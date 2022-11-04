ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWDC DC101

Damiano David Slams VMAs For Censoring Måneskin's Performance

By Katrina Nattress
WWDC DC101
WWDC DC101
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444MM0_0iy8BSvv00
Photo: Getty Images North America

The members of Måneskin pride themselves for pushing the envelope, especially when its comes to their fiery live performances, but their VMAs debut was apparently too hot for TV as MTV panned away from the band while they were playing their single "Supermodel." During an interview with NME , singer Damiano David addressed the incident and slammed the awards show for censoring them.

“It shows that there are still many, many prejudices towards rock bands and towards women,” David said. “There is a lot to work on and we try to do our part.”

“It’s sad, but it’s good that people then talk about it and think about it,” added bassist Victoria De Angelis. “It’s stupid that there has to be this control and censorship over people’s bodies.”

The decision to pan away from the band during the performance came when De Angelis encountered a wardrobe malfunction. Her top fell down, exposing her breasts. The musician was unfazed by the incident, continuing to rock out and even strutting down the stage and into the crowd.

MTV later shared the full performance on its YouTube channel, which you can watch below.

Elsewhere in the interview, David and De Angelis spoke about the band's upcoming album RUSH! and the surprising band that influenced it .

Comments / 0

Related
WWDC DC101

Billie Eilish Goes Official With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford On Instagram

Billie Eilish made her relationship with her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford official on Instagram on Tuesday, November 1st. The singer posted a photo dump with the caption "life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy🤡 happy halloween." The post one of Eilish wearing fake blood and carving a pumpkin, videos of her dog, and footage from a recent Paramore concert that she attended with Rutherford.
WWDC DC101

Former Pop Star Aaron Carter Dead at 34

The music world has lost another one. Aaron Carter, pop singer and brother of Backstreet Boys Nick Carter, was found dead in his bath tub at the age of 34. The singer-turned-rapper and actor was found dead Saturday at his house in Lancaster, CA ... multiple sources tell us Aaron's body was found in his bathtub. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ they received a 911 call at 11 AM Saturday that a male had drowned in the tub.
LANCASTER, CA
WWDC DC101

WWDC DC101

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
721
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

DC's Alternative Rock Radio Station

 https://dc101.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy