cw14online.com
Appleton North falls in semifinals, twice
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Appleton North girls and boys volleyball teams fell in state semifinals Friday at the Resch Center. The girls lost to Divine Savior Holy Angels 3-0, while the boys lost 3-2 to Arrowhead. Click the vide for highlights.
HSFB Level 3: Bay Port & Kimberly set up showdown; Springs beats Coleman
(WFRV) – In the final home games of the high school football postseason, Northeast Wisconsin teams braved a state-wide rainstorm to provide plenty of action on the gridiron, including a few instances of payback and a thrilling night of playoff games. Click the video for highlights and read about each game below. Division 1: Bay […]
cw14online.com
HSGT: Springs, Bay Port, Kimberly, Freedom, Kaukauna post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night was Level 3 of the playoffs and here are the scores from local teams in addition to highlights:. *Bay Port and Kimberly will play at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh in Level 4. DIVISION 2. #3 West De Pere 38 #1 River Falls 6. #6...
onfocus.news
WIAA State Girls and Boys Volleyball Champions Crowned
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Four girls volleyball teams and one boys volleyball team were crowned champions at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament Saturday at the Resch Center. Second-seeded Divine Savior Holy Angels (43-6) upended former defending champion and top-seeded Oconomowoc (38-2) in the Division 1 championship game by set scores of 25-16, 25-16, 18-25 18-25, 15-13..
CBS 58
Wisconsin high school football Round 2 playoff highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Round 2 playoff action for high school football!. Our first matchup is New Berlin West vs. Port Washington, where New Berlin West won with a score of 49-35. Our second matchup is Muskego vs. Mukwonago, where Mukwonago won with a score of...
cw14online.com
UWGB Jamaica Classic games to air on CW 14
(WLUK) -- You won't have to travel to the Caribbean to watch the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men's basketball team in action in Jamaica. WCWF CW 14 will be your home for the UWGB games in the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic. At 10:30 a.m. Nov. 18, the Phoenix take on Queens University in the tournament's Rose Hall Division semifinal.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Weatherman Takes Local Weather Related Questions
Two Rivers High School graduate and lakeshore native Luke Sampe was on WOMT’s Be My Guest recently and addressed some weather-related questions. One of those listening to the show with the Channel-5 Meteorologist and host Lee Douglas noticed that this summer in Kewaunee was unusually warmer than Manitowoc. Sampe...
Fox11online.com
Touring Ashwaubenon's Hy-Vee ahead of grand opening
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon. Crews had been working to transform the former Shopko store in the Bay Park Square mall into a Hy-Vee. That store is now complete. We got the chance to go inside before their grand opening to show you around.
wtaq.com
Alex Antetokounmpo Makes Herd Debut
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Fans flocked to the Oshkosh Arena on Friday night in anticipation of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother, Alex Antetokounmpo’s first Wisconsin Herd Appearance. I think it’s a big selling point,” said fan Spencer Hadel. “Especially with Rayjon leaving, it’s going to be good to see...
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
cw14online.com
White deer sighted in Winnebago County
LARSEN (WLUK) -- A Sunday drive in Winnebago County turned up a fall color of a different sort. Jeff and Marcia Seelow sent to Chime In this photo of a white deer in Larsen. There are different categories of white deer. Albino deer have pink noses and eyes. Leucistic deer have dark-colored eyes and noses, but all white fur. Piebald deer have a mix of white and brown fur.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
AAA: Green Bay gas prices surge over 40¢ since last week, increases seen in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While many in the community are heading to local gas stations to purchase a Powerball ticketsome have noticed a drastic increase in gas prices throughout the past week. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the current average gas price for regular fuel in...
wtmj.com
Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday
A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeastern Wisconsin wind warning, advisory Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and high wind warning that cover all of southeastern Wisconsin, effective until 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The advisory covers Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties. The warning covers Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. During...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open after crash on I-43 south in Green Bay
FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 5:17 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down the southbound lanes on I-43 in Green Bay. According to WisDOT, all lanes have now reopened. The incident took about an hour to clear. No additional details...
WISN
High impact day: heavy rain and gusty winds leads to trees down, 47,000 without power
MILWAUKEE — Rain and wind Saturday made for a high impact day across southeast Wisconsin. Heavy rains Friday night and Saturday morning loosened the soil and wind gusts up to 60 mph led to toppled trees across the viewing area. The wind also took out power lines in parts...
nbc15.com
Beaver Dam store awarded state-funded makeover
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Beaver Dam business is set to be transformed thanks to a state-funded program. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) selected Art on the Town, a downtown Beaver Dam store, as one of three winners for the annual Main Street Makeover Contest. The store will receive funding and assistance to improve their storefronts.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Chime in with your rainfall totals in Washington County, Wi
Washington Co., WI – Well that rain pretty much pulled all the leaves off the trees… and dropped them into your gutter. Motorists ran into a lot of standing water following heavy rainfall Friday night. at WashingtonCountyInsider.com.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-43 northbound cleared, Leo Frigo Bridge back to normal traffic conditions
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports that the vehicle crash on I-43 near the Leo Frigo Bridge is cleared. All lanes appear to be back open to travelers in the area. There is no word on what exactly caused the crash or if there...
Highly pathogenic avian flu confirmed in Marathon County
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, the agency announced on Friday. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have...
