Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, in partnership with the Atlantic Council’s Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center (Arsht-Rock), will help mobilize the insurance sector in support of the UN’s Race to Resilience by championing innovative disaster risk reduction initiatives that move communities from a reliance on recovery to focusing on resilience. Race to Resilience is a global campaign catalyzing a step-change in global ambition for climate resilience.

19 HOURS AGO