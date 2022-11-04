ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yale Daily News

PROFILE: Virginia Dominguez ’73 GRD ’79, an anthropologist looking to the future

Virginia R. Dominguez ’73 GRD ‘79, a leading anthropological scholar and professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, logged onto her Zoom interview flaunting a close-up picture of a cactus as her background. “If you don’t like it, I’ll change it!” she exclaimed before switching to a...
Yale Daily News

Yale-Boehringer Ingelheim program accepts four new students

Yale is continuing its collaboration with one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies in an effort to provide postdoctoral students with mentorship opportunities. A collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim, the Yale-Boehringer Ingelheim Biomedical Data Science Fellowship Program recently entered its second year, accepting four new postdoctoral students to be paired with mentors from the pharmaceutical giant.
Yale Daily News

CIPE Summer Opportunities Fair reopens in person

More than 500 students attended the Center for International and Professional Experience’s Summer Opportunities Fair, getting the opportunity to speak with professors and program organizers about summer professional plans. Hosted at the Omni Hotel on Nov. 4, this was the first time the fair has been held in person...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy