PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Basketball vs. Saint Francis

In case you missed the game, take a look at 10 photos from Indiana's 104-59 exhibition game win over Saint Francis inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Take a look at 10 photos from Indiana's 104-59 exhibition game win over the Saint Francis Cougars on Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Freshmen Jalen Hood-Schifino got his second start of the season along with veterans Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp.

Jackson-Davis had to miss the first exhibition game against Marian because of a right hand injury, but was ready to play Thursday night with a taped-up hand. Sophomore guard Tamar Bates also played his first game after missing the Marian exhibition with an undisclosed injury.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Bates is a great piece for the team, and he was thrilled to have him back in the game.

Jackson-Davis finished the night with 19 points followed by Hood-Schifino and Reneau with 15 a piece. Five Hoosiers scored in double figures, and three players in Jackson-Davis (9), Reneau (8) and Jordan Geronimo (8) nearly reached double figure boards.

Up next, the Hoosiers will begin regular season play when they take on Morehead State on Monday at Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers will then take on Bethune-Cookman Thursday at home before heading to Cincinnati to take on Xavier for their first away game of the season on Friday, Nov. 18.

The first Big Ten game of the season comes on Dec. 3 against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. followed by a home game with Nebraska on Dec. 7.

The rest of conference play resumes on Jan. 5 versus Iowa in Iowa City.

Indiana Beats Saint Francis

Hoosiers Celebrate Indiana Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) smiles during warm-ups during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Malik Reneau Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) scores in front of St. Francis' Joe Reidy (3) during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jalen Hood-Schifino Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) goes around his back to get past St. Francis' Antwaan Cushingberry (12) during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Malik Reneau Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) blocks St. Francis' Branden Northern (2) during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indiana Coach Mike Woodson Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson watches during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Race Thompson Indiana Race Thompson (25) scores during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Trey Galloway Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) shoots a three-pointer during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Xavier Johnson Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) drives past St. Francis' Antwaan Cushingberry (12) during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Miller Kopp Indiana's Miller Kopp (12) passes during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Full Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule

