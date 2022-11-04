ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Cold winter-like storm pelting Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s here. The first winter-type storm of the season is spinning through Arizona. The result has been much cooler temperatures, clouds, winds, rain in the deserts and mountain snow. A winter weather advisory continues for the Flagstaff area until 11 pm Thursday. The winter weather advisory extends into Friday morning at 5 am for the White Mountains. And although the switchover to snow occurred much later than expected, resulting in more rain than snow in some areas, we still could see up to 6″ of snow overnight in the highest elevations of the state. The headline: the snow is finished yet.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country. Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and areas further north,...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cottonwood Main Street Closure for Walkin’ On Main

There will be no curbside parking on Main Street, in Old Town on Saturday, November 12th, from Pima Street to Cactus Street for the Walkin’ on Main event. Main Street will close Saturday at 4:00 am and will re-open the same day at 9:00 pm. The Old Town Jail...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona state campion swimmer kept from competing due to a clerical error

An Arizona state champion swimmer won't get a chance to defend his title because of a clerical error. Sedona High School student Carlos Lattanzi is at the state meet over the weekend in Paradise Valley. He swam in a few events to represent his school, but not in the 500 freestyle that he won last year because somehow his coach forgot to include Lattanzi's name on the roster.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Snow, Michael Keaton in Prescott, NASCAR, Veterans Day, Dark Psychology of Halloween | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11

Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Proposed ‘Refuge at Sedona’ preliminary plat gets green light from P&Z

The city of Sedona’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a contested subdivision in West Sedona by a 4-1 vote on Oct. 18, despite concerns over safety, code variations and short-term rental use. Commissioner George Braam voted against. The Refuge at Sedona subdivision, proposed for 165 Golden Eagle Drive in...
SEDONA, AZ
knau.org

Million dollar Powerball ticket purchased in Flagstaff

No one won Wednesday night’s billion-dollar Powerball jackpot, but a $1 million ticket was purchased in Flagstaff. The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and the Powerball was 23. Arizona Lottery officials say the million-dollar winner bought their ticket at a Flagstaff Maverik located at 4190 E....
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona

SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4. Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.
SELIGMAN, AZ
prescottenews.com

Dirty Tricks In Prescott School Board Race Triggers Law Enforcement Investigation – Arizona Independent

[Editor’s Note: Prescott eNews thanks Arizona Independent for the permission to republish this article.]. A supporter or supporters of school board candidates Linda Conn, Michele Hamer and Andy Nelson, weren’t happy to see that the Yavapai County GOP were also supporting Republicans Stan Goligoski and Brooks Compton for election to the Prescott Unified School Board, so they decided to take matters into their black marker filled hands and tamper with thousands of the Yavapai GOP’s so-called “golden tickets”. The tickets are lists of the Republicans on the ballot and are traditionally printed on yellow paper, then distributed door-to-door by Precinct Committeemen.
PRESCOTT, AZ
knau.org

Arizona school districts return to charging for school meals

The extension of a pandemic-era federal program to provide free meals for K-12 students has expired. Now, many school districts in Northern Arizona have gone back to charging for meals or are using other funding sources to continue free food services. The Keep Kids Fed Act of 2022 established a...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy