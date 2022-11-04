Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks to host Washington in prime time
Oregon and Washington will kick off in prime time. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) will host the Huskies (7-2, 4-2) at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX. It’ll be the first time UW plays at Autzen Stadium since 2018. The...
CBS Sports
How to watch Oregon vs. Florida A&M: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The #21 Oregon Ducks and the Florida A&M Rattlers are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon ended up 20-15 last year and got to the second round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Texas A&M Aggies 75-60. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Florida A&M (13-17), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
Huskies Rejoin AP Rankings Following 3-Week Absence
The UW re-enters the poll at No. 24 after beating Oregon State.
What they’re saying nationally, in Boulder after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado
No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado, 49-10, at Folsom Field on Saturday. The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) maintained their lead in first place in the Pac-12. It hosts Washington (7-2, 4-2) next week. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Boulder after the game:. Nix, No. 8...
WATCH: No. 23 Oregon State at Washington Postgame Press Conference
Oregon State and Washington battled on the football field in Seattle into the late hours of Friday night, and it was a 22-yard field goal by Husky kicker Peyton Henry that pushed the home team over the top, 24-21. After the score went final, offensive lineman Jake Levengood, inside linebacker...
uclabruins.com
UCLA's Contest at Oregon State Canceled
CORVALLIS, Ore. – UCLA's Sunday game at Oregon State, originally scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. start, has been canceled due to poor field conditions caused by sustained heavy rain in the area. The contest will not be rescheduled. The Bruins now have one game remaining on their regular season...
Oregon Ducks safety Jamal Hill disqualified for targeting against Colorado, to miss first half vs. Washington
Oregon will be without a starting safety for the first half against Washington. Jamal Hill was called for targeting during the third quarter and disqualified from Saturday’s game against Colorado at Folsom Field, which UO won 49-10. Hill, who has 37 tackles this season, was penalized with 2:01 to...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado
No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado 49-10 Saturday at Folsom Field. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ eighth win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. “Alright, fun environment. I was excited to see a lot of Duck fans in the stands today....
Tri-City Herald
Husan Longstreet Reacts to Oregon Offer
Inglewood (Calif.) High School quarterback Husan Longstreet is poised to be one of the next great quarterbacks out of Southern California. Some wondered who would take over the offense for the Sentinels after Justyn Martin headed off to UCLA for his college football. That question has been answered, as Longstreet...
KOMO News
Power Outage, Delay not enough to stop Huskies vs. (23) Oregon State
You could say the Washington Huskies Football team overcame just about everything to knock of 23rd ranked Oregon State on Friday night. For starters, the Beavers came into this game playing great football and sporting an identical record at 6-2 overall and 3-2 in Pac-12 play as the Huskies. So when Oregon State scored first and then got a timely touchdown on defense it created a situation where the Huskies had to rally right away.
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington
SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
washingtonbeerblog.com
2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries
Friday night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend
A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
lonelyplanet.com
6 things only Seattle locals know
Here's a local's perspective on how you should plan for your trip to Seattle © RyanJLane / Getty Images. I grew up in the Pacific Northwest and spent the first 22 years of my life there. Since then, I’ve lived there on and off. The Seattle area has its quirks that make it a very special place. The ability to take a tranquil walk through the woods and find yourself by the ocean for a pastel-colored sunset in less than an hour makes the soul feel so at peace in this part of the world.
Yakima Herald Republic
When grandma calls fraud: WA election workers take accusations personally
SHELTON, Mason County — This election integrity stuff, it does get personal with the three women who work at the elections office at the County Administration Building. It’s a couple of blocks away from the Safeway, in the back of the two-story building. Right here are ballots that...
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
Lake County News
Wintry conditions to sweep through western US in coming days
ACCUWEATHER GLOBAL WEATHER CENTER — AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is forecast to bring an end to the abnormally dry conditions, starting with this next storm. Fall started off dry for many in the West, but as the wet season nears, a change in...
kptv.com
First Alert: Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Mega waves as large as 20-25 feet are forecast to slam the Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington coasts Thursday night through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS office in Portland warned on Thursday that strong winds, with gusts between 25 -35 knots, would...
