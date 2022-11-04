Read full article on original website
‘The Crown’s’ Diana-Divorce Season Is Its Weakest Yet: TV Review
The fourth season of “The Crown,” in 2020, seemed finally to crack the case of how to depict Queen Elizabeth II: in opposition. Writer Peter Morgan is inexorably drawn to the sovereign, and does his best work with her when she’s in one-on-one conflict. Previously, he depicted Tony Blair pushing her toward change in the film “The Queen”; Blair is among the prime ministers whose relationships with Her Majesty build towards a prismatic portrait in the stage play “The Audience.” And on television, in showing the Queen’s 1980s as shadowed by her vexed relationships with Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher, Morgan finally found the story within his show.
Have I got mews for you: Peter Barber, the miracle creator of dazzling streets
An imposing brick wall runs in a sweeping curve along the edge of the North Circular road in Finchley, lined with arches and crowned with crenelations, looking like a fragment of an ancient walled city. A cartoonish pair of towers poke up at either end of the 200-metre long structure, dotted with projecting lookout balconies, as if keeping watch over all who enter London. Situated among all the mock Tudor semis lining the suburban streets, this great brick bastion is an arresting thing to behold.
