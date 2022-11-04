Fiery crash kills celeb hangout owner Andrea Bullo and his teen son after they were trapped inside burning car

THE owner of a celebrity hotspot and his 13-year-old child are dead after a fiery crash trapped the father and son inside their burning car.

Owner of Moonshadows Malibu Andrea Bullo, 60, and his son Marco were driving in Los Angeles on Tuesday night when a suspected drunk driver crashed into their vintage Mustang.

Andrea Bullo, owner of celeb hotspot Moonshadows Malibu, was killed in a car crash Credit: Facebook/Andrea Bullo

Bullo's 13-year-old son, Marco, also died in the fiery wreck Credit: Instagram/ the_real_hope_rader

Officials said that a Toyota Camry rear-ended Bullo's 1965 Mustang, causing both vehicles to burst into flames.

A witness described the flames as being “as tall as the light post.”

The father and son were trapped inside their car as firefighters tried to tear off the doors to rescue them.

They both died at the scene.

The Camry was speeding before the crash, according to LAPD Lt Matthew Bielski.

The driver, 21-year-old Kevin Gonzalez, suffered minor injuries and is now facing two counts of murder with his bail set at $4million.

Andrea Bullo was a native of Venice, Italy, who purchased Moonshadows in 2001 with his friends Rodolfo Costella and Franco Simplicio.

The trio established the restaurant as a hotspot for celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears.

The restaurant was voted as one of Yelp’s Top 100 restaurants in 2022 and received several awards over the years.

Moonshadows announced that it would be closed on Thursday after the horrific crash.

“Andrea will be truly missed,” the restaurant said in a statement to FOX 11.

"A unique friend, father, and figure to follow.

"He will be irreplaceable."

An employee told the Los Angeles Times: “We are grieving right now as individuals and as a whole family."

Bullo and Marco are survived by Bullo’s wife, Ira Soebroto

The father and son were crashed into by a speeding Camry, engulfing their vintage Mustang in flames Credit: OC HAWK