Stillwater, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

Hoops Preview: TV Info, Projected Lineups for Oklahoma State’s Exhibition vs. UT-Arlington

After the Cowboys whet the appetite with a dominant exhibition win against a Division-II foe, the real deal gets started Monday night. Oklahoma State hosts UT-Arlington on the opening night of the 2022-23 college basketball season. If you plan on going, you can go early and catch the women’s game that starts at 5 p.m. against UT-Rio Grande Valley. A ticket to either game gets you into both. With that said, here is a preview of the Cowboys’ matchup with the Mavericks with stats from last season.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Opens as Narrow Underdog at Home vs. Iowa State in Week 11

Another week, another game in which OSU is an underdog. Lather, rinse, repeat. OSU opened as a 1.5-point underdog against Iowa State in Week 11 as the Cyclones prepare to face the Cowboys in Stillwater on Saturday, according to odds from Caesars Sportsbook. It marks the fifth consecutive week (!) in which OSU is an underdog after being dogs against Kansas, Kansas State, Texas and TCU in four straight games.
AMES, IA
pistolsfiringblog.com

The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said at His Pre-Iowa State News Conference

STILLWATER — After back-to-back thumpings from schools from the Sunflower State, Mike Gundy and the Cowboys mercifully return to Boone Pickens Stadium this weekend. Oklahoma State will host Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Gundy held his weekly media luncheon Monday. Here is everything he said. Opening statement. “Alright,...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Garret Rangel to Make First Career Start against Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kansas — Without Spencer Sanders in the Sunflower State, the Cowboys are going with their true freshman. Garret Rangel, a 6-foot-2 freshman quarterback from Frisco, Texas, will start Oklahoma State’s game against Kansas that is set to kick at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Robert Allen on the pregame radio broadcast. This comes after Rangel, according to Dave Hunziker, split reps with Gunnar Gundy this week.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Drops Out of Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings

After getting shellacked on Saturday on the road in Kansas — for a second consecutive week — Oklahoma State on Sunday mercifully dropped out of the college football rankings. The Cowboys fell out of the Coaches Poll all the way to the “others receiving votes” category. If the...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Recap: OSU Suffers Worst Loss to Kansas Since 1991 in 37-16 Defeat

Kansas snapped its 12-game losing streak to Oklahoma State and did so in dominant fashion on Saturday, taking a wire-to-wire win over the Cowboys in Lawrence to attain bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008 in a 37-16 win. The win marked the largest by margin of victory for...
LAWRENCE, KS
pistolsfiringblog.com

AP Voters Drop OSU 12 Spots, Out of Latest Top 25 College Football Rankings

For the first time all season, Oklahoma State on Sunday was not ranked in either the Coaches Poll or the AP Top 25 college football rankings. The Cowboys on Sunday dropped out of the rankings first in the Coaches Poll earlier on Sunday and that was followed Sunday afternoon by a 12-spot drop from No. 18 all the way to the ranks of the unranked in the AP. OSU received 21 total votes and would rank No. 30 if the AP poll went that far out. That was one spot ahead of Baylor and two spots ahead of Kansas, the latter of which was responsible for the rankings plummet after kicking OSU’s tail 37-16 in Lawrence over the weekend.
STILLWATER, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History

There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Oct. 27-Nov. 4

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 27-Nov. 4 include:. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, possession of CDS and paraphernalia. Jonathon Basler, 37, domestic assault and battery by strangulation. William Joe Bookout, 32, Ponca City, public intoxication. Caleb...
KAY COUNTY, OK
beckersspine.com

Dr. Paul Jacob becomes 1st in Oklahoma to earn joint replacement, robotic surgery

Paul Jacob, DO, is the first orthopedic surgeon in Oklahoma to earn accreditation from the Surgical Review Corporation as a Master Surgeon in joint replacement and robotic joint replacement. Dr. Jacob, of Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute in Oklahoma City, earned accreditation by meeting "internationally recognized standards of excellence," the practice...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

