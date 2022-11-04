ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, KY

wymt.com

Early voting ends ahead of 2022 Midterm Elections

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early voters were out all day until the polls closed. People in Madison County and Rowan County said it was a quick and easy process. Jenny and Lee Pennington went out this afternoon to cast their own votes in Rowan County. “It was very easy, and...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Additional Kentucky county approved for direct housing aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Direct temporary housing assistance has been approved for an additional Kentucky county to help people affected by flooding in July. The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Pike County, making six counties approved, including Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Letcher and Perry. The program provides two options for housing,...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Floyd County Diabetes Coalition hosts “Walk Your Way” event

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - To kickoff Diabetes Awareness Month, the Floyd County Diabetes Coalition hosted a “Walk Your Way” event to support the awareness initiative. Locals participated in a walk around Archer Park in Prestonsburg, and they learned how to defend against diabetes. Dietician Christina Tincher, who is...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
salyersvilleindependent.com

Police chase runs through Magoffin Co.

JOHNSON/MAGOFFIN/LAWRENCE COUNTIES – A three-county police chase ended on US 23 in Lawrence County after the motorcycle the man was driving broke down. According to the arrest citation, on Friday, October 28 at approximately 5:40 p.m. Johnson County Sheriff Department Officer J. Castle attempted to conduct a traffic stop involving a motorcycle on KY Rt. 825 for no visible plates. The driver, identified as William V. Hicks, 40, of Sitka, KY, refused to stop, fleeing from police along Rt. 825, onto US 460 and into Magoffin County, where Magoffin County Sheriff Department joined the pursuit.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LOUISA, KY WOMAN CHARGED WITH SHOOTING AT HUSBAND DURING MARITAL DISPUTE

NOVEMBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. UNHAPPY WIFE ALMOST LEADS TO THE ENDING OF HER HUSBAND’S LIFE!: TESSACA CHAFFIN, 41, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26, AFTER SHE HAD FIRED A SINGLE SHOT FROM A HANDGUN IN CLOSE PROXIMITY OF HER HUSBAND INSIDE THEIR HOME ON KY. ROUTE 1690.
LOUISA, KY
Ironton Tribune

Death penalty not sought in Pleasant case

The Lawrence County prosecutor will not be seeking the death penalty in the case of a grandson accused of murdering his grandfather in Ironton. Kace Deleon Pleasant was indicted on Tuesday during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
IRONTON, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Justice-owned companies owe tangible personal property taxes

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has been traveling around the state urging voters to reject a constitutional amendment that would give the West Virginia Legislature the power to exempt tangible personal property from taxation all while his companies owe thousands in back personal property taxes. According to a search...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV

