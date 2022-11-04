Read full article on original website
Rain or shine, the City of Shasta Lake celebrated local veterans
SHASTA CO, Calif. — — Rain or shine, but mostly rain this weekend, nothing is stopping the people of the City of Shasta lake from celebrating our nation's finest. The Shasta Lake Lions Veterans Day Parade brings together dozens of local organizations marching down central Shasta Lake including Lyndia Kent and Valerie Sell with the Missing America Project, an organization that locates and identifies unclaimed veteran cremations and finds them a final resting place.
Shasta Lake to honor 29th Annual Veteran's Day Parade on Saturday
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Northstate community will be front and center for the 29th annual Veteran's Day Parade hosted by the Shasta Lake Lion's Club in the City of Shasta Lake. Each November, the parade is set in motion to honor the men and...
Update: Power restored for 800 customers in City of Shasta Lake after losing power
CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, CA. — Update as of 8:20 pm Sunday:. Power has been restored for 800 customers around 7 pm Sunday in the City of Shasta Lake after a topped power pole disrupted power for residents. However, according to the city's Facebook page, areas of Windsor Estates are still without power for approximately 60 customers. The estimated time of restoration is midnight at the earliest.
Shasta County putting on Veterans' Art Show at Old City Hall
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County Arts Council presents the Veterans’ Art Show, taking place from Nov. 4 through Nov. 12. This gallery exhibition features a variety of subjects and media from US Military Veterans. An opening reception will be held on Friday, Nov. 4th from 5-8 p.m. It...
Lake California power pole crash halts traffic in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Hundreds in Lake California were left without power last night after a car collided with a power pole. It happened around 5:45 PM along Lake California Drive, when a vehicle crashed into a power pole. The crash shattered the pole and left heavy utility lines littered over the roadway. First responders struggled to access the vehicle due to the possibility of electrical power from those hanging power lines, but with the help of CAL FIRE and Cottonwood Fire crews, were able to extract the driver, who had no notable injuries from the crash.
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
2 dead, suspect on the loose following shooting in Weaverville
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Two people have been killed following a shooting in Trinity County on Monday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the shooter started in Weaverville before heading to Trinity Center. Officers are still chasing the shooter who has returned to Weaverville. The Trinity County Sheriff's Office issued...
Suspect arrested after breaking into home in Redding Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a suspect was arrested after breaking into a home then running away Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Lake Redding Drive at around 4:24 a.m. to investigate a possible burglary. The home owners told police that they woke...
Man suffers burn injuries in early-morning house fire in Shasta County
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - A home was damaged by fire early Monday morning in eastern Shasta County. According to fire personnel, the man who lives there made it out okay but suffered burn injuries. Public Information Officer Cheryl Buliavac with CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity said the man was taken to the hospital...
Girls Inc. raised thousands of dollars to support the young women of the Northstate
REDDING, Calif. — Girls Inc. (GI) held their annual Glitter & Glam Gala and raised more money than ever before. Money raised will go directly into funding their non-profit that provides support and opportunities for the girls in the Northstate. GI has been in Shasta and Tehama Counties for...
250 Redding Electric customers without power along Hilltop
REDDING, Calif. — At least 250 Redding Electric Utility (REU) customers were without power Thursday morning. According to the REU, the outage was impacting customers along Hilltop Drive north of the Mt. Shasta Mall. Power was expected to be restored around 11:45 a.m. No cause for the outage was...
UPDATE: One found dead in Redding mobile home fire
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE AS OF 12:45 PM:. One person has died in a mobile home fire along Park Marina Drive this morning. Redding Fire crews arrived to the home at 2615 Park Marina Drive at 8:01 AM and found the property to be fully involved with fire. It took crews ten minutes to put out the blaze, and a search of the home found one deceased resident, as well as a deceased animal, within the mobile home.
Person taken to hospital after major injury crash in Redding Saturday night
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a driver was taken to Mercy Medical Center on Saturday after a major injury two-car crash at the intersection of Placer Street and Cumberland Drive in Redding. Police say that they responded to the scene at around 6:15 p.m. When they...
A group in Red Bluff referred to as Protect ICWA walked to raise awareness for the ICWA
You might have seen people walking with signs and chanting along Main street in Red Bluff today,. Well this group referred to as Protect ICWA led by organizer Chris Perez walked to protect the Indian Child Welfare Act. As the Supreme Court considers the constitutionality of the Indigenous Child Welfare...
Shasta, Eastern Trinity County burn permit suspension lifted
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Shasta and Eastern Trinity counties will be lifted Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit Chief Sean O’Hara will lift the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Monday. People who have current and valid agriculture...
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Northstate Sunday-Wednesday, what to expect
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Fall is here, but is winter close behind? We have seen some drastic weather changes in the Northstate over these last few weeks, from triple-digit heat to a winter storm advisory! Let's look at what you can expect for the weather when planning for the weekend ahead.
Enterprise High School's shelter-in-place lifted
REDDING, Calif. 12:40 P.M. UPDATE - Enterprise High School was placed into a shelter-in-place Friday for about 10 minutes on Friday, according to the school. The school said SHASCOM notified staff at the school about police activity in the area at about 11:34 a.m. The school went into a shelter-in-place,...
Deputies in Oregon find missing Tehama County woman's vehicle, search continues
SWEET HOME, Ore. (KEZI) - After finding a vehicle connected to a missing woman from Tehama County, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the woman and is asking the public for tips. According to the LCSO, on October 29 deputies responded to reports of a...
Redding Police Department receives $148,000 grant to focus on traffic safety
On Wednesday, Nov. 1, the Redding Police Department announced that they had received a $148,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to assist enforcement efforts and minimize unsafe driving. With the help of this grant, officials say these efforts will assist in lowering the number of collisions,...
K9 officer helps collar wanted Siskiyou County felon
Weed, Ca. — Officers with the Weed Police Department and K9 Unit caught up with a wanted felon near the Weed Community Center on Wednesday. According to the police department, when officers arrived, the suspect ran away towards Charlie Bryd Park. Officers continued to pursue the suspect west through the park after he repeatedly failed to comply to their commands to stop. According to police, the suspect was captured after they deployed K9 Drax.
