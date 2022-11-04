Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Sight-in event prepares hunters for hunting season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tis’ the season of deer hunting, and hunters across Dane County are taking steps to get themselves ready. The annual Hunter Sight-In event kicked off Saturday at the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center. Hunters can go to the event to adjust the scopes on...
nbc15.com
Tips and tricks to overwintering honey bees
Watertown community celebrates the life of John Heninger. John Heninger was the bicyclist killed on John Nolen Drive just over a week ago.
nbc15.com
Overwintering honey bees in the Badger State
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As we get deeper into the fall season and cold snaps begin to settle in, insects start scurrying for warmth especially when it comes to our honey making friends, the bees. Honey bees begin preparing for a Midwest winter as early as July. “July is the time...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out-of-state fugitive several weeks ago, according to a WSP Facebook post. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Service notified the WSP DeForest Post that a fugitive from another state was potentially...
nbc15.com
UWPD releases stats from Badger game, shows decrease in citations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department released their statistics following the Wisconsin vs. Maryland game Saturday morning. UWPD issued a total of four citations Saturday, showing a decrease in citations compared to previous weeks. Two of the four total citations were issued to UW students. Seventeen...
nbc15.com
Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
nbc15.com
Girls on the Run South Central Wis. holds 5K, celebrates record-breaking fall season
John Heninger was the bicyclist killed on John Nolen Drive just over a week ago. Former UW Marching Band Director Mike Leckrone shares memories of Badger Bash.
nbc15.com
No charges in deadly Madison stabbing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The stabbing death of a 35-year-old man on Madison’s east side has been determined to be justifiable and no charges will be filed, the Madison Police Department reported Monday, citing a Dane Co. District Attorney’s decision. The MPD update did not provide any new...
nbc15.com
One killed in semi vs. car collision in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old man from Neenah was killed Sunday night after he crashed into a semi-tractor and trailer on US 151 near Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say the 44-year-old semi driver was heading east on Co. Road C around 7 p.m....
nbc15.com
Beaver Dam store awarded state-funded makeover
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Beaver Dam business is set to be transformed thanks to a state-funded program. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) selected Art on the Town, a downtown Beaver Dam store, as one of three winners for the annual Main Street Makeover Contest. The store will receive funding and assistance to improve their storefronts.
nbc15.com
HSSW waiving cat, kitten adoption fees for the weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s the purrrfect time to stop in the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) this weekend if you are looking for a new furry friend!. In a Facebook post, HSSW announced that it would be waiving its adoption fees on most cats and kittens on Saturday and Sunday.
nbc15.com
Share Your Holidays: Give at your grocer
A Madison woman is battling kidney disease, using her story to encourage others to donate organs as she waits for a kidney transplant. Composer festival held in Verona features Indian dance opera, melharmony concert.
nbc15.com
Big temperature changes coming up
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Finally, the rain is gone and we’re waking up to some calmer conditions on Sunday. Winds will remain on the breezy side today, with gusts up to 30 mph but not nearly as windy as what we experienced yesterday. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s, with mainly overcast skies during the morning becoming partly cloudy in the late afternoon.
nbc15.com
Two Iowa Co. crashes result in injuries, one hospitalization
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Two crashes in Iowa County, one in the morning and one in the afternoon Saturday, left several people injured and sent one to the hospital, according to Iowa Co. Communications. Officials said the first crash, around 11:30 a.m., involved a single driver and vehicle. A...
nbc15.com
Suspect, 60, arrested after pair of Madison armed robberies
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The second time was the charm for Madison Police Department officers trying to track down the suspect in a pair of armed robberies Sunday night. According to the MPD report, officers began searching for the man around 9 p.m. after the Rocky’s Liquor store, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., was robbed. A K9 unit was brought in, and searchers followed a trail that lead them into a residential neighborhood – but not to the suspect.
nbc15.com
Vintage flea market features 40 vendors from across the Midwest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forty vintage vendors filled the halls of Garver Feed Mill this weekend for the Biannual Midwest Vintage Flea Market. The event, hosted by Madison-based vintage clothing store ‘Good Style Shop,’ features a wide array of vintage clothing from the 20th century all the way to the turn of the last century, organizers said.
nbc15.com
Watertown community remembers bicyclist killed on John Nolen Drive
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Watertown community celebrated the life of longtime high school band director Thomas Heninger after he was killed while riding his bicycle on John Nolen Drive. The 71-year-old bicyclist died at UW Hospital after suffering injuries when a vehicle collided with his bicycle at the intersection...
nbc15.com
Rock County crash leaves three dead
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night that left three dead. At 9:45 p.m., Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies, Fire and EMS personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West State Highway 11 and North County Highway H in Center Township.
nbc15.com
Madison student shares story to inspire organ donation
Composer festival held in Verona features Indian dance opera, melharmony concert. Indian dance and melharmony were highlighted Sunday during the Swati Tirunal - Mendelssohn Festival held at Verona Area High School.
nbc15.com
Watertown community celebrates the life of John Heninger
Tis’ the season of deer hunting, and hunters across Dane County are taking steps to get themselves ready. Girls on the Run South Central Wis. holds 5K, celebrates record-breaking fall season. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Saturday’s rain did not stop hundreds of elementary and middle school girls from...
