Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Seven Saginaw-area teams head to volleyball regionals
The Saginaw area celebrated seven district championship volleyball teams, with those seven aiming higher. Midland High, Frankenmuth, Swan Valley, Bullock Creek, Valley Lutheran, Ithaca and Saginaw Nouvel head to the regional tournaments, with an eye on advancing to the final week of the season.
See Saginaw-area football playoff brackets, schedule for third round of playoffs
Five Saginaw-area teams remain alive in the Michigan high school football playoffs, as teams head into the regional finals/quarterfinals. One Saginaw-area team, Merrill, will travel to Munising for an 8-Player Division 1 semifinal game. If the Vandals win, they advance to the state championship game at Northern Michigan University. Check...
Michigan high school football playoffs: Regional final pairings
Here are the matchups for the regional finals, dates and times to be determined. 11-player Division 1 ...
Michigan high school football playoffs: Scores, results from district finals
Saturday 11-player Division 1 Detroit Cass Tech 25, Southfield A&T 14 ...
SVSU claims road win over Northern Michigan
Saginaw Valley State University scored 27 unanswered points to claim a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win Saturday at Northern Michigan University. The win gives the Cardinals a 7-3 record heading into the regular-season finale at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, against Michigan Tech at SVSU. Northern Michigan, 3-7, took...
See Saginaw-area’s top football district performances, with vote for Player of Week
Five Saginaw-area football teams claimed district titles and have their eyes set on regional championship games. And all had players put together big-time performances in their big-time games.
Even with ‘what ifs,’ Charles Rogers leads Saginaw Hall of Fame Class of 2022
SAGINAW, MI – All of Charles Rogers’ accomplishments, accolades and attributes were paraded and lauded Sunday at the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Banquet. But just about every plaudit seemed to have an asterisk or a question mark, with those closest to the former Saginaw...
WILX-TV
Portland survives late scare against Corunna
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Portland Raiders (9-1) hosted the Corunna Cavaliers (8-2) with a district title on the line, in a game that had just 14 points combined in the first half which turned out to be a shootout late. In the third quarter, Raiders’ Drew Miller spun around the...
WNEM
Chase in Saginaw leads to multiple car crash
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Here are the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Flint business owner featured in Black Panther Mastercard commercial. Updated: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST. |
nbc25news.com
Prayer rally held in Saginaw to 'fight like heaven' against proposal 3
SAGINAW, Mich. — A prayer event was held in Saginaw Sunday afternoon to "fight like heaven" against proposal three. The event was held on November 4, at 2:00 p.m., at the Horizons Conference Center by the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw. "If this abortion initiative is put into the state...
MLive.com
Diving guru Janet Beattie draws special Bay County Sports Hall of Fame honor
BAY CITY, MI -- In the world of diving – where athletes jump, flip, tuck and spin – there’s a great appreciation for someone who is willing bend over backward for you. In the Bay City area and beyond, divers have long had a friend in Janet Beattie.
Record warmth on the way before temperatures crash to winter
We still have four nice fall days before the temperatures crash Saturday morning. A few cities will set new records for warm temperatures. Thursday and Friday are the days with potential record warm temperatures. The easiest records to set will be the warm morning low temperatures. Strong southerly winds will hold up the temperatures Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. There should be several record warm low temperatures Thursday morning.
WNEM
‘He was a legend:’ Bay City entrepreneur Art Dore dies at 86
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The legend, the businessman, the “toughman” as he was often called -- well-known entrepreneur Art Dore has died. “He was kind of a legend here in Bay City and Michigan, I think,” said Kevin Novellino, owner of Brooklyn Boyz Pizza in the Midland Street business district.
Saginaw man charged with murder in death of Mount Pleasant woman on tribal lands
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Saginaw man has reportedly confessed to killing a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and wounding her child in the process. Federal prosecutors have leveled two complaints against Johnathan Ashford, 37, stemming from the Nov. 5 homicide of 33-year-old Rosanna M. Romero, also known by the surnames Martin and Keshick. In one complaint, Ashford is charged with second-degree murder; in the other, he’s charged with felon in possession of a firearm and failure to register a firearm.
Nearly 100K remain without power across Michigan on day after damaging wind storms
An estimated 98,486 customers served by four different companies remained without electrical service across Michigan Sunday, Nov. 6, evening, the day after a damaging wind storm came through. The utility companies say crews are working to restore service to customers throughout the state. Consumers Energy said an estimated 80,000 outages...
Powerball results for 11/05/22; did anyone win the record $1.657 billion jackpot?
LANSING, MI – The world’s largest lottery jackpot ever just got even bigger as there was no winner of the $1.657 billion Powerball prize for the drawing held on Saturday, Nov. 5. That means the drawing on Monday, Nov. 7 will be worth $1.9 billion with a cash...
Halo burger creates the ultimate Midwest sandwich
Flint-based Halo Burger has teamed up with social media influencer Taylor Dustin, known as the Wandering Michigander, to create "the ultimate Midwest sandwich. It features Wisconsin cheese curds, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles and ranch on top of a 100% fresh quarter-pound patty. Called the Wandering Michigander Burger, it’s available now through year-end at all Halo Burger restaurants. Dustin travels the state and posts on social media about her travels. ...
32K Consumers Energy customers without power, crews race for Election Day
KENT COUNTY, MI – About 32,000 Consumers Energy customers remain without power Monday, Nov. 7, after strong winds Saturday took down nearly 2,000 power lines. Most of the remaining outages are in rural areas. Consumers added nearly 100 crews to restore power before voting begins Tuesday in the mid-term...
Crumbl Cookies opens first Genesee County location
FENTON, MI - The nation’s fastest growing gourmet cookie company is officially in Fenton. Crumbl Cookies celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 4 at its Silver Pointe Shopping Center location, 17075 Silver Parkway. The menu is on a rotating basis, and features fresh cookies packaged in sweet-looking pink...
WNEM
Huron Co. man wins $1M Powerball prize
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Norman Doerr, of Ubly, found out he won a $1 million Powerball prize while watching the morning news. The 62-year-old matched the five white balls in the Oct. 19 drawing and won the big prize. He bought his winning ticket at Fast Freddie’s, located at 2245 Main St. in Ubly.
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
23K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 0