ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Basketball vs. Saint Francis

By Haley Jordan
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3Z75_0iy892dH00

In case you missed the game, take a look at 10 photos from Indiana's 104-59 exhibition game win over Saint Francis inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

View the original article to see embedded media.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Take a look at 10 photos from Indiana's 104-59 exhibition game win over the Saint Francis Cougars on Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Freshmen Jalen Hood-Schifino got his second start of the season along with veterans Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp.

Jackson-Davis had to miss the first exhibition game against Marian because of a right hand injury, but was ready to play Thursday night with a taped-up hand. Sophomore guard Tamar Bates also played his first game after missing the Marian exhibition with an undisclosed injury.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Bates is a great piece for the team, and he was thrilled to have him back in the game.

Jackson-Davis finished the night with 19 points followed by Hood-Schifino and Reneau with 15 a piece. Five Hoosiers scored in double figures, and three players in Jackson-Davis (9), Reneau (8) and Jordan Geronimo (8) nearly reached double figure boards.

Up next, the Hoosiers will begin regular season play when they take on Morehead State on Monday at Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers will then take on Bethune-Cookman Thursday at home before heading to Cincinnati to take on Xavier for their first away game of the season on Friday, Nov. 18.

The first Big Ten game of the season comes on Dec. 3 against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. followed by a home game with Nebraska on Dec. 7.

The rest of conference play resumes on Jan. 5 versus Iowa in Iowa City.

Indiana Beats Saint Francis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Opy0_0iy892dH00

Hoosiers Celebrate

Indiana Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) smiles during warm-ups during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FlLB5_0iy892dH00

Malik Reneau

Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) scores in front of St. Francis' Joe Reidy (3) during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ykYd_0iy892dH00

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) goes around his back to get past St. Francis' Antwaan Cushingberry (12) during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QHwVW_0iy892dH00

Malik Reneau

Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) blocks St. Francis' Branden Northern (2) during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ExCPY_0iy892dH00

Indiana Coach Mike Woodson

Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson watches during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iBaVM_0iy892dH00

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txdPZ_0iy892dH00

Race Thompson

Indiana Race Thompson (25) scores during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g2nlj_0iy892dH00

Trey Galloway

Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) shoots a three-pointer during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cuTcD_0iy892dH00

Xavier Johnson

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) drives past St. Francis' Antwaan Cushingberry (12) during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCp4m_0iy892dH00

Miller Kopp

Indiana's Miller Kopp (12) passes during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Full Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule

Related stories on Indiana basketball:

  • JALEN HOOD-SCHIFINO FINDS TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS FOR ALLEY-OOP Take a look at Indiana basketball freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino's one-handed pass to Trayce Jackson-Davis, who completed the alley-oop with authority in the Hoosiers' exhibition game versus Saint Francis. CLICK HERE
  • XAVIER JOHNSON FINDS JACKSON-DAVIS FOR SLAM DUNK Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson connected with Trayce Jackson-Davis for an easy slam dunk in transition against Saint Francis. CLICK HERE
  • HOOD-SCHIFINO BEHIND THE BACK: Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino made a crafty behind-the-back move through the lane against Saint Francis for an easy layup. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Morehead State at Indiana game day essentials

College basketball is back. Indiana opens its 123rd season of competition in men’s basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday evening. Game Day Essentials:. Morehead State (0-0) at No. 13 Indiana (0-0) Tip Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana has pitiful attendance ahead of Week 10 Penn State matchup

Indiana is playing host to No. 16 Penn State in Week 10, and Hoosier fans did not show up in droves. Rich Scarcella of Reading Eagle showcased a picture of Memorial Stadium 30 minutes before kickoff. Memorial Stadium has a capacity of over 52,000, and from the picture, it looks to be about a third of the way full.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

7 area marching bands compete in state championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

 https://www.si.com/college/indiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy