Rep. McMorris Rodgers Calls for 200,000 More Cops
Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, called for the end of “soft on crime” policies supported by Democrats in a television interview. Because of these policies, she said, criminals have become emboldened. That, in turn, has put both urban and rural communities at risk. “We have increased...
Members of 'egregious' multistate fentanyl distribution ring sentenced Wednesday to 56 years in federal prison
Three young men took their turns Wednesday apologizing to their families, victims and a federal judge for their roles in furthering a criminal enterprise that spilled drugs and firearms into North Idaho, Eastern Washington and beyond. Then U.S. District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced them collectively to more than...
Woman charged with manslaughter, DUI, in July golf cart crash that left Spokane police officer dead
A 57-year-old woman was charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence last week in a July golf cart crash that left a Spokane, Washington, police officer dead. Julie Nikkola was charged with vehicular manslaughter and four counts of aggravated driving under the influence on Wednesday, according to court documents.
Pullman Couple Found Living with Over a Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty
PULLMAN - The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20-year-old Sydney Weston and 22-year-old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
