DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
No. 23 West Springfield at No. 10 Silver Lake, 6 p.m.
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 10 Westfield lost to No. 7 Billerica in its Division III State Tournament round of 16 match on Friday, 42-14.
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Coaches, please send Unified basketball results and rosters to sports@masslive.com.
Teens’ interview project wins $10K to support internships at Westfield High School
WESTFIELD — Westfield High School students Sydney Drugan and Rebekah Ruiz, who are taking Renee Sweeney’s Principles of Engineering class, recently participated in the 2022 STEM Week Challenge in their class and won $10,000 for their school. The money will be used to fund four internships in the community this spring and summer.
Smith College buys single family residence in Northampton for $675,000
Smith College acquired the property at 15 Ahwaga Avenue, Northampton, from Hyman S. Edelstein and Sally R. Edelstein on Oct. 18, 2022, for $675,000 which works out to $340 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 4,639-square-foot lot.
Single family residence in East Longmeadow sells for $625,000
Paul Roberge and Jessica Roberge bought the property at 4 Wellington Drive, East Longmeadow, from Karen Balmer on Oct. 19, 2022. The $625,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $215. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. These nearby...
sheltonherald.com
Caroline Ducharme unavailable for UConn women's basketball's exhibition
HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme is unavailable for the team's exhibition game against Kutztown, the program confirmed Sunday morning. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said on Friday that Ducharme was a "maybe" after dealing with neck stiffness earlier in the week. The Huskies will have just nine available players against the Golden Bears for Sunday's game.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Oct. 30 to Nov. 5
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 30 to Nov 5. There were 54 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,053-square-foot home on Butternut Circle in Springfield that sold for $308,000.
westernmassnews.com
Week 9: Pittsfield at West Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week, Western Mass News caught Pittsfield taking on West Springfield. Check out the highlights at the video above. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Single family residence sells for $645,000 in Wilbraham
David Sonnefeld and Pamela Sonnefeld bought the property at 15 Briar Cliff Drive, Wilbraham, from Philip M. Pin and Marybeth J. Pin on Oct. 14, 2022, for $645,000 which works out to $230 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
westernmassnews.com
IDENTIFIED: Agawam Police looking to identify found little girl
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam asked for information from the public Saturday after they located a young girl Saturday morning. She has since been identified. According to Agawam Police Saturday, the girl is 8 years old and possibly named Ariellis. Police ask anyone with information to call the...
Medical Notes: Nov. 7, 2022
Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual Meeting. HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding it’s monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories, ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group Leader at 413-532-0543.
Westfield professor, author’s first novel focuses on chaos of late 1960s
WESTFIELD — It took Trudy Knowles 35 years and more than 100 drafts to write her first novel, “Radishes and Red Bandanas.”. The first draft sat in a box for 25 years. About 10 years ago, she started working on it again. In between that first draft and its publication in September, Knowles wrote dozens and dozens of short stories and even self-published a book of stories, poems and essays that she wrote during the 2020 pandemic lockdown.
