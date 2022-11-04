Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Crews working to clean storm damage, restore power across Snohomish County
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Crews have been called to Snohomish County from across the state to help clear up damage from Friday night's storm. Snohomish PUD says 53 crews worked throughout the county Sunday night clearing up trees that fell on power lines. "The cleanup is pretty massive. There's a...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Blast of 20-degree temperatures ahead
Western Washington is bracing for plummeting temperatures this week. Lows will plunge to the 20s and low 30s this week! Highs will be well below-average in the 40s. Our coldest point this week will be Wednesday morning. The chilliest spots will be over the South Sound and some valleys where cold air likes to settle.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Mountain snow and chilly lowland showers
SEATTLE - As of midday Sunday, the worst of the mountain snow is over for the weekend. However, there could still be several inches of new snow for the passes by Monday morning. This could drop visibility and create dangerous conditions for drivers. Here in the lower elevations, there's a small chance for snow mixing with rain at times today and tomorrow!
myeverettnews.com
Sunday Storm Updates Here
9:30 PM Update: Here’s the latest update from Snohomish PUD posted to social media at 9:00 PM. Crews are continuing to make progress tonight! Power is back on for another 7,000 people. We are estimating that 80% of customers will have power back on by 9 a.m. tomorrow morning. At that point, the remaining outages get more complicated and will take longer to repair, but we think we should have 90% of people back in power by 8 p.m. Monday. We will not stop working until power is back on for all.
KOMO News
Residents along Highway 2 dealing with aftermath of inclement weather
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — It was a busy night for emergency crews on Highway 2 and communities near the burn scar of the Bolt Creek Wildfire. As predicted, the wind and rain loosened the fire damaged trees and debris, and sent it falling to the roadway below. James Knisley, Fire...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
q13fox.com
Tracking wind damage after severe storm in Puget Sound
FOX 13's Jennifer Dowling is live in Lake Stevens where an overnight windstorm caused thousands of power outages - bringing down trees and powerlines. A lot of communities in Snohomish County are waking up without power Saturday morning.
q13fox.com
Traffic slows on northbound I-5 in Seattle amid freeway flooding
SEATTLE - Traffic has slowed to a crawl on northbound I-5 near Mercer Street after water flooded onto the freeway. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says an incident response team is on scene, and traffic moving slowly. Drivers are urged to use caution or find alternate routes. Officials say...
q13fox.com
Powerlines, trees knocked down in Thurston County storm
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Parts of Thurston County are experiencing a double dose of severe weather: enough rain is falling to call a flood watch until Saturday evening and the area is also under a wind advisory until late Friday night. Winds gusting to 45 miles an hour were strong...
myeverettnews.com
Lots Of Cleanup Ahead As Wind Storm Batters Everett And Snohomish County
Editor’s Update 7:00 AM Saturday morning: At this hour Snohomish PUD reports more than 146,000 customers without power in Snohomish County. In Everett, there are more than 20,000 PUD customers still in the dark. Be cautious if you venture out and treat any downed wires you see as live.
KOMO News
Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound
EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
Rain and wind could turn dangerous Friday afternoon
That hot, smoky weather we saw in October feels like a distant memory. The wind, rain, and mountain snow have only just begun in the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service in Seattle said now that the next storm system has made its way onshore in the Pacific Northwest, we can expect more rain throughout the day Friday. There is a danger of flash flooding.
q13fox.com
Driver pulled out of truck after it crashes into home near Green Lake
SEATTLE - A driver was pulled out of a truck that crashed into a home near Green Lake on Monday morning. Crews responded at about 10:30 a.m. to a report of a dump truck that crashed into a structure at North 85th Street and Wallingford Avenue North. When firefighters arrived,...
Residents warned to brace for power outages as fall storm hits western Washington
As this atmospheric river blows into western Washington, there may be some power outages in the area. Heavy rain and high wind are forecast for the next couple of days. “I don’t like it at all,” Twyla Collins, an Everett resident, said. This combination of wind and rain could lead to major headaches from Seattle to the North Sound.
KXL
‘Atmospheric river’ bringing rain, wind, snow to PNW
SEATTLE (AP) — An atmospheric river is bringing strong to damaging winds, heavy rain and below-normal temperatures for the Puget Sound region from Thursday evening through Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said. Snow in the passes is expected as is potential river flooding. Jeff Michalski, a meteorologist with...
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Urges Residents to Prepare for Cold Weather
City of Tacoma announcement. This year the weather changed rapidly. Weather forecasts are predicting rain and snow next week with temperatures in the low 40s during the day and dropping to around or below freezing overnight. The City of Tacoma is encouraging residents to prepare for the cold. Cold can...
KOMO News
Road crews ready as snowfall begins at Cascade passes in western Washington
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials say they will be monitoring routes like Snoqualmie Pass over the next few days as a storm moves into western Washington. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and mountain snow to the passes. On...
Rain, wind, and snow storms could be coming to Seattle soon
Batten down the hatches, the storms are coming. The National Weather Service in Seattle is reporting Thursday morning that storms are moving into the Pacific Northwest that will “bring strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and well-below normal temperatures.”. KIRO 7 chief meteorologist Morgan Palmer wrote in his...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Updated: Phase 4 Flood Alert, Major Flooding Expected
Update 8:30 AM, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, the following city roads remain closed due to flooding: Mill Pond Road, Reinig Road (near SVT Bridge/396th), Boalch Ave (near the entrance to Mt. Si Golf Course), as well as Three Forks Dog Park. Roads will remain closed for some time after the water recedes to allow for debris and mud cleanup. Thank you for adhering to road-closed barricades and for your patience.
Storm aftermath presents challenges for Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County continues to deal with the aftermath of Friday's storms, as crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes. "Nobody got injured, we just count our blessings sometimes," said Frank Volkert, the property's landlord at the corner of Rucker and 23rd Avenue in Everett, where a tree was uprooted from the ground by Friday’s storm.
