ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thermal, CA

A look into Senate Bill 203 after Wednesday’s threat at Thermal schools

By Marian Bouchot
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ZDzP_0iy8FaBh00

Following Wednesday's threat at three schools in Thermal, it took the Sheriff's Dept. and CVUSD several hours to provide information about what was going on to concerned parents.

Related Story: 2 students detained, gun found after threat at CVUSD school

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco apologized for the delay and says there are challenges to getting information out faster.

"Our legislature have made it illegal for us [Sheriff's Dept] to talk to juveniles. So we cannot obtain information that we'd normally get in the past about the safety of other students, about other students that may be involved. And so this is a very long and painstaking process that we have to go through to make sure that the rest of our campus and the rest of our students are safe."

- Sheriff Chad Bianco

Bianco is referring to Senate Bill 203 , which was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September 2020.

SB 203 extends the Miranda rights protections to minors 17 years old and younger. Minors who are detained have the right to consult a lawyer and be explained their Miranda rights before being interrogated by law enforcement.

The Miranda rights protect the constitutional “right against self-incrimination, and the right to remain silent."

Before SB 203, there was another California bill, SB 395, that was approved in October 2017, which required that a youth 15 years of age or younger consult with legal counsel. SB 203 extended those rights to minors 17 years old and under.

Other local law enforcement says it can be a challenge:

"The challenge is that we don't have the ability of dealing, interacting with somebody that is now in custody, that has the ability of waiving the rights and providing the statement," said Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza with Palm Springs Police Department.

When Bill 203 was introduced, its author, senator Steven Bradford, said:

"Most adults have no legal background. And on top of that many of us don’t even fully understand our legal rights when interacting with members of law enforcement… Young people must know their rights and they should not be alone when being interrogated.”

Bianco said he does not agree with the bill.

"It's quite honestly, it's a horrible bill… The way the legislators wrote the bill, and the way they discussed it, and the way they passed it, it was meant to hamper the investigation of law enforcement to protect suspect," said Bianco.

Bianco said he stands by how the situation was handled and will continue to work with Coachella Valley Unified School District.

"I can't really say that we did anything wrong, other than maybe some notification aspects of it, but we'll work with the school on that and hopefully get a better response from them the next time," said Bianco.

The post A look into Senate Bill 203 after Wednesday’s threat at Thermal schools appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs Beautification Committee hosts school cleanup

The Desert Hot Springs Beautification Committee hosted two school cleanups Saturday morning at Painted Hills Middle School and Bella Vista Elementary School. Teachers, parents, students, and city volunteers picked up trash, swept sidewalks, racked leaves, and did other general cleanings on and around both school campuses. Courtesy: Jackie Devereaux The committee joined with the principals The post Desert Hot Springs Beautification Committee hosts school cleanup appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day

Today was "the highest number of children and youth that have been adopted in one day since this event began back about fourteen years ago here in Riverside County," said Angela Naso, the public information specialist for the department of public social services. Between two courthouses, Larson Justice Center and Riverside Historic Courthouse, 82 children The post Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Durham named Temecula police chief

Chris Durham, a 22-year veteran of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, has been named Temecula’s police chief. A captain, Durham replaces Zachary Hall, who has been promoted to chief deputy of the sheriff’s department, according to a statement on the city’s website. Durham is scheduled to...
TEMECULA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: Week 6 of testimony begins

As the sixth week of testimony commenced in the Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, jurors heard from a Palm Springs detective. Larin Garcia is accused of fatally shooting four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. Palm Springs Police Investigator Edman Escallada executed a search The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: Week 6 of testimony begins appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains

Authorities have located the remains of a Yucca Valley man reported missing in July. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. announced that the remains of Jamal Middleton, 36, were found in the Stepladder Mountains wilderness area of Needles on Nov. 3. Deputies from the Needles Station had responded to a report of a found dead The post Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

2 students detained, gun found after threat at CVUSD school

3,700 students and staff across three schools in Thermal were evacuated after a credible threat was issued to Toro Canyon Middle School Wednesday morning, the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept confirmed. According to Sgt. Brandi Swan, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Dept., authorities received a school violence threat at 10:10 a.m. They believed it to be a The post 2 students detained, gun found after threat at CVUSD school appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

News Channel 3 takes an in-depth look at traffic at the new Acrisure Arena

With only about a month to go before the new, $300 million Acrisure Arena opens for concerts, hockey, and other events off Interstate 10 near Palm Desert, concerns about traffic are on the minds of many Valley residents. The arena's parking lot can hold up to 3,000 cars. So with all those cars going to The post News Channel 3 takes an in-depth look at traffic at the new Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Several vehicles trapped by flooding on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs

First responders are conducting a swift water rescue on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. According to the Palm Springs Fire Dept., there are reports of multiple occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water. First responders rescued three drivers safely with no injuries to the firefighters or the occupants The roadway, The post Several vehicles trapped by flooding on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
HeySoCal

13-year-old students arrested after handgun taken to school

Two 13-year-old students remained in custody Friday at Juvenile Hall following their arrests in connection with a handgun that was taken to Toro Canyon Middle School this week. The two boys, both middle schoolers, were arrested and booked into Indio Juvenile Hall on suspicion of being minors in possession of...
INDIO, CA
KTLA

Two Riverside County teens arrested, school evacuated due to alleged weapons threat

Two 13-year-olds were arrested after an alleged firearm and grenade threat prompted a school-wide evacuation in Riverside County on Wednesday. The students were attending a school located in the 86100 block of 66th Avenue in Thermal. The school was not identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Campus administrators contacted deputies after students reportedly spotted […]
KESQ News Channel 3

Councilmember Neftali Galarza discusses importance of new clean water system Coachella mobile home park

The city of Coachella held a groundbreaking at the Castro Mobile Home Park on Thursday for a project that will connect dozens of residents at a mobile home park to the city's water system. "For me, being there today and celebrating this for the Castro Mobile Home Park and its residents was very important. And The post Councilmember Neftali Galarza discusses importance of new clean water system Coachella mobile home park appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade

The 'Say Gay' themed Pride parade brought thousands of people together, celebrating individuality, self-expression, and being comfortable with who they are. Local organizations, activists, and business representatives marched and drove down Palm Canyon Dr., supporting the LGBTQ-plus community. "There's everybody in anybody LGBTQ plus, we love it all, and our straight allies as well," said The post Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

3 schools evacuated after a threat at Toro Canyon Middle School; 2 students detained, gun found on campus

3,700 students and staff across three schools in Thermal were evacuated after a credible threat was issued to Toro Canyon Middle School Wednesday morning, the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept confirmed. Watch our newscast live below: To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video According to The post 3 schools evacuated after a threat at Toro Canyon Middle School; 2 students detained, gun found on campus appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the candidates: Indian Wells

Indian Wells Voters have new and familiar faces on the ballot for city council.  There are three seats up for grabs this year.  Five candidates are vying for the two open seats for a full four-year term.  Dana Reed  Ivan Moad  Bruce WhitmanToper TaylorDouglas Hanson Two candidates are running for one open seat for a two year The post Meet the candidates: Indian Wells appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
knewsradio.com

Work On I-10 Expands Starting November 7th 2022

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) begins work on the $2.5 million project to place new pavement markings and striping at the on and off ramps on Interstate 10 (I-10) and upgrading sign panels, in and near the cities of Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Weather permitting.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs

First responders are conducting a swift water rescue on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. According to the Palm Springs Fire Dept., there are reports of multiple occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water. The roadway, which is just south of Interstate 10, has been shut down in both directions. A The post Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: toxicology, fingerprint experts testify

Key experts were on the stand Thursday in the murder re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia. He is accused of fatally shooting four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. Forensic toxicologist Erin Crabtrey testified about whether drugs or alcohol were detected in the victims' blood samples. In Yuliana Garcia's The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: toxicology, fingerprint experts testify appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters are on scene of house fire in Rancho Mirage

Riverside County firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday night. It broke out after 7:00 p.m. at a home located on Royal St. Georges Way. As emergency crews arrived on scene, they reported the 4,000 square foot home was about 50% involved with flames. A witness to the incident said he heard an explosion and The post Firefighters are on scene of house fire in Rancho Mirage appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

“A second opinion saved her life,” Bermuda Dunes mom creates nonprofit to help parents after daughter’s misdiagnosis

A new local nonprofit, Advocates 4 Pediatric 2nd Opinions, was launched in July 2022 by Bermuda Dunes resident Jessica Fincher, after her young daughter's misdiagnosis. “When we saw the doctor he said it could be two things. One thing she’ll need surgery right away and or it could be something else and where it's probably The post “A second opinion saved her life,” Bermuda Dunes mom creates nonprofit to help parents after daughter’s misdiagnosis appeared first on KESQ.
BERMUDA DUNES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

How will Gen Z voters impact midterm elections

Several people that fall within the age group known as 'Generation Z' will have the opportunity to vote for the first time in next week's midterm election. Back in 2020, one in ten eligible voters fell under 'Generation Z.' Several people born between 1997 and 2012 have recently turned 18, and are now eligible to The post How will Gen Z voters impact midterm elections appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy