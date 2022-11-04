Read full article on original website
Beyoncé, Jay-Z post rare Halloween family pic as ‘The Proud Family’ with their kids
Beyoncé and Jay-Z treated fans to a rare family snap from this year’s Halloween celebrations in which they were decked out in costumes from the Disney Channel animated show “The Proud Family.”. “Family every single day and night,” the “Alien Superstar” hitmaker captioned the pic featuring herself,...
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine
Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé
Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume
Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
Blue Ivy Carter Casually Bids Over $80K USD at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala
Blue Ivy Carter isn’t afraid to go after what she wants. The 10-year-old attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, which included a luxury auction in which she participated in. There, with the permission of her parents, Beyoncé and Jay Z , she bid over $80,000 USD on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. Her grandmother and event organizer Tina Knowles was wearing them that evening; however, they once belonged to Queen Bey.
Lauryn Hill Surprised on Stage by Son Zion and Grandkids After Performing Emotional Song: Photos
Lauryn Hill performed her song "To Zion," about her decision to have her first baby and was then surprised by Zion, 25, and his two kids Lauryn Hill shared a special moment with the oldest of her six kids. The "Ready or Not" singer, 47, performed over the weekend at ONE MusicFest in Atlanta, where she performed her emotional song "To Zion" as part of her setlist. The song discusses Hill's decision to go through with her pregnancy with Zion in 1997 as her career was picking up....
Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song
Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.
Kodak Black Blasts Kanye West Over JAY-Z & Beyoncé Comments: ‘Yo Ass Batshit Crazy’
Kodak Black has called out Kanye West over his recent comments about JAY-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president. The Florida rapper took to Instagram Live on Thursday (October 20) to address Ye’s remarks in his controversial Drink Champs interview, where he said he’d be a shoo-in for the presidency if Hov and Bey supported him.
Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Their 50th Birthdays in Style
Two of Black Hollywood’s most beloved actresses both celebrated milestone birthdays over the weekend. Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union turned 50 on October 29 and avoided combining Halloween into their festivities. Ross kicked off her birthday by posting a video in her birthday suit that showed off her...
Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary
Congratulations to actress Angela Bassett and her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance who recently celebrated 25 years together in marriage, and all we can say is: couple goals!. The beautiful couple took to Instagram to share an emotional video from inside their milestone anniversary party which featured the couple’s close friends and family members who all gathered together to share in Angela and Courtney’s everlasting love.
Nia Long Flashes A Huge Smiles In Selfie With Her 2 Sons After Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long, 51, looked completely unphased as she spent some quality time with her two sons, Massai Dorsey II, 21, and Kez Sunday Udoka, 10, on Oct. 10. The Friday actress shared a sweet photo of the happy moment via her Instagram, nearly one month after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, 45, was suspended from the Boston Celtics for allegedly having a consensual relationship with a woman on the NBA team’s staff. Nia captioned the selfie with a single black heart emoji while she covered up half her face with her long raven-hued tresses. Meanwhile, Kez stuck his tongue out to make the moment silly, and Massai twinned with his momma with a huge smile.
Lori Harvey Channels Beyoncé For Halloween And Nails It!
Lori Harvey won Halloween with her Beyoncé costume and we're loving it!
Kim Kardashian faces TikTok backlash for letting daughter wear Michael Jackson’s real hat
Kim Kardashian is under fire on TikTok after letting her daughter North wear Michael Jackson’s real hat for a Halloween party. The reality star posted and deleted videos where her 9-year-old daughter, North, wore the original hat Michael Jackson donned in his ‘Smooth Criminal’ music video. Kim...
BBQ Invite Activated: Angelina Jolie Joined Her Black Daughter for Spelman’s Homecoming Weekend
Angelina Jolie was outside for Spelman homecoming weekend and Atlanta Twitter has been cutting up about it. The Academy Award-winning actress was in Atlanta over the weekend to support her daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, for her first homecoming as a college student. Jolie was low-key with no paparazzi or entourage while enjoying the festivities with her daughter, HuffPost reported.
Nick Carter Breaks Down Into Tears On Stage After Aaron Carter’s Death
Nick Carter got emotional during the Backstreet Boys’ performance in London on Sunday. Nick Carter broke down into tears while performing with the Backstreet Boys at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday. His brother, Aaron Carter, passed away the day before. Carter had been performing his portion of...
Check out the Best Celebrity Costumes of Halloween 2022
In celebrity world, Halloween is the one day a year when a celeb gets as creative as possible. This year, they did not disappoint. From scary to sexy costumes, your favorite A-listers and influencers channeled their favorite characters. In some cases, they dressed up like other celebrities, showing their admiration...
Drake Honors “Twin” Son Adonis on His 5th Birthday
Watch: See Drake's Son's Cute Reaction to LeBron James Playing Ball. Drake's son Adonis is celebrating another year around the sun. The "Way 2 Sexy" rapper—who shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux—posted a carousel of photos from his son's epic superhero-themed 5th birthday party. In the photos, Adonis could...
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Daughter Ariah Dance in Matching 'Dream' Unicorn Halloween Costumes
Tamera Housely shares daughter Ariah, 7, and son Aden, 9 with husband Adam Housely The Housleys had a dreamy Halloween! Tamera Mowry-Housley got into the Halloween spirit with daughter Ariah, 7, in matching unicorn Halloween costumes, which she documented in a fun Instagram Reel on Monday. "Making Halloween dreams come true 🦄 #happyhalloween🎃," she captioned the video, which begins with Ariah in an inflatable unicorn costume dancing with the caption "daughter who always wanted to be a unicorn." The video, a take on a recent TikTok trend, then flashes to the...
