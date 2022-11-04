ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Oprah delivers November surprise, endorses Fetterman over Oz

By MARC LEVY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZT9a_0iy89Oy000
1 of 2

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — TV icon Oprah Winfrey on Thursday endorsed Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race and rejected Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom she had helped launch to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought him on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest.

Until now, Winfrey had said she would leave the election to Pennsylvanians, but she changed that position in an online discussion on voting in next Tuesday’s election.

”I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania and of course, but I will tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons,” Winfrey said, before going on to urge listeners to vote for Democrats running for governor and Senate in various states.

The Pennsylvania seat has for months been seen as the most likely pickup opportunity for Democrats in the evenly divided Senate.

Polls show a close race between Fetterman and Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

In a sign of how high the stakes are, Trump will return to Pennsylvania on Saturday to campaign for Oz, while President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will campaign for Fetterman that same day.

Oz left Oprah’s show after five years and 55 episodes to start his own daytime TV program, “The Dr. Oz Show,” which ran for 13 seasons before he moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to run for the Senate.

The seat is being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

___

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter: twitter.com/timelywriter.

___

Learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections. And follow the AP’s election coverage of the 2022 elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.

Comments / 429

Vanilla Soul
3d ago

What surprise here , liberals show their true colors , they would vote a donkey into office should it be nominated , oh hell they already have that.

Reply(46)
179
Laurencia Genest
3d ago

is Oprah even a Pennsylvania resident?? if not then her opinions don't matter!! people who use their entertainment name to work the people, are very wrong in getting involved where they don't belong!!

Reply(22)
126
Verdad
3d ago

So Oprah supports a man who illegally pulled out a shotgun on an unarmed black man... Stockholm syndrome is real people... even Oprah isn't immune from it...

Reply(15)
129
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Candidate statement: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

Twenty years ago, I came to Braddock to start a GED program and help young people find jobs. After two of my students were shot and killed, I ran for mayor to stop the violence. I proudly served as mayor of Braddock for four terms. During my tenure as mayor,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

What to expect in Pennsylvania on election night

Pennsylvania, a perpetual swing state, is home to two of the most closely watched races in the country this fall. The contest to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf pits GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his election loss, against second-term state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who played a prominent role in fighting Trump’s litigation over the 2020 contest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Since 2020, when former President Donald Trump and his allies began spreading conspiracy theories that the presidential election had been stolen, such falsehoods have become a prevalent feature of U.S. local, state, and national elections. That’s especially true...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

AP sources: Justice Dept. watchdog probing Mass. US attorney

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s inspector general has opened an investigation of the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, prompted by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins’ appearance at a political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, The Associated Press has learned. An investigation by the department’s internal watchdog targeting one of the nation’s 93 U.S. attorneys — political appointees who are some of the highest-ranking federal law enforcement officials — is highly unusual. The ethics concerns surrounding Rollins threaten to undermine Attorney General Merrick Garland’s efforts to restore the Justice Department’s reputation for political independence after tumultuous years under Republican President Donald Trump. The inspector general’s office is focusing on Rollins’ attendance at the Democratic National Committee event in July as well as her use of her personal cellphone to conduct official business, according to two people briefed on the investigation, which has been underway for weeks. Also being examined is a trip that Rollins took to California that was paid for by an outside group, they said. They were not authorized to publicly discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Democratic incumbents spending big in final days of campaign

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Spending in the waning days of this year’s campaign season by some Delaware Democrats seeking to remain in office has dwarfed that of their Republican challengers, according to finance reports. For the three-week period ending Nov. 1, Democratic state Sen. Laura Sturgeon, whose district includes wealthy suburbs northwest of Wilmington, reported just under $84,000 in campaign spending, despite raising only a little more than $10,000. Sturgeon’s Republican opponent, attorney Ted Kittila, reported raising $12,725 and spending just under $12,000 in the same three-week period. In another closely watched race where Republicans hope to flip a Senate seat, Democratic incumbent Spiros Mantzavinos, whose district covers the western suburbs of Wilmington, reported spending more than $50,600 — more than three times the $15,505 he raised. His Republican opponent, business owner Sherm Porter, reported spending $15,181 and receiving a single campaign contribution of $103.48, ending the reporting period with a negative cash balance. Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Debra Heffernan, whose House district includes areas north and east of Wilmington, reported spending more than $47,000, roughly three times her $15,750 in campaign contributions. GOP challenger Michael Krawczuk reported raising $1,295.00 and spending $279.20.
DELAWARE STATE
WITF

Dueling speeches by Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro lay out stakes, opposing views in final days of campaign

Both addresses offered a vision of freedom — and of the threat their opponents pose to it. Republican Doug Mastriano and Democrat Josh Shapiro never had a face-to-face debate in their race for governor. But back-to-back visits in Allegheny County on Tuesday and Wednesday nights made clear the stakes in their contest, demonstrating far-reaching differences in style and political conviction.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban

It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Maryland's longest-serving woman in state legislature dies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Sheila Hixson, who served more than four decades in the Maryland General Assembly, has died. She was 89. U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, along with state Sen. Will Smith and Dels. Lorig Charkoudian, David Moon and Jheanelle Wilkins said in a joint statement on Monday that Hixson was “a trailblazer in Maryland politics and government” and the longest-serving woman in the legislature. The lawmakers, who represent Montgomery County as Hixson did, described her as a “beloved friend and mentor.” They noted that Hixson “got involved locally and led the way for a generation of women running in Maryland elections at every level, always working pragmatically for progressive change.” Hixson, a Democrat, was the first woman to chair the Maryland House Ways and Means Committee.
MARYLAND STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Inflation is hitting Pa. Latinos hard — and they’ll vote that way | Friday Morning Coffee

It’s safe to say that just about every Pennsylvania family is feeling inflation’s pinch this midterm campaign season. But the commonwealth’s Latino voters, a key bloc that’s growing in both size and political clout, are feeling it more than most. And they’re going to vote that way. That was the bottom line Thursday from a trio of […] The post Inflation is hitting Pa. Latinos hard — and they’ll vote that way | Friday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

John Fetterman makes brief Lehigh Valley appearance to pump up canvassers, stump for Wild

Making a very brief Lehigh Valley appearance Thursday in a tight U.S. Senate race, John Fetterman stressed the importance of every single vote. “I won my very first election 17 years ago by one single vote,” the Democrat told a few dozen canvassers and supporters in the parking lot outside the Teamsters Local 773 in Whitehall Township. The current lieutenant governor was referencing his narrow 2005 victory in the race for mayor of the western Pennsylvania borough of Braddock.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin judge won't order sequestering of absentee ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly’s elections committee along with a veterans group and other voters have filed a lawsuit seeking a court order requiring the sequestering of military absentee ballots in the battleground state. The lawsuit from state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, filed Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court, comes after a top Milwaukee County elections official was charged with fraudulently requesting three military ballots using fake names and having them sent to Brandtjen as way to expose vulnerabilities in Wisconsin elections. Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, was fired last week...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
564K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy