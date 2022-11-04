Read full article on original website
Crypto Markets Bleed $130 Billion in 12 Hours as Contagion Continues
Crypto markets are hemorrhaging at the moment in one of the largest daily slumps this year. The move has been ignited by this week’s FTX and Binance battle. In one of the largest and fastest market crashes of the year, $132 billion has been wiped out of crypto assets. What is more remarkable is that this has happened over the past 12 hours.
Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain. Hong Kong’s market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also declined. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 2.1% as investors watched vote-counting from Tuesday’s congressional elections to see whether Republicans take control, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt Disney Co. and some other companies. Forecasters expect U.S. government data Thursday to show surging inflation eased in September but stayed near a four-decade high. That might reinforce arguments by some Fed officials that rates have to stay high for an extended period to slow economic activity and extinguish inflation.
