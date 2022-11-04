ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Several kids overdose at Miami schools after woman sells edibles to student, cops say

By Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

A woman is in trouble with the law after police say a drug deal with a student led to several children overdosing on marijuana-infused edibles at a Miami elementary and middle school.

Thalia Aceves, 22, faces charges of selling a controlled substance and contributing to child delinquency, court documents show. She bonded out of jail on Thursday.

On Wednesday, police and fire rescue were called to Citrus Grove elementary and middle schools after multiple children — ranging in age from 9 to 13 years old — were suffering from a THC overdose and rushed to the hospital, an arrest report read. One of the students has since been released; the conditions of the others are unknown.

Detectives learned that a student bought edibles and handed them out to other students, the report read. The student told police they purchased the drugs through Instagram.

Detectives quickly set up a sting operation. Pretending to be the student, they planned another meet to buy a bag of edibles from the dealer: Aceves, the arrest report read.

Police arrested Aceves after she arrived at the meet, and cops seized from her 50 cannabis-infused vape cartridges, 244 grams of raw cannabis, two packs of cannabis-infused edibles, a scale and $400.

Aceves told detectives she’s been selling Mary Jane for the last two years, the report read — and knowingly distributed it to minors.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Car struck by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A car was struck by a Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park Monday morning. The crash occurred in the area of Prospect Road and Powerline Road. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials were among the agencies that responded to the scene to assist. It’s unclear whether the...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
cbs12.com

BSO: Deputy hospitalized after man attacks him in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy and a man were hospitalized following an incident in Deerfield Beach. Around 3:31 p.m. on Nov. 5, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the area of 2400 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DUI Crash Near Woodfield Country Club Leads To Arrest

Boca Raton Woman Charged With DUI, Hit And Run… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A crash around noon Friday near the entrance to Woodfield Country Club led to the arrest of a Boca Raton woman who told police she “had a sip of wine” […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Turnpike reopens in Broward after hazardous material incident

Fire officials shut down Florida’s Turnpike in Broward and ordered part of a Davie neighborhood evacuated on Sunday morning after detecting the smell of ammonia from a nearby ice business. Davie Fire Rescue and Davie police arrived at Reddy Ice, at 5050 SW 51st St., and discovered an ammonia leak. Officials ordered the shutdown of nearby roads, including southbound State Road 7 and Florida’s ...
DAVIE, FL
Deerfield News

CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Three men found guilty of pawn shop murder and robbery spree

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The people responsible for murdering a pawn shop customer in South Florida were found guilty for murder and other crimes. Jonathan Cruz , 36, Eric Ortiz Melendez , 28, and Jorge Aponte Figueroa, 25, were charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robberies and the actual carrying out of committing Hobbs Act robberies at nine pawn shops in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.  
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
38K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy