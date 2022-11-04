Read full article on original website
Tigers force 22 turnovers in win over Screaming Eagles
Missouri basketball beat Southern Indiana 97-91 in their first game of the season on Monday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The Tigers survived a second-half downpour from the Screaming Eagles, who shot 82.2% from 3 in the second half after shooting only 7% from deep in the first. Missouri, however, dominated on defense, forcing 22 turnovers. Their next game will be against Penn on Friday in Mizzou Arena.
MU men's basketball forces turnovers, survives 3-point storm to defeat Southern Indiana
Missouri men’s basketball roared to life quickly on the defensive end and forced 22 turnovers to come away with a 97-91 win over Southern Indiana on Monday at Mizzou Arena. The Screaming Eagles, however, flipped a 7% performance from deep in the first half to an impressive 82.2% from 3 in the second half to foil plans for a comfortable Tigers’ victory.
MU men's basketball officially signs three commits from 2023 class
While Missouri men’s basketball’s 2022-23 season is just beginning, The Tigers received some positive news regarding the team’s future. Missouri’s three commitments from the Class of 2023 — Point guard Anthony Robinson II, forward Trent Pierce and big man Jordan Butler — all signed letters of intent Wednesday to join Missouri next season. MU coach Dennis Gates looks forward to what the trio can offer, and hinted that he may not yet be done searching for more talent from the 2023 class.
Kobe Brown starts the season with a strong performance in Missouri's win
With under 1:20 to play in the first half, Tre Gomillion stopped near the free throw to find Kobe Brown on the right wing of Norm Stewart Court. Brown then gave a quick pump fake in front of a closing Southern Indiana defender before driving into the paint and delivering a one-handed slam, igniting the Missouri crowd to extend its lead to 47-31.
Hallsville, Boonville, Jefferson City advance to district championship round
Hallsville got revenge on Centralia with a 22-8 victory over the Panthers on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 semifinals. Hallsville has now defeated Centralia in a district semifinal two years in a row. Hallsville running back Harrison Fowler ran 38 times for 135 yards and a touchdown...
Drinkwitz moving past controversial ’Cats calls
The SEC gave Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz an explanation for the controversial roughing the kicker penalty that cost the Tigers a chance to win against Kentucky as well as for the scrum on the Wildcats’ sideline that resulted in a 15-yard penalty against the Tigers and nothing else. Drinkwitz...
Missouri and New Mexico State set for 6:30 p.m. kickoff Nov. 19; Sistrunk to transfer
Missouri faces New Mexico State at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 on ESPNU, the SEC announced Monday. It will be the Tigers’ third home night game of the season, the first two being a season-opening win over Louisiana Tech and a closer-than-expected loss to Georgia.
No. 5 Kansas opening season without Hall of Fame coach Self
LAWRENCE, Kan. — There will be something missing from what should have been a festive occasion Monday night at Kansas, when the No. 5 Jayhawks celebrate their latest national championship before opening the new season against Omaha. Namely, their head coach Bill Self.
Drinkwitz's new MU contract increases salary to $6M in '23, up to $7M in '27
Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz not only got a contract extension but a significant raise. Under his newly signed deal, Drinkwitz's salary will increase from $4 million to $6 million next season with incremental raises each year, peaking at $7 million in the final season. The Post-Dispatch obtained the contract through an open records request.
'Authentic, eager and respectful': Columbia's Ray Beck celebrates his 90th birthday
Ray Beck celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday, and exactly half of his long life was spent working as a leader for the city of Columbia. Beck spent 45 years in municipal government leadership, 24 of them as director of the Public Works Department and 21 as city manager during a period of unprecedented growth. His friends and family gathered Sunday at Stephens Lake Park to celebrate the milestone, albeit a few days early.
Parks and Recreation seeks public feedback on Cosmo Bike Park plans
A new bike park is in the works for the city of Columbia. The Columbia Parks and Recreation department will show concept plans and take public feedback Thursday for the Cosmo Bike Park, which will be built at the Columbia Cosmopolitan Recreation Area (Cosmo Park). The public input meeting is from 5-7 p.m. at the Activity and Recreation Center on 1701 W. Ash St.
MU should recognize serve differences of its students, regardless of ability
As a person with ADHD, navigating college is extremely difficult. ADHD limits my ability to focus in lectures; remember appointments and deadlines; and complete assignments in a timely manner. But, it also affects everything else about my life. ADHD makes it nearly impossible for me to start tasks I don’t...
Democrats win across all contested Boone County races
Democratic candidates won across all contested county races in Tuesday’s election, replacing retiring officials and the incumbent Republican treasurer. Jenna Redel won the county treasurer race, and Kyle Rieman will replace the retiring county auditor; Bob Nolte will replace the retiring recorder of deeds.
2022 Boone County, Missouri election results
Unofficial results from the Missouri Secretary of State and Boone County clerk as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. For Missouri House races and county races, all precincts are reporting.
Missouri voters split on state ballot initiatives
In addition to approving the legalization of recreational marijuana, Missouri voters weighed in on four other ballot initiatives this Election Day. With over 90% of the precincts reporting as of 11:40 p.m., Boone County voters aligned with the state results, according to vote totals from the county clerk’s office.
Dems take majority of Boone County House district seats
Four of the five Democratic candidates running for Boone County’s state House seats won their races Tuesday night. Kathy Steinhoff and David Tyson Smith ran as unopposed Democrats in the 45th and 46th Districts, respectively.
Death notices for Nov. 7, 2022
Tony Ray Roberts, 67, of Columbia died Nov. 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center. Frieda Joyce Calvert, 77, of Columbia died Nov. 5, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. A burial will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Columbia.
Community organizations bridge gap for winter shelter
With frigid temperatures approaching Friday, volunteers plan to provide overnight shelter for Columbia's unhoused population to bridge the gap until the city's official overnight warming center opens Nov. 28. The CoMo Mobile Aid Collective and Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church shared a tentative plan with the Missourian.
After the polls close: Boone County watch parties, in photos
Republicans and Democrats, supporters and candidates — all flooded various parties to watch the results of Boone County and statewide races roll in. Democrat Kip Kendrick beat out opponent Republican Connie Leipard with about 56% of the complete and unofficial vote, celebrating with friends and family at Big Daddy's BBQ. Other Democratic candidates met at The Roof in Columbia. It was a good night for them. Democrats took the majority of Boone County House district seats and won all contested Boone County races. Local Republicans came together at their party office in Columbia, where the walls were decked with signs and shirts for Eric Schmitt, who won election to the U.S. Senate.
MU students get hands-on experience caring for aging population
People are living longer, but they aren't necessarily aging healthy. The National Institute on Aging is trying to change that and recently awarded MU more than $700,000 to start up and facilitate a program known as Biomedical Entrepreneurship Training for Aging. The grant, which will cover five years of work, will help pay for MU students to visit aging Columbia-area residents in person at clinics and assisted living centers to learn about the challenges they face.
