celebration Saturday.
City offices will be closed on Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Recycling and garbage collection will be on schedule, but there will be no leaf collection Friday.
3 injured after crash in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY — Three people were injured in a crash in Mercer County Sunday morning. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 8 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. An initial investigation found that Grant Ebbing, 18,...
