Newsweek

Pennsylvania Man Says Meeting Dr. Oz Swayed Him From Voting for Him

A local recovery counselor in Kensington, Pennsylvania, said spending an hour with GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put him off voting for him in the November midterms. Justyn Payton, who was present at a local event Oz held in Johnstown, in southwest Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, where he addressed the opioid crisis in the country and in the state, told ABC's senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce that Oz's plans to address the spread of opioids convinced him not to vote for the celebrity doctor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Long-time political bomb-thrower Rep. Jim Jordan has a huge national profile. What do Northeast Ohioans think of him?

WASHINGTON, D. C. - Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News. He’s a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump, who awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He’ll chair the House Judiciary Committee and conduct high profile hearings if his party takes control of the U.S. House of Representatives next year.
OHIO STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 alleged 'boogaloo' members arrested in Michigan and Ohio

DETROIT — (AP) — The FBI has arrested two alleged members of the far-right anti-government group the Boogaloo Boys, with authorities increasingly concerned about the potential for violence in the leadup to next week's midterm elections. Timothy Teagan appeared Wednesday in federal court in Detroit on charges of...
SANDUSKY, OH
The Times-Gazette

Letter: Tim Ryan is the right choice for US Senate in Ohio

Tim Ryan would make a great United States senator to represent Ohio. He is both pro-worker and pro-business. Tim Ryan has served in the U.S. Congress since 2003 and has been a leader in efforts to strengthen manufacturing in Ohio. He has promoted policies that help American manufacturers lead the world in new technologies. He has proposed trade policies that allow American companies to be able to compete on a level playing field. ...
OHIO STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lake Erie

Lake Erie is of the Five Great Lakes of the United States. It sits on the International Boundary between the US and Canada, with its northern shore located in Ontario and bordered by the states of New York, Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. It’s the shallowest and smallest of the Five...
ERIE, PA
France 24

Five Senate races to watch: Tim Ryan vs JD Vance in Ohio

Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan of Ohio is in a tight race for the Senate seat vacated by a retiring GOP incumbent against JD Vance, the author of “Hillbilly Elegy” and a former “Never Trump” Republican who has since embraced the former president and received his endorsement.
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Vance projects confidence and Ryan predicts an upset as Ohio's turbulent Senate race nears its end

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican J.D. Vance believes “we’re in a very good place.”. Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan believes “things are moving our way.”. One of them will be wrong Tuesday, when their hard-fought Senate race in Ohio comes to an end. But together, they have found themselves in a contest that grew more competitive than many had expected, given former President Donald Trump’s comfortable wins in the state. And in interviews after campaign events here Saturday, Vance and Ryan both spoke as if victory was within reach.
OHIO STATE

