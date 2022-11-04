Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Jordan faces Delaware County resident in remapped 4th Congressional District
Eight-term U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan is as close an ally of former President Donald Trump as you'll find. He has become an icon of conservative Republican ideology who is known for attacking his political adversaries and assailing the Biden administration during frequent interviews on conservative media networks. His opponent in...
Pennsylvania Man Says Meeting Dr. Oz Swayed Him From Voting for Him
A local recovery counselor in Kensington, Pennsylvania, said spending an hour with GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put him off voting for him in the November midterms. Justyn Payton, who was present at a local event Oz held in Johnstown, in southwest Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, where he addressed the opioid crisis in the country and in the state, told ABC's senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce that Oz's plans to address the spread of opioids convinced him not to vote for the celebrity doctor.
Long-time political bomb-thrower Rep. Jim Jordan has a huge national profile. What do Northeast Ohioans think of him?
WASHINGTON, D. C. - Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News. He’s a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump, who awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He’ll chair the House Judiciary Committee and conduct high profile hearings if his party takes control of the U.S. House of Representatives next year.
A Cleveland judge gets kicked off the bench over her outrageous antics: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday kicked longtime Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr off the bench and temporarily stripped her of her law license for committing a level of misconduct the state’s disciplinary counsel called “unprecedented.”. We’re talking about the specifics -- including an...
Ohio and Pennsylvania voters aren't reading from their assigned scripts
Voters in two districts have a chance to decide control of Congress this fall. They're inundated with ads and speeches. Yet interviews in those districts in Ohio and Pennsylvania found many voters not necessarily thinking through the issues as their parties would prefer. Some Democrats voiced concerns about crime and...
‘Kiss His Ass’: Even By 2022 Standards, the Ohio Senate Race Feels Hostile
It’s never a good sign when you have to rewind the clip to determine just whose ass one of the candidates was directing the other to kiss.
2 alleged 'boogaloo' members arrested in Michigan and Ohio
DETROIT — (AP) — The FBI has arrested two alleged members of the far-right anti-government group the Boogaloo Boys, with authorities increasingly concerned about the potential for violence in the leadup to next week's midterm elections. Timothy Teagan appeared Wednesday in federal court in Detroit on charges of...
Dem gubernatorial candidate Shapiro vows Pennsylvania will 'never be a right-to-work state'
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running as the Democratic nominee for governor, told a crowd Friday that Pennsylvania will "never be a 'right-to-work' state."
Ohio Democrat comes out against Tim Ryan, calls him a 'fraud'
A Democratic elected official in Ohio penned an op-ed in the Cincinnati Enquirer urging voters not to cast their ballots for Tim Ryan.
Letter: Tim Ryan is the right choice for US Senate in Ohio
Tim Ryan would make a great United States senator to represent Ohio. He is both pro-worker and pro-business. Tim Ryan has served in the U.S. Congress since 2003 and has been a leader in efforts to strengthen manufacturing in Ohio. He has promoted policies that help American manufacturers lead the world in new technologies. He has proposed trade policies that allow American companies to be able to compete on a level playing field. ...
Former President Donald Trump rallies for Pennsylvania Republicans in Latrobe
LATROBE, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump stumped for statewide candidates at a rally at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe Saturday. Thousands gathered at a hangar there to hear the former president and catch a glimpse of statewide candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano. Trump stressed...
yourerie
Obama joins Fetterman on campaign trail in Pennsylvania Senate race
Former President Obama campaigned for Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in his Senate race at a rally on Saturday, emphasizing Fetterman’s abilities to serve in the Senate despite his stroke months ago. “John’s stroke did not change who he is, it didn’t change what he cares about, it...
Marcy Kaptur vs. J.R. Majewski: Ohio 9th District US House election
Polls close in the state at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Democratic Nominee Cathy Albro Running for Newly Drawn 104th District
Cathy Albro is the Democratic nominee running against State Rep. John Roth to represent the newly drawn 104th District. The district is made up of parts of Antrim, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Benzie, Manistee and Wexford counties. In 2018, Albro ran for congress in the Grand Rapids area for District 3.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Lake Erie
Lake Erie is of the Five Great Lakes of the United States. It sits on the International Boundary between the US and Canada, with its northern shore located in Ontario and bordered by the states of New York, Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. It’s the shallowest and smallest of the Five...
France 24
Five Senate races to watch: Tim Ryan vs JD Vance in Ohio
Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan of Ohio is in a tight race for the Senate seat vacated by a retiring GOP incumbent against JD Vance, the author of “Hillbilly Elegy” and a former “Never Trump” Republican who has since embraced the former president and received his endorsement.
John Fetterman's Legacy As Mayor Of Braddock
This majority-Black town in Pennsylvania is home to many of the Democratic Senate nominee's most dedicated supporters – and some of his harshest critics.
Why ‘undated’ ballots have sparked a new election lawsuit in Pennsylvania
In the key swing state of Pennsylvania, there’s been a tangle of litigation over mail-in ballots that arrive on time to be counted but in envelopes that are missing dates handwritten by voters. A new federal lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania on behalf of...
Vance projects confidence and Ryan predicts an upset as Ohio's turbulent Senate race nears its end
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican J.D. Vance believes “we’re in a very good place.”. Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan believes “things are moving our way.”. One of them will be wrong Tuesday, when their hard-fought Senate race in Ohio comes to an end. But together, they have found themselves in a contest that grew more competitive than many had expected, given former President Donald Trump’s comfortable wins in the state. And in interviews after campaign events here Saturday, Vance and Ryan both spoke as if victory was within reach.
Comments / 0