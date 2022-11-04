ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

Streets to temporarily close Nov. 13 for Veterans Parade

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Portions of several streets will temporarily close Sunday, Nov. 13 for the Lincoln Veterans Parade. The fourth annual parade begins at 2 p.m. with opening ceremony on the north steps of the State Capitol and will follow K Street from South 21st to South 14th streets. More information is available at lincolnveteransparade.org.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Pedestrian Struck in Overnight Accident

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street just before 10 pm Sunday night on reports of a car-pedestrian accident. LPD Captain Max Hubka told KLIN News and East bound vehicle struck the pedestrian who was in the West crosswalk....
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Crete firefighter details Lancaster County wildfire battle

LINCOLN, Neb. — Brad Elder with the Crete Volunteer Fire Department is in the hospital with third-degree burns after battling a wildfire in Lancaster County. He's almost out and on his way home, but he has a warning. Elder has been fighting wildfires for 32 years, and he even...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Ashland Mayor Richard Grauerholz dies

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The current Mayor of the City of Ashland, Richard Grauerholz, has died. According to the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department, Mayor Richard “Rick” Grauerholz passed away Friday night. The Fire Department says Grauerholz was a long-time fire member and describes him as a “face of...
ASHLAND, NE
etxview.com

Jim McKee: Banks, city grew together

When the village of Lancaster became Nebraska’s first state capital, was platted and renamed Lincoln, about the only structure east of 10th Street was Luke Lavender’s cabin on the southeast corner of 14th and O streets. Late in 1867 or early in 1868, Squire Blazier’s meat market was...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln volunteers plant trees in Van Dorn Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s been 20 years since the last tree was planted in Van Dorn Park, but on Saturday, that all changed. The spot became the site of 30 new trees. “Van Dorn Park is a gem that just needs polished up,” said Diane Walkowiak, Volunteer, Van Dorn Park Advocate.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Funeral arrangements set for Ashland Mayor Rick Grauerholz

ASHLAND, Neb. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Ashland's mayor, Richard 'Rick' Grauerholz. The 74-year-old died at his home Friday, according to his obituary. Grauerholz served as the city's mayor for eight years. The Lincoln native also served with the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years and the Rescue Department for 20 years.
ASHLAND, NE
WOWT

OPPD to move large turbine to new gas plant in Sarpy County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A large turbine is being moved to a new natural gas plant southwest of Omaha. According to Omaha Public Power District, this Sunday crews will move a large simple-cycle construction turbine from one local rail spur station to Turtle Creek Station. Turtle Creek Station is under...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Holiday Harvest Market encourages connection between farmers and customers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Holidays near the end of the year are all very different, but one common trait among them is spending time with others. In the same way that you know the people sitting around your dinner table, one farmer’s market is encouraging customers to know where the food on your dinner table comes from.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Hy-Vee employee arrested, accused of stealing money from cash register

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a Hy-Vee employee who was accused of stealing money from the cash register. On Sunday, around 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Hy-Vee off 50th and O Streets. According to police, a manager told officers that they believed a cashier...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
BELLEVUE, NE
KETV.com

Popular Lincoln coffee shop expands to Omaha in December

A popular coffee and cocktail shop in Lincoln is bringing their business northeast to Omaha in December. The Mill Coffee and Tea says the time was right to expand to a new market. There might be a lot of dirt sitting around right now, but The Mill wants a 1920s...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nightmare on Redick Street: Neighborhood enforcing rules on homeowner's attraction

OMAHA, Neb. — A Halloween display in northwest Omaha has homeowners on opposite sides of the fence and may have gone too far this year. The homeowner's association off 103rd and Military Road says problems with parking and people for a holiday attraction have grown over the past five years. A family says they're just sharing their holiday spirit.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy