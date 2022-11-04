Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Emerald Media
Oregon Volleyball extends its win streak to seven
As the No. 16 Oregon Ducks continue its hot streak, it beats Washington State in four sets. To start the game, the Cougars quickly came out with a 2-0 lead that included a service ace. The Ducks caught up as they placed the majority of their kills down the line and Washington State struggled to recover.
Emerald Media
Oregon hockey splits weekend series against University of Victoria as luck runs dry
The Oregon Ducks fell short of sweeping this weekend’s series against the University of Victoria Vikes on Saturday due to a three-goal second period that saw Oregon unable to stay out of the penalty box and equally unable to kill penalties. Oregon’s initial Friday night victory came in no...
Emerald Media
Oregon volleyball avenges early-season defeat by taking down No. 19 Washington
No.16 Oregon makes its comeback against the No. 19 Washington Huskies, beating it in three straight sets at Matthew Knight Arena, on Friday night. The last time the Ducks witnessed a three-set win against their neighbor-state rival was in 2011. For this season, the Huskies previously beat the Ducks to a packed stadium 3-2 in Seattle on Oct. 9. The Ducks ultimately struggled with the Huskies' strong start with aggressive attacks and relentless energy. In addition, the Huskies took advantage of the Ducks’ meager serves and additional costly mistakes.
Emerald Media
Ducks draw 2-2 in final match of the season against rival Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks drew 2-2 against interstate rival, Oregon State, in a consistent downpouring of rain at Papé Field for the final game of the 2022 season on Friday night. Oregon applied steady offensive pressure through the opening 10 minutes. A majority of the attacking plays were funneled through the sidelines by Oregon’s wingbacks, Anna Emperadar and Chai Cortez.
Emerald Media
Oregon men’s basketball preview
While his teammates competed in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada in early March, Will Richardson remained in Eugene. The Oregon Ducks basketball team sat at 18-13, needing to run the table in Vegas to earn a bid for the March Madness tournament. Not an easy task. The absence...
Emerald Media
Crueger: Duck apathy
---------- As early as 1 a.m. on the chilly morning of Oct. 22, a flock of Ducks fans began to gather on the campus Memorial Quad for ESPN’s College GameDay. College GameDay is a weekly event hosted by the popular sports news network during football season, with commentators traveling to select schools. The early birds at Oregon’s own GameDay event grew in numbers, hundreds huddling together like hard-hat-laden penguins for warmth as rain poured down on their ponchos and homemade signs.
Emerald Media
Another chance to Wondir
Intending to reflect the diversity of University of Oregon students, High Priestess Piercing and Tattoo commissioned Hanif Panni to paint a mural on East 13th Avenue and Ferry Street. “Aja” is located on the right side of the building housing Max’s Tavern and High Priestess’s future location. It depicts a Black woman framed in the center of a black circle. Her body is covered in a mix of sunlight and green shades extending upwards into forest-like hair. Instead of hair strands, she has mossy tree branches intertwined with blue Morpho butterflies, known for symbolizing healing, leading to the top of her head, which is an exotic forest. In the midst of it all lies a snake, gecko and an elk.
Emerald Media
UO student workers sign union cards for a chance at an election
University of Oregon student workers gathered in the Erb Memorial Union Amphitheater for a union campaign kickoff on Oct. 20. Student workers who attended the event were encouraged to fill out a union card if they were interested in organizing. The organizers will need at least 30% of the student worker population to sign a petition or union card in order for the National Labor Relations Board to hold a union election. The Division of Student Life employs more than 1,500 students, according to its website, from jobs in the Student Recreation Center, to food service, to resident assistants and more.
Comments / 0