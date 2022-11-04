Several kids overdose at Miami schools after woman sells edibles to student, cops say

A woman is in trouble with the law after police say a drug deal with a student led to several children overdosing on marijuana-infused edibles at a Miami elementary and middle school.

Thalia Aceves, 22, faces charges of selling a controlled substance and contributing to child delinquency, court documents show. She bonded out of jail on Thursday.

On Wednesday, police and fire rescue were called to Citrus Grove elementary and middle schools after multiple children — ranging in age from 9 to 13 years old — were suffering from a THC overdose and rushed to the hospital, an arrest report read. One of the students has since been released; the conditions of the others are unknown.

Detectives learned that a student bought edibles and handed them out to other students, the report read. The student told police they purchased the drugs through Instagram.

Detectives quickly set up a sting operation. Pretending to be the student, they planned another meet to buy a bag of edibles from the dealer: Aceves, the arrest report read.

Police arrested Aceves after she arrived at the meet, and cops seized from her 50 cannabis-infused vape cartridges, 244 grams of raw cannabis, two packs of cannabis-infused edibles, a scale and $400.

Aceves told detectives she’s been selling Mary Jane for the last two years, the report read — and knowingly distributed it to minors.