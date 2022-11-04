ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

The Saginaw News

Seven Saginaw-area teams head to volleyball regionals

The Saginaw area celebrated seven district championship volleyball teams, with those seven aiming higher. Midland High, Frankenmuth, Swan Valley, Bullock Creek, Valley Lutheran, Ithaca and Saginaw Nouvel head to the regional tournaments, with an eye on advancing to the final week of the season.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

SVSU claims road win over Northern Michigan

Saginaw Valley State University scored 27 unanswered points to claim a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win Saturday at Northern Michigan University. The win gives the Cardinals a 7-3 record heading into the regular-season finale at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, against Michigan Tech at SVSU. Northern Michigan, 3-7, took...
MARQUETTE, MI
WILX-TV

Portland survives late scare against Corunna

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Portland Raiders (9-1) hosted the Corunna Cavaliers (8-2) with a district title on the line, in a game that had just 14 points combined in the first half which turned out to be a shootout late. In the third quarter, Raiders’ Drew Miller spun around the...
PORTLAND, MI
WNEM

Chase in Saginaw leads to multiple car crash

Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Here are the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Flint business owner featured in Black Panther Mastercard commercial. Updated: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST. |
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Prayer rally held in Saginaw to 'fight like heaven' against proposal 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — A prayer event was held in Saginaw Sunday afternoon to "fight like heaven" against proposal three. The event was held on November 4, at 2:00 p.m., at the Horizons Conference Center by the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw. "If this abortion initiative is put into the state...
SAGINAW, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Record warmth on the way before temperatures crash to winter

We still have four nice fall days before the temperatures crash Saturday morning. A few cities will set new records for warm temperatures. Thursday and Friday are the days with potential record warm temperatures. The easiest records to set will be the warm morning low temperatures. Strong southerly winds will hold up the temperatures Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. There should be several record warm low temperatures Thursday morning.
HOLLAND, MI
WNEM

‘He was a legend:’ Bay City entrepreneur Art Dore dies at 86

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The legend, the businessman, the “toughman” as he was often called -- well-known entrepreneur Art Dore has died. “He was kind of a legend here in Bay City and Michigan, I think,” said Kevin Novellino, owner of Brooklyn Boyz Pizza in the Midland Street business district.
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw man charged with murder in death of Mount Pleasant woman on tribal lands

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Saginaw man has reportedly confessed to killing a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and wounding her child in the process. Federal prosecutors have leveled two complaints against Johnathan Ashford, 37, stemming from the Nov. 5 homicide of 33-year-old Rosanna M. Romero, also known by the surnames Martin and Keshick. In one complaint, Ashford is charged with second-degree murder; in the other, he’s charged with felon in possession of a firearm and failure to register a firearm.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Halo burger creates the ultimate Midwest sandwich

Flint-based Halo Burger has teamed up with social media influencer Taylor Dustin, known as the Wandering Michigander, to create "the ultimate Midwest sandwich. It features Wisconsin cheese curds, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles and ranch on top of a 100% fresh quarter-pound patty. Called the Wandering Michigander Burger, it’s available now through year-end at all Halo Burger restaurants. Dustin travels the state and posts on social media about her travels. ...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Crumbl Cookies opens first Genesee County location

FENTON, MI - The nation’s fastest growing gourmet cookie company is officially in Fenton. Crumbl Cookies celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 4 at its Silver Pointe Shopping Center location, 17075 Silver Parkway. The menu is on a rotating basis, and features fresh cookies packaged in sweet-looking pink...
FENTON, MI
WNEM

Huron Co. man wins $1M Powerball prize

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Norman Doerr, of Ubly, found out he won a $1 million Powerball prize while watching the morning news. The 62-year-old matched the five white balls in the Oct. 19 drawing and won the big prize. He bought his winning ticket at Fast Freddie’s, located at 2245 Main St. in Ubly.
UBLY, MI
