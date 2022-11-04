Ovechkin ties Howe’s mark, Red Wings beat Capitals 3-1
DETROIT (AP) – Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for the most goals scored for one NHL team and Andrew Copp had a go-ahead goal with 3:50 left, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the Washington Capitals 3-1.
Ovechkin broke a scoreless tie midway through the second period, giving him 786 goals with Washington to equal Howe’s total with the Red Wings. Detroit’s Lucas Raymond pulled the Red Wings into a 1-all tie late in the second period on a power play.
Dylan Larkin added an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal the victory.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
