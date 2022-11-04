ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Oprah delivers November surprise, endorses Fetterman over Oz

By MARC LEVY
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XiAhs_0iy88qHD00

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — TV icon Oprah Winfrey on Thursday endorsed Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania's hotly contested Senate race and rejected Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom she had helped launch to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought him on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest.

Until now, Winfrey had said she would leave the election to Pennsylvanians, but she changed that position in an online discussion on voting in next Tuesday's election.

”I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania and of course, but I will tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons,” Winfrey said, before going on to urge listeners to vote for Democrats running for governor and Senate in various states.

The Pennsylvania seat has for months been seen as the most likely pickup opportunity for Democrats in the evenly divided Senate.

Polls show a close race between Fetterman and Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

In a sign of how high the stakes are, Trump will return to Pennsylvania on Saturday to campaign for Oz, while President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will campaign for Fetterman that same day.

Oz left Oprah's show after five years and 55 episodes to start his own daytime TV program, “The Dr. Oz Show,” which ran for 13 seasons before he moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to run for the Senate.

The seat is being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

___

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter: twitter.com/timelywriter.

___

Learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections. And follow the AP’s election coverage of the 2022 elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania's largest counties were among those working Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. Elections officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny, which includes...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSB Radio

Election 2022: Everything you need to know

Polls opened across Georgia at 7 a.m. Tuesday for the 2022 midterms, with some experts forecasting this election could be the most consequential in years. Every seat in the House of Representatives is up for grabs, CBS News reports, as are 35 U.S. Senate seats and 36 governorships. >> Stay...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

AP sources: Justice Dept. watchdog probing Mass. US attorney

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department's inspector general has opened an investigation of the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, prompted by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins' appearance at a political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, The Associated Press has learned. An investigation by the department's internal watchdog...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSB Radio

Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. "We won't really start to see...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

The It List: 'The Crown' has a new Diana and Charles to break up, Netflix doc looks at case of Alabama woman convicted of killing man she says raped her, Olivia Culpo and her sisters star in reality series and all the best in pop culture the week of Nov. 7, 2022

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Nov. 7-1, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)
ALABAMA STATE
WSB Radio

Man gets 10 years of probation for tampering with food items in Arizona stores

PHOENIX — A man convicted of adding harmful chemicals to food at several Arizona retail stores four years ago was sentenced to 10 years of probation, prosecutors said. David Clare Lohr, 52, was sentenced on Oct. 27, according to a news release from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. He received seven years of supervised probation on one count of criminal damage, and three years of probation on two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food, drink or medicine, the release stated.
PHOENIX, AZ
WSB Radio

One dead, multiple injured in Oklahoma tornado

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — (MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla.) -- One person died in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, and several others were injured after tornadoes impacted the state Friday, an official confirmed to ABC News. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said he was "praying for Oklahomans impacted by today's tornadoes," in a tweet...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WSB Radio

Hospice nurse charged for allegedly cutting off man’s foot without permission

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — A hospice nurse in Wisconsin could face 40 years in prison after she allegedly amputated the foot of a dying man without his permission. According to the criminal complaint obtained by KSTP, a Pierce County medical examiner first noticed during an autopsy that a foot had been removed from a body he was supposed to examine. Before he died, the unnamed elder person had been in the care of Mary K. Brown, 38, a Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center nurse.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSB Radio

Police searching for man who fled traffic stop in handcuffs

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. — Officers in Tennessee have asked the public to be on the lookout for a man who ran from a traffic stop while in handcuffs. The Millersville Police Department said in a Facebook post that a suspect who was taken into custody by the Tennessee Highway Patrol after a traffic stop, fled while in handcuffs.
MILLERSVILLE, TN
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
49K+
Followers
103K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy