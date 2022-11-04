Read full article on original website
Artists, curators and scholars came together last week to celebrate the works of renowned British filmmaker Steve McQueen. McQueen became the first Black filmmaker to win the Academy Award for Best Picture for his 2014 work “12 Years a Slave,” based on the autobiography of Soloman Northup, a free Black man living in the northern United States, who was captured and sold into slavery. The two-day symposium, hosted by the Yale Center for British Art on Oct. 28 and 29, featured a number of McQueen’s students and colleagues.
As the Emerge program finishes its first cycle, administrators have learned new lessons about managing — and are considering changes to the University’s managerial training program. The Emerge program, which finished its first cycle on Oct. 27 with 19 participants in its first cohort, is part of a...
