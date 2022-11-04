ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

MassLive.com

No. 14 Taconic defeated by No. 3 Oxford in the Div. VIII football state tournament

OXFORD — No. 14 Taconic fell to No. 3 Oxford in the first round of the Division VIII State Tournament. Oxford’s strong offense propelled it past Taconic throughout the game. The trio of Lucas Lambert, Jadan Morales and Robert Fisher dominated through and around the Taconic defense. Both the passing and running game was strong for the Pirates, and it was difficult to stop.
OXFORD, MA
sheltonherald.com

Caroline Ducharme unavailable for UConn women's basketball's exhibition

HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme is unavailable for the team's exhibition game against Kutztown, the program confirmed Sunday morning. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said on Friday that Ducharme was a "maybe" after dealing with neck stiffness earlier in the week. The Huskies will have just nine available players against the Golden Bears for Sunday's game.
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Week 9: Pittsfield at West Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week, Western Mass News caught Pittsfield taking on West Springfield. Check out the highlights at the video above. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $645,000 in Wilbraham

David Sonnefeld and Pamela Sonnefeld bought the property at 15 Briar Cliff Drive, Wilbraham, from Philip M. Pin and Marybeth J. Pin on Oct. 14, 2022, for $645,000 which works out to $230 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

IDENTIFIED: Agawam Police looking to identify found little girl

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam asked for information from the public Saturday after they located a young girl Saturday morning. She has since been identified. According to Agawam Police Saturday, the girl is 8 years old and possibly named Ariellis. Police ask anyone with information to call the...
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Nov. 7, 2022

Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual Meeting. HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding it’s monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories, ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group Leader at 413-532-0543.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield professor, author’s first novel focuses on chaos of late 1960s

WESTFIELD — It took Trudy Knowles 35 years and more than 100 drafts to write her first novel, “Radishes and Red Bandanas.”. The first draft sat in a box for 25 years. About 10 years ago, she started working on it again. In between that first draft and its publication in September, Knowles wrote dozens and dozens of short stories and even self-published a book of stories, poems and essays that she wrote during the 2020 pandemic lockdown.
WESTFIELD, MA
