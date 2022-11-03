NEW YORK — Douglas McGrath, a director, screenwriter, actor and playwright who was nominated for an Academy Award and Tony Award, died Thursday. He was 64. McGrath died of a heart attack at his office in New York City, according to “Everything’s Fine” producers John Lithgow, Tom Werner and Daryl Roth, The New York Times reported. The one-man, Off-Broadway show in which he was performing opened a few weeks ago, according to the newspaper.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO