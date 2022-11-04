ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago teacher fights to clear his name after judge dismisses allegation from a student

By Ray Cortopassi
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24KKjU_0iy88yL100

CHICAGO — A quick search on Google reveals a lot about Matthew Baron of Chicago.

He has not one, but two rock bands. One is called Future Hits and features educational songs for children. Another is an indie/alternative group called Young Man in a Hurry.

Baron’s life has been bookended by those two creative passions: music and education. He’s an English as a Second Language instructor and has been a Social & Emotional Learning teacher for several years.

“This is a job where I get to work with kids and adults, parents, families and the community and just be really engaged all the time,” Baron said.

Another hit on the Google search is connected to his teaching job at Skinner West Elementary School in Chicago’s West Loop and a dark and troubling headline in May of 2019: “CPS teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate physical contact in classroom.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nn8Lb_0iy88yL100
A Google search connected to Matthew Baron’s teaching job at Skinner West Elementary School in Chicago’s West Loop shows a troubling headline. (Photo: WGN)

SEE ALSO: Homewood-Flossmoor High School students hold walkout in support of teen who said she was sexually assaulted

“[A child] made an allegation that I put my hand down the bare back of this student in the classroom for about nine minutes and gave this person a bare back massage,” Baron said.

The allegation came from a sixth-grade boy who said it happened while Baron put on a film for students to watch in a darkened classroom.

Baron learned about the allegations while he was in New York on a music tour. The call came from his principal who expressed doubt about the allegation but told him he was suspended during the investigation. Skinner families were also notified in a letter.

“It was shocking,” Baron said. “But also at the same time, I wasn’t worried in a way because I was like, ‘This is all going to shake out quickly. This never happened. Once whomever needs to look at it looks at it, it’ll be obvious and we’ll all move on with our lives.’ But that didn’t happen.”

What did happen was an arrest, fingerprinting and a mugshot. And then there were the news reports. The student’s mother posted about the allegation on Facebook and named Baron before he was even charged with a crime. Some called him a pedophile who groomed children. The mother began asking for others to come forward. It all was coming at a time when CPS was being criticized in a Chicago Tribune series for failing kids when it came to keeping children safe from predators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LboXN_0iy88yL100
Matthew Baron’s booking photo. (Provided by CPD)

And in a real way, Baron understood the optics.

“I always believed the accusers,” he said. “Always. Especially kids. Why would they say it if it didn’t happen?”

It didn’t take long for Baron to understand how and where the story began. He believes it was retaliation for disciplining another, unruly student who was disruptive in class. He noticed the two huddled together after school that day.

“It was obvious to me from the start because I knew they were very good friends,” he said. “And I don’t want to disparage anybody but given my experience with the particular student I got in the spat with, I wouldn’t put it past this person to try and hatch some retaliatory scheme against me.”

The allegation came out soon after. Even though he was building an understanding, it still was hard to grasp.

“I remember being on the phone with Whitney, my then fiancé, now wife, who was in Norway, just sobbing in a parking lot of Blick Art Supply,” Baron said. “I was buying notebooks, wondering ‘How the heck could this happen? How the heck could this happen?!’”

The shame and embarrassment were mounting as he figured out how to fight the charge and perception.

“It feels just guilt by accusation,” Baron said. “Just the accusation in and of itself, it’s like a permanent stain, a scarlet letter. I don’t know if it’ll truly go away. It was on the news. It was smeared on Facebook by the parent of the accusing child. Other people were jumping on that.”

But there was also support from the Skinner community. Many were having a hard time believing the story. Fellow teacher Jeff Merkin spoke to the sense of bewilderment and doubt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=334MiT_0iy88yL100
Matthew Baron (Photo: WGN)

“Originally, there was a lot of people talking,” Merkin said. “I felt bad that his name got out right away before the facts came out. Real quickly the teachers gathered together, we knew him well, (and knew) that this was not true.”

There were multiple investigations with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, the Chicago Board of Education and Chicago Public Schools. The Cook County State’s Attorney declined to file felony charges.

“A couple of kids corroborated the story, but their stories were not anything he was saying,” Baron said.

A misdemeanor battery charge stood.  At trial, the inconsistencies came to light. Testimony from the two students differed on the date. One testified the contact was on the student’s back. The other said it was his leg. Also in dispute was the duration of the exchange. One said the massage was nine minutes, the other reported it lasted less than a minute.

And then there was the matter of the lights which, because of electrical work at the school, could not be turned off.

“You could not turn them off. You could not dim them,” Baron said, adding there were 30 other children in the room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MgDrW_0iy88yL100
Exonerated, Matthew Baron eventually returned to a CPS classroom. (Photo: Provided)

“I think just the truth came to light in a very obvious way. They [sheriff’s deputies in the courtroom] came up to my attorneys and said this is unbelievable, this testimony is obviously false, and we can’t believe that we’re all here today,” Baron said.

After cross-examination during his bench trial, Baron was finally exonerated.

“It was a climactic moment,” Baron said. “My legs were shaking and the second the judge started to read the findings — about 5 or 10 seconds in — my whole body was loosening. He looked me right in the eye and said, ‘I find you not guilty.’ I felt like I was floating.”

By then, DCFS and the Board of Education had already dismissed the complaint. In February, CPS allowed Baron back into the classroom.

“Just on my walk into work, I –this is surreal, I felt like I was watching a movie,” Baron said. “This doesn’t happen. People who are falsely accused, having trials, they don’t return to where they came from. It felt really important to go back, even for one day. Even for one day, it was my goal.”

At Skinner, there were cheers and relief that day.

