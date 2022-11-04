ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

CC bowling takes second at Bronco Open

Columbia College bowling placed second out of 10 in the Bronco Open, finishing with an overall total of 7,779. The Cougars finished a narrow 11 pins above Morningside University and trailed first place Iowa Western Community College by 62 pins.
Hermann volleyball falls short of state title, finish second in state tournament

Hermann volleyball was one match away from defending its title as Class 2 state champions. The Bearcats fell just short of their hopes, falling to Festus Jefferson 3-1 (16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19) in the MSHSAA Class 2 championship match Saturday. Festus Jefferson (32-5-1) earned its first championship in school history...
HERMANN, MO
When it rains, it pours

The playoffs raged on despite the treacherous downpour on Friday night. Some schools were able to keep their championship hopes alive while others felt the showers of defeat. Teams look to survive and advance as the playoffs move on to the district championships. Helias took an overwhelming win over Battle 45-14. Blair Oaks crushed North Callaway 71-14. Jefferson City outlasted Kirksville 43-21. Rock Bridge moved on to the district championship by defeating Hazelwood Central 28-6.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Missouri men's basketball begins new era under Gates

Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates is certain about one aspect of the Tigers’ 2022-23 season. “I’m not going to get ejected, so you guys can stop thinking about that,” Gates joked to a group of reporters at a media event Wednesday.
COLUMBIA, MO
MU extends Drinkwitz through 2027

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz received a two-year contract extension, a team spokesperson announced Saturday morning before the Tigers’ home game against Kentucky. Drinkwitz is now signed through the 2027 season.
COLUMBIA, MO
Bill Kountz Aug. 18,1934 — Oct. 17, 2022

William Kountz gently exited this world on October 17, 2022, at his home in Columbia, Missouri. William (Bill) Bryan Kountz Jr. was born on August 18,1934, in Saint Louis, Missouri, to William B. Kountz and Willie Mae Weissinger Kountz.
COLUMBIA, MO
Oak Spirit Sanctuary continues to welcome all members of Columbia area

When the full moon rose, so did Oak Spirit Sanctuary. Oak Spirit Sanctuary (OSS), a non-denominational 501(c)(3) pagan church, held its monthly lunar gathering and ritual on Saturday, Oct. 8, on its land in Boonville, Mo. As members dressed in capes and hoodies alike drove through the church’s 160 acres of lush, forested hills toward the main gathering site, OSS board member Madeline Wright prepared the ritual circle.
BOONVILLE, MO
Veralee Hardin-Phillips, May 18, 1925 — Nov. 01, 2022

Dr. Veralee Hardin-Phillips passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022, with her beloved husband Joe by her side and surrounded by family and friends. Veralee was born in Stoutland, Missouri, to Aubrey and Della M. (Calkin) Blackburn on May 18, 1925. She was a lifetime educator, serving as an elementary school teacher, a principal, and ultimately ascending to Professor Emerita at the University of Missouri- Columbia, where she was an active staff member for fifty-one years.
COLUMBIA, MO
'Authentic, eager and respectful': Columbia's Ray Beck celebrates his 90th birthday

Ray Beck celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday, and exactly half of his long life was spent working as a leader for the city of Columbia. Beck spent 45 years in municipal government leadership, 24 of them as director of the Public Works Department and 21 as city manager during a period of unprecedented growth. His friends and family gathered Sunday at Stephens Lake Park to celebrate the beginning of his ninth decade, albeit a few days early.
COLUMBIA, MO
Kentucky 21, Missouri 17

11 a.m., Memorial Stadium, Columbia | TV: SEC Network | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 5:18: Kentucky, Will Levis 22-yard touchdown pass to Dane Key (Matt Ruffolo PAT is good). Kentucky 21, Missouri 17. 8:07: Missouri, Brady Cook 20-yard touchdown run (Brady Cook pass to...
COLUMBIA, MO
Barrett Banister lays on the field

I am a senior at the University of Missouri Columbia studying Photojournalism and Social Media. I am working as a photojournalist and social media manager as part of my class curriculum and experience.
COLUMBIA, MO
Two dead in northeast Columbia shooting

Two Columbia women are dead after a shooting Saturday night at the 1600 block of Boyd Lane. Lea’johna Sanders, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department. Laura Myers, 53, was transported to an area hospital and later died from her injuries.
COLUMBIA, MO
Death notice for Nov. 5, 2022

Dorothy J. Brown, 96, of Columbia died Nov. 4, 2022. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Sharon Ruth Pena, 69, of Columbia died on Oct. 30, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
COLUMBIA, MO
Next step in Columbia renewables plan to be discussed at City Council

The Columbia City Council will hear a report Monday on progress toward renewable energy goals, amid community pressure to get to 100% clean energy faster. The report recommends conducting a detailed study of options for Columbia Water & Light to get its energy from 100% renewable sources, such as wind and solar, by 2030 — five years ahead of the goal set in the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
COLUMBIA, MO
Court documents reveal baby was unharmed in Saturday double homicide

Supporting documents for criminal charges filed against a Columbia man reveal Columbia police officers found a baby unharmed at the site of a Saturday night shooting that left two women dead. In his initial arraignment Monday in the 13th Circuit Court, Cadilac M. Derrick, 35, was charged with two counts...
COLUMBIA, MO
Health Department to hold comfort clinic for flu, COVID-19 vaccines

Children ages 6 months to 18 years old can receive free COVID-19 and flu vaccinations Saturday at a comfort clinic hosted by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1005 W. Worley St., the Health Department will offer vaccines in a sensory-friendly environment...
COLUMBIA, MO

