Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
BET

Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume

Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
Hypebae

Blue Ivy Carter Casually Bids Over $80K USD at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala

Blue Ivy Carter isn’t afraid to go after what she wants. The 10-year-old attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, which included a luxury auction in which she participated in. There, with the permission of her parents, Beyoncé and Jay Z , she bid over $80,000 USD on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. Her grandmother and event organizer Tina Knowles was wearing them that evening; however, they once belonged to Queen Bey.
People

Lauryn Hill Surprised on Stage by Son Zion and Grandkids After Performing Emotional Song: Photos

Lauryn Hill performed her song "To Zion," about her decision to have her first baby and was then surprised by Zion, 25, and his two kids Lauryn Hill shared a special moment with the oldest of her six kids. The "Ready or Not" singer, 47, performed over the weekend at ONE MusicFest in Atlanta, where she performed her emotional song "To Zion" as part of her setlist. The song discusses Hill's decision to go through with her pregnancy with Zion in 1997 as her career was picking up....
HOLAUSA

Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song

Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.
HelloBeautiful

Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

Congratulations to actress Angela Bassett and her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance who recently celebrated 25 years together in marriage, and all we can say is: couple goals!. The beautiful couple took to Instagram to share an emotional video from inside their milestone anniversary party which featured the couple’s close friends and family members who all gathered together to share in Angela and Courtney’s everlasting love.
HollywoodLife

Nia Long Flashes A Huge Smiles In Selfie With Her 2 Sons After Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long, 51, looked completely unphased as she spent some quality time with her two sons, Massai Dorsey II, 21, and Kez Sunday Udoka, 10, on Oct. 10. The Friday actress shared a sweet photo of the happy moment via her Instagram, nearly one month after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, 45, was suspended from the Boston Celtics for allegedly having a consensual relationship with a woman on the NBA team’s staff. Nia captioned the selfie with a single black heart emoji while she covered up half her face with her long raven-hued tresses. Meanwhile, Kez stuck his tongue out to make the moment silly, and Massai twinned with his momma with a huge smile.
Black Enterprise

BBQ Invite Activated: Angelina Jolie Joined Her Black Daughter for Spelman’s Homecoming Weekend

Angelina Jolie was outside for Spelman homecoming weekend and Atlanta Twitter has been cutting up about it. The Academy Award-winning actress was in Atlanta over the weekend to support her daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, for her first homecoming as a college student. Jolie was low-key with no paparazzi or entourage while enjoying the festivities with her daughter, HuffPost reported.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Carter Breaks Down Into Tears On Stage After Aaron Carter’s Death

Nick Carter got emotional during the Backstreet Boys’ performance in London on Sunday. Nick Carter broke down into tears while performing with the Backstreet Boys at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday. His brother, Aaron Carter, passed away the day before. Carter had been performing his portion of...
Hypebae

Check out the Best Celebrity Costumes of Halloween 2022

In celebrity world, Halloween is the one day a year when a celeb gets as creative as possible. This year, they did not disappoint. From scary to sexy costumes, your favorite A-listers and influencers channeled their favorite characters. In some cases, they dressed up like other celebrities, showing their admiration...
E! News

Drake Honors “Twin” Son Adonis on His 5th Birthday

Watch: See Drake's Son's Cute Reaction to LeBron James Playing Ball. Drake's son Adonis is celebrating another year around the sun. The "Way 2 Sexy" rapper—who shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux—posted a carousel of photos from his son's epic superhero-themed 5th birthday party. In the photos, Adonis could...
People

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Daughter Ariah Dance in Matching 'Dream' Unicorn Halloween Costumes

Tamera Housely shares daughter Ariah, 7, and son Aden, 9 with husband Adam Housely The Housleys had a dreamy Halloween! Tamera Mowry-Housley got into the Halloween spirit with daughter Ariah, 7, in matching unicorn Halloween costumes, which she documented in a fun Instagram Reel on Monday. "Making Halloween dreams come true 🦄 #happyhalloween🎃," she captioned the video, which begins with Ariah in an inflatable unicorn costume dancing with the caption "daughter who always wanted to be a unicorn." The video, a take on a recent TikTok trend, then flashes to the...

