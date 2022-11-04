MADISON - A Dane County man with a history of making threats against public officials has been accused in federal court with threatening to kill Gov. Tony Evers. Michael Yaker, 52, of DeForest, was charged last week after saying Evers is "a Dead Man Walking" and "Marked For Elimination" in emails to the governor. He later told a Wisconsin Capitol Police officer he would like to "have my hands around (Evers') throat, ... I'd like to bash his head against a Concrete Wall Till The Concrete Turns to Dust...I'd Like to have his Blood On My Hands I'd like to See His Blood Drain Down The Gutter I'd Like Have to have shares of his skull in my Medicine Bag,” according to the criminal complaint.

