Appleton, WI

cw14online.com

Appleton North falls in semifinals, twice

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Appleton North girls and boys volleyball teams fell in state semifinals Friday at the Resch Center. The girls lost to Divine Savior Holy Angels 3-0, while the boys lost 3-2 to Arrowhead. Click the vide for highlights.
APPLETON, WI
cw14online.com

HSGT: Springs, Bay Port, Kimberly, Freedom, Kaukauna post wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night was Level 3 of the playoffs and here are the scores from local teams in addition to highlights:. *Bay Port and Kimberly will play at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh in Level 4. DIVISION 2. #3 West De Pere 38 #1 River Falls 6. #6...
KIMBERLY, WI
onfocus.news

WIAA State Girls and Boys Volleyball Champions Crowned

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Four girls volleyball teams and one boys volleyball team were crowned champions at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament Saturday at the Resch Center. Second-seeded Divine Savior Holy Angels (43-6) upended former defending champion and top-seeded Oconomowoc (38-2) in the Division 1 championship game by set scores of 25-16, 25-16, 18-25 18-25, 15-13..
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin high school football Round 2 playoff highlights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Round 2 playoff action for high school football!. Our first matchup is New Berlin West vs. Port Washington, where New Berlin West won with a score of 49-35. Our second matchup is Muskego vs. Mukwonago, where Mukwonago won with a score of...
NEW BERLIN, WI
cw14online.com

UWGB Jamaica Classic games to air on CW 14

(WLUK) -- You won't have to travel to the Caribbean to watch the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men's basketball team in action in Jamaica. WCWF CW 14 will be your home for the UWGB games in the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic. At 10:30 a.m. Nov. 18, the Phoenix take on Queens University in the tournament's Rose Hall Division semifinal.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Weatherman Takes Local Weather Related Questions

Two Rivers High School graduate and lakeshore native Luke Sampe was on WOMT’s Be My Guest recently and addressed some weather-related questions. One of those listening to the show with the Channel-5 Meteorologist and host Lee Douglas noticed that this summer in Kewaunee was unusually warmer than Manitowoc. Sampe...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Touring Ashwaubenon's Hy-Vee ahead of grand opening

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon. Crews had been working to transform the former Shopko store in the Bay Park Square mall into a Hy-Vee. That store is now complete. We got the chance to go inside before their grand opening to show you around.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wtaq.com

Alex Antetokounmpo Makes Herd Debut

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Fans flocked to the Oshkosh Arena on Friday night in anticipation of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother, Alex Antetokounmpo’s first Wisconsin Herd Appearance. I think it’s a big selling point,” said fan Spencer Hadel. “Especially with Rayjon leaving, it’s going to be good to see...
OSHKOSH, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
cw14online.com

White deer sighted in Winnebago County

LARSEN (WLUK) -- A Sunday drive in Winnebago County turned up a fall color of a different sort. Jeff and Marcia Seelow sent to Chime In this photo of a white deer in Larsen. There are different categories of white deer. Albino deer have pink noses and eyes. Leucistic deer have dark-colored eyes and noses, but all white fur. Piebald deer have a mix of white and brown fur.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday

A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeastern Wisconsin wind warning, advisory Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and high wind warning that cover all of southeastern Wisconsin, effective until 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The advisory covers Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties. The warning covers Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. During...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes back open after crash on I-43 south in Green Bay

FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 5:17 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down the southbound lanes on I-43 in Green Bay. According to WisDOT, all lanes have now reopened. The incident took about an hour to clear. No additional details...
GREEN BAY, WI
nbc15.com

Beaver Dam store awarded state-funded makeover

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Beaver Dam business is set to be transformed thanks to a state-funded program. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) selected Art on the Town, a downtown Beaver Dam store, as one of three winners for the annual Main Street Makeover Contest. The store will receive funding and assistance to improve their storefronts.
BEAVER DAM, WI
WausauPilot

Highly pathogenic avian flu confirmed in Marathon County

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, the agency announced on Friday. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

