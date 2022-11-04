Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Columbia Missourian
Hallsville, Boonville, Jefferson City advance to district championship round
Hallsville got revenge on Centralia with a 22-8 victory over the Panthers on Friday in the Class 2 District 7 semifinals. Hallsville has now defeated Centralia in a district semifinal two years in a row. Hallsville running back Harrison Fowler ran 38 times for 135 yards and a touchdown to...
Columbia Missourian
CC bowling takes second at Bronco Open
Columbia College bowling placed second out of 10 in the Bronco Open, finishing with an overall total of 7,779. The Cougars finished a narrow 11 pins above Morningside University and trailed first place Iowa Western Community College by 62 pins.
Columbia Missourian
Southern Boone's Burns, Volkart win Class 3 cross country races; Tolton boys take team title
Southern Boone standout Connor Burns showed why he is considered one of the best cross country runners in the nation after reclaiming his title in the Class 3 Cross Country Championship race on Saturday at Gans Creek. The Oregon commit dominated from the gun, winning the race in 15 minutes,...
Columbia Missourian
Hermann volleyball falls short of state title, finish second in state tournament
Hermann volleyball was one match away from defending its title as Class 2 state champions. The Bearcats fell just short of their hopes, falling to Festus Jefferson 3-1 (16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19) in the MSHSAA Class 2 championship match Saturday. Festus Jefferson (32-5-1) earned its first championship in school history...
Columbia Missourian
When it rains, it pours
The playoffs raged on despite the treacherous downpour on Friday night. Some schools were able to keep their championship hopes alive while others felt the showers of defeat. Teams look to survive and advance as the playoffs move on to the district championships. Helias took an overwhelming win over Battle 45-14. Blair Oaks crushed North Callaway 71-14. Jefferson City outlasted Kirksville 43-21. Rock Bridge moved on to the district championship by defeating Hazelwood Central 28-6.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's basketball begins new era under Gates
Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates is certain about one aspect of the Tigers’ 2022-23 season. “I’m not going to get ejected, so you guys can stop thinking about that,” Gates joked to a group of reporters at a media event Wednesday.
Columbia Missourian
MU extends Drinkwitz through 2027
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz received a two-year contract extension, a team spokesperson announced Saturday morning before the Tigers’ home game against Kentucky. Drinkwitz is now signed through the 2027 season.
Columbia Missourian
Bill Kountz Aug. 18,1934 — Oct. 17, 2022
William Kountz gently exited this world on October 17, 2022, at his home in Columbia, Missouri. William (Bill) Bryan Kountz Jr. was born on August 18,1934, in Saint Louis, Missouri, to William B. Kountz and Willie Mae Weissinger Kountz.
Columbia Missourian
Oak Spirit Sanctuary continues to welcome all members of Columbia area
When the full moon rose, so did Oak Spirit Sanctuary. Oak Spirit Sanctuary (OSS), a non-denominational 501(c)(3) pagan church, held its monthly lunar gathering and ritual on Saturday, Oct. 8, on its land in Boonville, Mo. As members dressed in capes and hoodies alike drove through the church’s 160 acres of lush, forested hills toward the main gathering site, OSS board member Madeline Wright prepared the ritual circle.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's search for offensive consistency continues in 21-17 loss to Kentucky
It has been difficult to get a complete read on Missouri’s offense this season. There are moments it looks dead in the water with mounting three-and-outs, missed reads and frustrating play-calls. Then, out of nothing, it comes to life with galvanizing receptions, strong runs and momentum-changing touchdowns.
Columbia Missourian
Veralee Hardin-Phillips, May 18, 1925 — Nov. 01, 2022
Dr. Veralee Hardin-Phillips passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022, with her beloved husband Joe by her side and surrounded by family and friends. Veralee was born in Stoutland, Missouri, to Aubrey and Della M. (Calkin) Blackburn on May 18, 1925. She was a lifetime educator, serving as an elementary school teacher, a principal, and ultimately ascending to Professor Emerita at the University of Missouri- Columbia, where she was an active staff member for fifty-one years.
Columbia Missourian
'Authentic, eager and respectful': Columbia's Ray Beck celebrates his 90th birthday
Ray Beck celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday, and exactly half of his long life was spent working as a leader for the city of Columbia. Beck spent 45 years in municipal government leadership, 24 of them as director of the Public Works Department and 21 as city manager during a period of unprecedented growth. His friends and family gathered Sunday at Stephens Lake Park to celebrate the beginning of his ninth decade, albeit a few days early.
Columbia Missourian
Kentucky 21, Missouri 17
11 a.m., Memorial Stadium, Columbia | TV: SEC Network | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 5:18: Kentucky, Will Levis 22-yard touchdown pass to Dane Key (Matt Ruffolo PAT is good). Kentucky 21, Missouri 17. 8:07: Missouri, Brady Cook 20-yard touchdown run (Brady Cook pass to...
Columbia Missourian
Barrett Banister lays on the field
I am a senior at the University of Missouri Columbia studying Photojournalism and Social Media. I am working as a photojournalist and social media manager as part of my class curriculum and experience.
Columbia Missourian
When is the next lunar eclipse? How to view full moon in Columbia on Election Day
A total lunar eclipse will be visible early Tuesday morning. Meaghann Stoelting, planetarium director for Columbia Public Schools, shared what a total lunar eclipse is and how Columbia residents can view it on Tuesday.
Columbia Missourian
Two dead in northeast Columbia shooting
Two Columbia women are dead after a shooting Saturday night at the 1600 block of Boyd Lane. Lea’johna Sanders, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department. Laura Myers, 53, was transported to an area hospital and later died from her injuries.
Columbia Missourian
Death notice for Nov. 5, 2022
Dorothy J. Brown, 96, of Columbia died Nov. 4, 2022. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Sharon Ruth Pena, 69, of Columbia died on Oct. 30, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
Columbia Missourian
Next step in Columbia renewables plan to be discussed at City Council
The Columbia City Council will hear a report Monday on progress toward renewable energy goals, amid community pressure to get to 100% clean energy faster. The report recommends conducting a detailed study of options for Columbia Water & Light to get its energy from 100% renewable sources, such as wind and solar, by 2030 — five years ahead of the goal set in the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
Columbia Missourian
Court documents reveal baby was unharmed in Saturday double homicide
Supporting documents for criminal charges filed against a Columbia man reveal Columbia police officers found a baby unharmed at the site of a Saturday night shooting that left two women dead. In his initial arraignment Monday in the 13th Circuit Court, Cadilac M. Derrick, 35, was charged with two counts...
Columbia Missourian
Health Department to hold comfort clinic for flu, COVID-19 vaccines
Children ages 6 months to 18 years old can receive free COVID-19 and flu vaccinations Saturday at a comfort clinic hosted by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1005 W. Worley St., the Health Department will offer vaccines in a sensory-friendly environment...
