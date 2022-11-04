ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks to host Washington in prime time

Oregon and Washington will kick off in prime time. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) will host the Huskies (7-2, 4-2) at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX. It’ll be the first time UW plays at Autzen Stadium since 2018. The...
EUGENE, OR
CBS Sports

How to watch Oregon vs. Florida A&M: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The #21 Oregon Ducks and the Florida A&M Rattlers are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon ended up 20-15 last year and got to the second round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Texas A&M Aggies 75-60. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Florida A&M (13-17), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
EUGENE, OR
uclabruins.com

UCLA's Contest at Oregon State Canceled

CORVALLIS, Ore. – UCLA's Sunday game at Oregon State, originally scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. start, has been canceled due to poor field conditions caused by sustained heavy rain in the area. The contest will not be rescheduled. The Bruins now have one game remaining on their regular season...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Oregonian

What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado

No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado 49-10 Saturday at Folsom Field. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ eighth win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. “Alright, fun environment. I was excited to see a lot of Duck fans in the stands today....
EUGENE, OR
Tri-City Herald

Husan Longstreet Reacts to Oregon Offer

Inglewood (Calif.) High School quarterback Husan Longstreet is poised to be one of the next great quarterbacks out of Southern California. Some wondered who would take over the offense for the Sentinels after Justyn Martin headed off to UCLA for his college football. That question has been answered, as Longstreet...
EUGENE, OR
KOMO News

Power Outage, Delay not enough to stop Huskies vs. (23) Oregon State

You could say the Washington Huskies Football team overcame just about everything to knock of 23rd ranked Oregon State on Friday night. For starters, the Beavers came into this game playing great football and sporting an identical record at 6-2 overall and 3-2 in Pac-12 play as the Huskies. So when Oregon State scored first and then got a timely touchdown on defense it created a situation where the Huskies had to rally right away.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington

SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries

Friday night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
PUYALLUP, WA
The Oregonian

High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend

A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
WASHINGTON STATE
lonelyplanet.com

6 things only Seattle locals know

Here's a local's perspective on how you should plan for your trip to Seattle © RyanJLane / Getty Images. I grew up in the Pacific Northwest and spent the first 22 years of my life there. Since then, I’ve lived there on and off. The Seattle area has its quirks that make it a very special place. The ability to take a tranquil walk through the woods and find yourself by the ocean for a pastel-colored sunset in less than an hour makes the soul feel so at peace in this part of the world.
SEATTLE, WA
Lake County News

Wintry conditions to sweep through western US in coming days

ACCUWEATHER GLOBAL WEATHER CENTER — AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is forecast to bring an end to the abnormally dry conditions, starting with this next storm. Fall started off dry for many in the West, but as the wet season nears, a change in...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

First Alert: Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Mega waves as large as 20-25 feet are forecast to slam the Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington coasts Thursday night through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS office in Portland warned on Thursday that strong winds, with gusts between 25 -35 knots, would...
OREGON STATE