“In one of the classrooms I walked into they started chanting, ‘not guilty’ and started hugging each other like they won the Super Bowl,” Baron said. “I played music in all the classrooms. And so I was back into doing my thing, teaching ESL, social and emotional learning with my original songs that I write and my slideshows. It was amazing.”

That one day turned into six weeks. Amid all the joy, Baron still felt a trepidation. It was crystallized by one student’s voice hurling the phrase “child molester” in an auditorium.

“I felt awful, especially because I remembered that kid as a first grader and now here he was an eighth grader, snapshotting it,” he said.

More Coverage: WGN Investigates

Where does that path go? Baron stepped away from teaching for the time being. He and his wife had a young son and he’s been on extended paternity leave as he considers the next step.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kySt_0iy88yL100
Matthew Baron pictured with his wife, Whitney. (Photo: Provided)

“Being falsely accused by a student as an adult is inherently shameful, guilt by accusation,” Baron said. “And for me to release the shame of even the accusation, not even of having done anything, just being accused…for me to stuff it down and put it behind me and sweep it under the rug and pretend it never happened, I believe it would eat away at me. And telling it is very scary.”

Baron’s other creative outlet, his music, will continue to tell his story, which serves him better, with the light now shining on it.

“I was on the phone with someone and he told me, he said, ‘Matt, if you put this story behind you, it’ll become a shadow. But if you put it out in front of you, it could be the light that shapes your life moving forward,’”   he said.

The city of Chicago settled its case with Baron. It’s not clear what bearing it had on the case, but in his resulting lawsuit, Baron argued the investigating detective and the boy’s mother had started a romantic relationship, which the detective admitted to in a court filing. WGN News spoke with her by phone, but she declined to be interviewed, she said out of concern for her son.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 18

Brandon M
3d ago

the detective should be put on desk duty for getting romantically involved with someone during an investigation. The kid, and his "witnesses" should have their names released and smeared online I don't care that they are minors. Hopefully he can persue some kind of criminal charges against the kids for slander and false testimony

Reply(1)
18
jewel bee
3d ago

I hope he is able to move on and won some money. How did this go to trial whwn there were so many discrepancies?

Reply(1)
15
Benny Benoit
3d ago

I feel so bad for you but sadly this happens all the time and has ruined a many of people lives.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

25 years after a superintendent resigned, how has the CPD enforced Rule 47?

CHICAGO — Twenty-five years ago this month, the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department resigned after acknowledging that he violated a little-known and rarely cited departmental mandate: Rule 47.   Codified by the Chicago Police Board in 1973, Rule 47 forbids CPD officers from “associating or fraternizing with any person known to have been convicted of any […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

GOP candidate Bailey hopes to restore law and order in Chicago

OAK BROOK, Ill. — GOP candidate Darren Bailey and Republican candidate for State Attorney Thomas Duvall are holding a news conference in Oak Brook Monday morning. Bailey’s campaign team says he plans to discuss COVID vaccine mandates and accusations about Pritzker. In the final hours of voting, both candidates Pritzker and Bailey are pushing Illinoisans to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

45-year-old man crowned Chicago’s Karaoke Champion

CHICAGO —  A man from the city’s Andersonville neighborhood was crowned the Chicago’s Karaoke Champion Sunday night in Park West. According to a DCASE report, Jason Jackson, 45, was crowned after three rounds and from over 500 amateur singers by Mayor Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE). The Department of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man who murdered Gage Park family sentenced to natural life in prison

CHICAGO — Diego Uribe, the man who carried out the brutal murder of six of his family members in Gage Park back in 2016, has been sentenced to natural life in prison, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. When a person is sentenced to natural life in prison, there is no chance of […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Suburban police officer wounded during Chicago shootout

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police say an off-duty police officer was shot in the neck on the city's South Side Saturday evening. Police say the 51-year-old female officer is with the Merrionette Park Police Department. Around 5:30 p.m., she was in her car in the 2300 block of East 103rd Street when she was shot by someone driving a white Chevrolet. The shooter's car then crashed into a black Ford sedan nearby. Police say the officer got out of her car, announced she is a police officer, and exchanged gunfire with the shooter. That's when she was hit. Bullet holes were visible in a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's

CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
AURORA, IL
BET

Chicago Police Solve Murder Of Popular Street Journalist But Suspects Not Prosecuted

Zachary Stoner, an independent Chicago journalist, was known for his ability to interview underground hip hop figures and gang leaders in places where mainstream reporters rarely tread. But his 2018 killing shocked his YouTube followers and the journalism community, which roundly condemned it. Although his death was tragic, it went unsolved – until now.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Student walkout planned at Jones College Prep over school’s response to suspected Nazi costume

CHICAGO — Students at Jones College Prep in Chicago’s South Loop, dissatisfied with the school’s response to a student who appeared to wear a Nazi soldier uniform on Halloween, are planning a walkout next week. The walkout, planned for next Monday afternoon, seeks to address “the way administration ‘handles’ racial & ethnic discrimination at Jones,” […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicagoans gather for stair climbing fundraiser at Willis Tower

CHICAGO — Locals gathered at the Willis Tower Sunday to take part in SkyRise Chicago, an annual fundraiser based around climbing stairs and raising funds for one of the country’s premier rehabilitation hospitals based right here in Chicago. This year marked the 14th iteration of the fundraiser where participants either climbed 105 flights of stairs […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Report: Chick-Fil-A coming to Avondale

CHICAGO — Avondale is set to get the city’s latest Chick-Fil-A restaurant. According to a report by Block Club Chicago, the fast-food chicken restaurant will settle into where the New China Buffet used to be near the intersection of West Addison Street and North Elston Avenue. Per the report, City records show the chain was […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy