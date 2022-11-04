TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Hundreds in Lake California were left without power last night after a car collided with a power pole. It happened around 5:45 PM along Lake California Drive, when a vehicle crashed into a power pole. The crash shattered the pole and left heavy utility lines littered over the roadway. First responders struggled to access the vehicle due to the possibility of electrical power from those hanging power lines, but with the help of CAL FIRE and Cottonwood Fire crews, were able to extract the driver, who had no notable injuries from the crash.

TEHAMA COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO