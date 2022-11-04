Intending to reflect the diversity of University of Oregon students, High Priestess Piercing and Tattoo commissioned Hanif Panni to paint a mural on East 13th Avenue and Ferry Street. “Aja” is located on the right side of the building housing Max’s Tavern and High Priestess’s future location. It depicts a Black woman framed in the center of a black circle. Her body is covered in a mix of sunlight and green shades extending upwards into forest-like hair. Instead of hair strands, she has mossy tree branches intertwined with blue Morpho butterflies, known for symbolizing healing, leading to the top of her head, which is an exotic forest. In the midst of it all lies a snake, gecko and an elk.

EUGENE, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO