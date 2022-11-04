Read full article on original website
20th Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener Gets Season Underway in Minnesota
THREE RIVERS PARK DISTRICT, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz helped kickoff the deer hunting season Saturday at the 20th annual Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener. He was joined by wildlife supervisor Steven Hogg at Three Rivers Park District, which serves the suburban areas of the Twin Cities.
North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week
For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season
Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
Which States Have The Most Miserable Winters? – North Dakota Ranked
It's that time of year again. We're winterizing our homes, pulling out heavy blankets and warm clothes, we're parking in the garage again, and getting our holiday decorations out for the holidays. How Bad Is It?. We aren't operating under the delusion that North Dakota is a walk in the...
Camper Ends Up On Its Roof On I-29 In S.D. On A Very Windy Sunday
ROBERTS CO., S.D. (KVRR) — The nasty wind was likely a culprit in this crash on I-29 in South Dakota. Roberts County Sheriff’s Office posting this photo to Facebook of a camper on its roof. The crash happening Sunday afternoon on northbound I-29 near mile marker 229, blocking...
Minnesota weather: Significant moisture is finally heading for Minnesota this week
(FOX 9) - A very large pattern change this week across the Northern U.S. will give us the best chance for significant moisture in nearly three months. In fact, if all the stars align (metaphorically speaking) we have the opportunity to see one of the wettest weeks of November on record. Amazing that this could come after one of the driest stretches on record in the Twin Cities. The moisture certainly couldn't show up at a better time, moving in right before the ground freezes. This moisture will fall as rain, with some heavy downpours at times, as the cold air holds off until the tail end of this system.
Some Significant Rain Expected for Minnesota this Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong storm system will impact the Upper Midwest Tuesday through Saturday. The forecast track of the storm would result in widespread rainfall for central and southern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. One to three inches of rain is likely Tuesday-Thursday, with light snow accumulation possible Friday-Saturday.
MUSTS for North Dakota Deer Hunting
Don't forget these things as you head out deer hunting!
Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
Beautiful North Dakota Home Found Full Of Dead Animals
You will be shocked and AMAZED in what you will see here.
Why I’m Giving Up On Deer Hunting In Minnesota This Year
I haven't missed a year of deer hunting in Northern Minnesota since 2008, but this year will be the first time I'm not going to buy a license. Why? There are a lot of reasons why it's just not worth it this year. No, PETA didn't get to me. I...
How far behind are precipitation totals across South Dakota?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to moisture right now, every bit helps. We’re looking at how far behind we are for water. Late-season thunderstorms moved through southeast KELOLAND Thursday evening, leaving around a quarter to a third of an inch of rain for some. As we go into next week, we’ll have more chances at precipitation.
Cougar spotted on trail cam in Northern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A cougar was captured on camera for the first time by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, the group announced. The trail cam captured the big cat on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Wolf Project says the Minnesota DNR has 59 verified...
ND: Winter Weather Awareness Week
Today (Friday) is the final day of Winter Weather Awareness Week in North Dakota. The state’s winter season usually begins in late November and continues until late March. On average North Dakota experiences three to four severe winter storms each year. The National Weather Service refers to winter storms...
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?
Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings
MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s.
North Dakota’s First Accumulating Snow For Many Coming Soon
I'm not a meteorologist, I'm just a weather nerd. However, with today's technology and long-range weather models, even I can be right 20% of the time much like John Wheeler on TV. Shots fired. Back on October 1st of this year, I made my annual prediction when I thought Bismarck...
This Is The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In All of North Dakota
Thanks, but no thanks?
RED FLAG WARNING from Noon to 6 PM CST Sunday for Freeborn and Faribault counties in southern Minnesota.
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-94…THIS INCLUDES FREEBORN AND FARIBAULT COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MINNESOTA OF OUR LISTENING AREA. The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag...
