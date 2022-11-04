ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga, NY

cnycentral.com

Central New Yorkers get out to enjoy the warm weather

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Usually at the beginning of November, people in Central New York would be taking out their winter jackets and putting the snowbrush back in the car. However, warm temperatures led a lot of people to get outside today to places like the Onondaga Lake Parkway. The...
NEW YORK STATE
96.9 WOUR

Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures

Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

AAA: Tight supply continues to push gas prices up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse on Monday morning is $3.78. That's up 5 cents from last week. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.80, up 4 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.87, up 5 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Another Syracuse-area Burger King closes

Salina, N.Y. – Another Burger King, this one at 104 Elwood Davis Road in Salina, has closed its doors. The fast-food restaurant closed about a week ago. The property is owned by Emmi Development LLC, according to Onondaga County property tax records.
SALINA, NY
Lite 98.7

Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?

Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Neighbors using alternatives to heat their home to save money

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- CountryMax in Dewitt says they’ve been getting more requests for pellets to help save money on heating the home this winter. Store Manager, Chase Kilmer, said customers have expressed concern about how much they’ll have to pay if they heat their home with oil or natural gas, so they’ve decided to turn to pellets.
DEWITT, NY
cnycentral.com

Final Free Fishing Day of 2022 in NYS to be held on Veterans Day

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The final statewide Free Fishing Day of 2022 will be held on Friday, November 11 in honor of veterans, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday. The final Free Fishing Day will coincide with Veterans Day as fishing is considered one of the most therapeutic outdoor activities, making it an ideal activity for veterans, those currently serving in the military, and all New Yorkers looking to enjoy the outdoors.
cnycentral.com

Subtropical storm Nicole to strengthen before Florida landfall

Nicole is currently classified as a subtropical storm but is expected to intensify into a tropical storm later this afternoon. This will happen as thunderstorms and strong winds become more concentrated around the low-pressure center. A gradual west or northwest track will lead Nicole directly into the Bahamas and the...
FLORIDA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Residents Can Get Almost $1,000 In Heating Assistance

New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state's heating assistance program is currently accepting applications. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. Gov. Hochul said,
Power 93.7 WBLK

A November Stimulus Check On The Way In New York?

Many New Yorkers had the chance to cash a stimulus check from New York State in October, so should we be really for another one coming up before Thanksgiving?. In the month of October, New York State sent out stimulus checks worth $240 to those that qualified for them. The state sent out about $475 million worth of checks to New York residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE

