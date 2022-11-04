Read full article on original website
Early voting ends ahead of 2022 Midterm Elections
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early voters were out all day until the polls closed. People in Madison County and Rowan County said it was a quick and easy process. Jenny and Lee Pennington went out this afternoon to cast their own votes in Rowan County. “It was very easy, and...
Additional Kentucky county approved for direct housing aid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Direct temporary housing assistance has been approved for an additional Kentucky county to help people affected by flooding in July. The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Pike County, making six counties approved, including Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Letcher and Perry. The program provides two options for housing,...
LAFFERTY CHOSEN BY BESHEAR TO FILL OUT MARTIN COUNTY JUDGE/EXEC. TERM
The Martin County Judge Executive’s Office has had some high turn-over recently. The last person elected to the post was William Davis, who resigned abruptly in March of last year. In the time since, two more people were sworn in to fill the role. Victor Slone was appointed by...
West Virginia Division of Forestry: Massive Wayne County fire caused by arson
UPDATE (Nov. 7, 2022, 2:40 p.m.): During an ongoing investigation, the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) found that the Wayne County forest fire was caused by arson. The WVDOF asks that anyone with information on the fire call the Special Operations Unit’s arson hotline at 1 (800) 233-FIRE (3473) or report it online. The […]
Floyd County Diabetes Coalition hosts “Walk Your Way” event
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - To kickoff Diabetes Awareness Month, the Floyd County Diabetes Coalition hosted a “Walk Your Way” event to support the awareness initiative. Locals participated in a walk around Archer Park in Prestonsburg, and they learned how to defend against diabetes. Dietician Christina Tincher, who is...
MARTIN COUNTY GRAND JURY HANDS DOWN CHARGES OF STRANGULATION, DRUGS, ASSAULT OF DEPUTY
INEZ, KY. — A Martin County grand jury issued numerous indictments on November 4, 2022. Among the charges are Christopher Marcum and Adam Maynard both being charged with assault in the third degree by attempting to assault Deputy David Adams with the Martin County Sheriff’s Department, while acting in the capacity of his office.
SUSPECT ARRESTED IN LOUISA ON 13 CHARGES IN 4 COUNTY MOTORCYCLE CHASE
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. NIGHTHAWK WANNABE: WILLIAM V. HICKS, 49, OF SITKA, KY., WAS ARRESTED AFTER LEADING COPS ON A HIGH SPEED CHASE ON HIS MOTORCYCLE, THAT BEGAN IN JOHNSON COUNTY WENT BACK AND FORTH IN TWO OTHER COUNTIES, BEFORE HE WAS FINALLY APPREHENDED IN LAWRENCE COUNTY.
LAWRENCE BOE TAKES NO ACTION ON STUDENT EXPULSION AT SPECIAL MEETING
A special meeting of the Lawrence County Board of Education was held in the library of LCHS on November 1, 2022, at 6:00 PM. Board members Jim See, Garnett Skaggs, Maddlene Roberts, and Barbara Robinson were all present in person. Chairman, Heath Preston was present virtually. The meeting was called...
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
Vigil held for man struck by stray gunfire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A vigil was held on Sunday evening for the man struck by stray gunfire last week in Huntington. The criminal complaint states that Joseph Bryan, a D.P. Dough employee, was working when an argument broke out at the neighboring Premier Pub & Grill on Fourth Avenue. Stray bullets struck Bryan, and […]
Police chase runs through Magoffin Co.
JOHNSON/MAGOFFIN/LAWRENCE COUNTIES – A three-county police chase ended on US 23 in Lawrence County after the motorcycle the man was driving broke down. According to the arrest citation, on Friday, October 28 at approximately 5:40 p.m. Johnson County Sheriff Department Officer J. Castle attempted to conduct a traffic stop involving a motorcycle on KY Rt. 825 for no visible plates. The driver, identified as William V. Hicks, 40, of Sitka, KY, refused to stop, fleeing from police along Rt. 825, onto US 460 and into Magoffin County, where Magoffin County Sheriff Department joined the pursuit.
‘He was just amazing’: Pike County firefighter escorted to final resting place
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 61-year-old Randy Courtney of Pikeville died on Oct. 30. On Saturday, folks from across the region gathered at Pike County Central High School to pay their respects before he was laid to rest. Courtney was a former member of the Pikeville Fire Department, founding member and...
LOUISA, KY WOMAN CHARGED WITH SHOOTING AT HUSBAND DURING MARITAL DISPUTE
NOVEMBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. UNHAPPY WIFE ALMOST LEADS TO THE ENDING OF HER HUSBAND’S LIFE!: TESSACA CHAFFIN, 41, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26, AFTER SHE HAD FIRED A SINGLE SHOT FROM A HANDGUN IN CLOSE PROXIMITY OF HER HUSBAND INSIDE THEIR HOME ON KY. ROUTE 1690.
Deputies: Traffic stop results in drug trafficking arrest in Boyd County, Ky.
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A Kentucky man is facing multiple drug charges in Boyd County. Matthew Allen Toler, 40, of Ashland has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Boyd County Sheriff's Department. The news release...
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of Oct 31 – Nov 4
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of Oct 31-Nov 4. FAILURE TO NOTIFY ADDRESS CHANGE TO DEPT OF TRANSP. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST.
EKY animal shelter discuss post-flood issues and how people can help
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard serves Perry, Breathitt, Knott and Letcher Counties, all of which were impacted by the flood in July. “I’ve been a volunteer with the shelter for 11 years now and I’ve never seen it like it is now,”...
Death penalty not sought in Pleasant case
The Lawrence County prosecutor will not be seeking the death penalty in the case of a grandson accused of murdering his grandfather in Ironton. Kace Deleon Pleasant was indicted on Tuesday during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN ARRESTED AFTER STRIKING ANOTHER MAN WITH MACHETE OVER MARIJUANA PATCH
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. LACY JAMES HALL,33, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED DURING THE ALL HALLOWS EVE WEEKEND, AFTER STRIKING A MAN IN THE SIDE OF THE HEAD WITH A MACHETE, DUE TO A ‘FINANCIAL AND/OR WEED DISPUTE’. A Lawrence County man was...
1 juvenile dead, 2 injured, in Magoffin County after single-vehicle collision
The collision occurred on Kentucky Route 7 in Salyersville, prompting KSP to be called at 7:18 p.m.
Justice-owned companies owe tangible personal property taxes
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has been traveling around the state urging voters to reject a constitutional amendment that would give the West Virginia Legislature the power to exempt tangible personal property from taxation all while his companies owe thousands in back personal property taxes. According to a search...
