Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Wayne County judge dismisses Karamo lawsuit over absentee ballots
(WXYZ) — A Wayne County Circuit Court judge has dismissed Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo’s lawsuit requesting a preliminary injunction that would force Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain an absentee ballot at the Detroit City Clerk’s Office. Plaintiffs' Brief and Request for...
Tv20detroit.com
Longtime Detroit education advocate Tyrone Winfrey Sr. dies
Tyrone Winfrey Sr., the executive director of community affairs for the Detroit Public Schools Community District, has died, according to several reports. Winfrey is the former president of the Detroit school board. He's always been about young people first, making sure Detroit kids are getting into college. He was first...
Tv20detroit.com
Searching for the killer: Nataja Boleware's Family Continues To Fight To Find Out Who Her Killer Is
DETROIT — When asked what kind of person her granddaughter was, Nataja Boleware's grandma chose a story over an adjective. She told 7 Action News about a time she driving with a then very young Nataja; "and she saw a man getting pulled out of the garbage, she said ‘Grandma, pull over!' She gave the man her food, that’s the type of person she was, if she could help you she would, and she was helping a friend when this happened."
Tv20detroit.com
How Governor Whitmer and Gubernatorial Candidate Dixon are spending their final campaign days
DETROIT — With only a few days until the midterm election, both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon are working around the clock to secure every vote they can. Saturday Dixon spent the afternoon in Zeeland holding a rally while Whitmer spent the evening in Detroit. At...
Tv20detroit.com
Macomb Parks and Recreation collects leftover Halloween candy for kids in need
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb Township Parks and Recreation is asking for unwanted Halloween candy. It's a part of a holiday tradition they've been doing for the last 10 years in partnership with the Macomb Charitable Foundation. Every year after Halloween, the staff puts out a bucket on their front desk to collect candy. The candy is then used to stuff Christmas stockings for children in Macomb County.
Tv20detroit.com
Children's garden fundraising to build learning center on city's east side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A local nonprofit is fundraising to build a learning center on Detroit's east side. Launched in 2010 as a community garden, Eden Gardens' Community Association (EGCA) is located on Glenfield St. near Roseberry Ave. on the city's east side. Their goal was to improve the lives of children in the neighborhood and break down barriers to success through education and enrichment.
Tv20detroit.com
Hundreds celebrate the Day of the Dead in southwest Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Around 200 runners ran through cemeteries in southwest Detroit Saturday morning for Run of the Dead-Detroit. The race is put on by the Southwest Detroit Business Association. All proceeds from Saturday's 5k and 10k runs will benefit the Center of Music & Performing Arts Southwest (COMPAS).
Comments / 0