Hoops Preview: TV Info, Projected Lineups for Oklahoma State’s Exhibition vs. UT-Arlington
After the Cowboys whet the appetite with a dominant exhibition win against a Division-II foe, the real deal gets started Monday night. Oklahoma State hosts UT-Arlington on the opening night of the 2022-23 college basketball season. If you plan on going, you can go early and catch the women’s game that starts at 5 p.m. against UT-Rio Grande Valley. A ticket to either game gets you into both. With that said, here is a preview of the Cowboys’ matchup with the Mavericks with stats from last season.
OSU Opens as Narrow Underdog at Home vs. Iowa State in Week 11
Another week, another game in which OSU is an underdog. Lather, rinse, repeat. OSU opened as a 1.5-point underdog against Iowa State in Week 11 as the Cyclones prepare to face the Cowboys in Stillwater on Saturday, according to odds from Caesars Sportsbook. It marks the fifth consecutive week (!) in which OSU is an underdog after being dogs against Kansas, Kansas State, Texas and TCU in four straight games.
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said at His Pre-Iowa State News Conference
STILLWATER — After back-to-back thumpings from schools from the Sunflower State, Mike Gundy and the Cowboys mercifully return to Boone Pickens Stadium this weekend. Oklahoma State will host Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Gundy held his weekly media luncheon Monday. Here is everything he said. Opening statement. “Alright,...
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 37-16 loss at Kansas
A battered and bruised Oklahoma State football squad fell behind early to Kansas inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The No. 18-ranked Cowboys lost 37-16 as the Jayhawks handed Oklahoma State its first defeat in Lawrence since 1994 and secured bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008.
Garret Rangel to Make First Career Start against Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kansas — Without Spencer Sanders in the Sunflower State, the Cowboys are going with their true freshman. Garret Rangel, a 6-foot-2 freshman quarterback from Frisco, Texas, will start Oklahoma State’s game against Kansas that is set to kick at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Robert Allen on the pregame radio broadcast. This comes after Rangel, according to Dave Hunziker, split reps with Gunnar Gundy this week.
OSU Drops Out of Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings
After getting shellacked on Saturday on the road in Kansas — for a second consecutive week — Oklahoma State on Sunday mercifully dropped out of the college football rankings. The Cowboys fell out of the Coaches Poll all the way to the “others receiving votes” category. If the...
Daily Bullets (Nov. 5): We’ll Cross Kansas’ Goal and Then We’ll Sing ‘Oklahoma State’
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Game preview/TV details and anything else you might need for today’s game – this isn’t your little brother’s Kansas team, more competitive and receiving far more support from local fans.
Gunnar Gundy Could Make First Career Start for OSU; Three Things to Know
With Spencer Sanders carrying a game-time decision designation into OSU’s 2:30 p.m. kick on Saturday against Kansas, all eyes are on Mike Gundy’s middle son, Gunnar, who could unexpectedly be thrust into a major role in a must-win situation. Gunnar all season has been listed as No. 2...
Live Blog Recap: OSU Suffers Second Straight Blow Out Loss as Kansas Rolls 37-16
LAWRENCE, Kansas — For a second consecutive week, a ranked Oklahoma State team faced a Big 12 foe in the state of Kansas. And, for a second consecutive week, a ranked Oklahoma State played like a team that didn’t deserve a ranking at all. Seven days after Kansas...
Recap: OSU Suffers Worst Loss to Kansas Since 1991 in 37-16 Defeat
Kansas snapped its 12-game losing streak to Oklahoma State and did so in dominant fashion on Saturday, taking a wire-to-wire win over the Cowboys in Lawrence to attain bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008 in a 37-16 win. The win marked the largest by margin of victory for...
AP Voters Drop OSU 12 Spots, Out of Latest Top 25 College Football Rankings
For the first time all season, Oklahoma State on Sunday was not ranked in either the Coaches Poll or the AP Top 25 college football rankings. The Cowboys on Sunday dropped out of the rankings first in the Coaches Poll earlier on Sunday and that was followed Sunday afternoon by a 12-spot drop from No. 18 all the way to the ranks of the unranked in the AP. OSU received 21 total votes and would rank No. 30 if the AP poll went that far out. That was one spot ahead of Baylor and two spots ahead of Kansas, the latter of which was responsible for the rankings plummet after kicking OSU’s tail 37-16 in Lawrence over the weekend.
OSU Wrestling: Harper, Voinovich, Wittlake Win Ranking Matches as Cowboys Ready for Season
Oklahoma State had their wrestle-off matches on Saturday in the wrestling room at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowboys wrestled matches at 125, 133, 141, 149, 157, 184, HWT and a mini-tournament at 165. There were notable results up and down the line, but the most hotly contested came at 149, 165...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History
There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
Jail bookings Oct. 27-Nov. 4
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 27-Nov. 4 include:. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, possession of CDS and paraphernalia. Jonathon Basler, 37, domestic assault and battery by strangulation. William Joe Bookout, 32, Ponca City, public intoxication. Caleb...
Dr. Paul Jacob becomes 1st in Oklahoma to earn joint replacement, robotic surgery
Paul Jacob, DO, is the first orthopedic surgeon in Oklahoma to earn accreditation from the Surgical Review Corporation as a Master Surgeon in joint replacement and robotic joint replacement. Dr. Jacob, of Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute in Oklahoma City, earned accreditation by meeting "internationally recognized standards of excellence," the practice...
Meet “Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is hosting a meet and greet with actor and rancher Moses Brings Plenty inside Replay Sports Bar on Nov. 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. The meet and greet is free, and open to the public. The enrolled Lakota Nation...
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Florida
Authorities say two teenagers who disappeared from the Sooner State have been found halfway across the country.
Classen SAS students discuss younger voter turnout
Teenagers at an Oklahoma City high school held a conversation about the importance of participating in the electoral process for young voters.
Tulsa City Council votes to redevelop Woodland Hills Mall, hopes to welcome Scheels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the Woodland Hills Economic Development Project Plan Wednesday, which is aimed at funding the redevelopment of the westernmost portion of Woodland Hills Mall. The Project Plan will be funded through the supporting sales tax increment district,...
