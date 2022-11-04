Attack of Asian-American student at University of Cincinnati brings hate crime charge against suspect

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
spectrumnews1.com
Hate crime charges filed for assault on Asian American
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio man has been charged with a federal hate crime in connection with an alleged assault on an Asian American student at the University of Cincinnati last year. What You Need To Know. Darrin Johnson, 26, is charged with a federal hate crime for an...
Man faces hate crime charge in alleged assault on student
CINCINNATI — An Ohio man is now facing a federal hate crime charge in an alleged assault on an Asian-American student at the University of Cincinnati last year. Darrin Johnson, 26, of Cincinnati, was arrested Thursday following his indictment by a federal grand jury, the U.S. attorney’s office in the southern district of Ohio said.
wufe967.com
Ohio man charged with federal hate crime for anti-Asian assault: 'Go back to your country'
Federal hate crime charges have been filed against a man after he allegedly assaulted an Asian student in Cincinnati, Ohio, solely based on race. Darrin Johnson, 26, was indicted by a grand jury this week on federal hate crime charges stemming from a 2021 incident in which he allegedly attacked an Asian victim near the campus of the University of Cincinnati, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Cincinnati man charged with federal hate crime for assault of UC student
A man has been charged with committing a federal hate crime after allegedly assaulting an Asian American student at the University of Cincinnati (UC) last year. Darrin Johnson, a 26-year-old from Avondale, is accused of attacking a then-19-year-old student on Aug. 17, 2021. Johnson told the student, “You brought the kung flu here… you’re going to die for it.” Johnson then punched the student on the side of his head, causing him to fall and hit his head on a parked car’s bumper.
Fox 19
Court docs: 2 UC students assaulted, officer injured
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted two University of Cincinnati students and injured an arresting officer, according to court documents. Christopher Campbell, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with three counts of assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly hit two women in Daniels...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Man assaulted 2 UC students, injured officer in Daniels Hall
An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly assaulting two University of Cincinnati (UC) students and injuring a police officer. Christopher Campbell has been charged with assault and resisting arrest. Campbell reportedly hit two women, both students at UC, in Daniels Hall, and then attempted to fight a police officer, according to court documents.
Fox 19
Police: Man wanted for College Hill murder, considered armed & dangerous
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been over two months since a man was murdered outside of a College Hill gas station and police are still looking for the suspect. Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing Landen McIntosh, 23, on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to CrimeStoppers.
WLWT 5
Police: Juvenile charged for making false active shooter call at Pleasant Run Middle School
CINCINNATI — Colerain Township police announced the arrest of a juvenile on Friday after a false active shooter call was at made Pleasant Run Middle School earlier this week. Colerain Township Police Chief Edwin C. Cordie III said a juvenile has been charged with inducing panic, a 2nd degree...
Police: Man, woman found dead in Dayton home
When crews searched the residence, they found the bodies of a 55-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. They both had gunshot wounds, according to Dayton police.
WKRC
Police arrest suspect in Butler County fatal shooting
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Butler County Saturday. Deputies were called to Chapel Road in Okeana around 11:45 a.m. They found one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Austin Combs, 26, was taken into custody and...
WLWT 5
Meal delivery nonprofit struggling after alleged catalytic converter theft
CINCINNATI — A vehicle that’s been on the road serving the community is parked for now. The van is owned by the BLOC Cafe Kitchen. The organization uses it to pick up and deliver meals to folks in need. Now, their work has slowed down a bit after the founders say the van’s catalytic converter was stolen.
Mt. Orab man dies of apparent accidental handgun discharge
A Mt. Orab man has died of what appears to have been an accidental handgun discharge. According to a press release from the Brown C
spectrumnews1.com
Churches scramble to find new leaders amid pastor burnout
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — COVID had a big impact on church attendance. Now, worker burnout is leaving some churches in a rough spot. A recent survey showed two of every five pastors considered quitting in the past year. At one area Baptist church where the lead pastor is retiring, church...
linknky.com
Brent Spence closed for manhunt of armed suspect
This story has been updated with information about the suspect’s encounter with police. All lanes of Interstates 71 and 75 were shut down on the Brent Spence Bridge around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, as police searched for an armed suspect, according to authorities. A suspicious-looking man with a...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Thomasville Court in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Thomasville Court in Price Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fairfield Twp. police who shot, wounded armed man were justified, chief says
FAIRFIELD TWP., Butler County — Body cam footage from Fairfield Twp. police shows officers shooting and wounding an armed 29-year-old man, Chief Robert Chabali said Friday. The officers involved in the shooting Wednesday night were justified, the chief said at a news conference where the footage was released to reporters, our news partner, WCPO.com, reported.
WLWT 5
Court hearing delayed until next week for teen charged in 3 murders, kidnapping
A court hearing was continued until next week for a teenager accused of killing three people in just 17 days. Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted last week on six counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of burglary, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of carrying concealed weapons and one count of obstruction of official business.
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford Police reports include missing person and suicide
Last week, Oxford police’s weekly media report stated officers responded to calls regarding thefts of property, destruction of property, identity fraud, suicide, and recovered property. Officers met with a person reporting a missing juvenile around 7 p.m. Oct. 24. The juvenile was located soon after and returned home safely.
Fox 19
11-year-old made ‘hit list’ of fellow students at Clermont County school, sheriff says
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A sixth-grade student at West Clermont Middle School admitted to making a “hit list” of other students, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. School administrators received word of the list on Thursday around 11 a.m. They were “made aware of a [sixth]...
WLWT 5
Former Cincinnati post office worker pleads guilty to embezzling packages for money
CINCINNATI — A former Cincinnati postal supervisor pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling mail packages for profit, according to the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Ohio. According to the attorney's office, 31-year-old Kerry Beech was paid $500 each time he intercepted certain packages from the mail...
