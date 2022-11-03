ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Rep. McMorris Rodgers Calls for 200,000 More Cops

Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, called for the end of “soft on crime” policies supported by Democrats in a television interview. Because of these policies, she said, criminals have become emboldened. That, in turn, has put both urban and rural communities at risk. “We have increased...
SPOKANE, WA
Pullman Couple Found Living with Over a Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty

PULLMAN - The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20-year-old Sydney Weston and 22-year-old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
PULLMAN, WA
Lewiston, ID
