Woonsocket Call
Leading Blockchain Intelligence Company TRM Labs Announces $70 Million Series B Expansion Led by Thoma Bravo
Goldman Sachs, PayPal Ventures, Amex Ventures, Citi Ventures and other leading financial institutions and their venture capital divisions participated in the financing, supporting TRM’s mission to create a safer blockchain ecosystem. TRM Labs, a leading blockchain intelligence company, has announced a $70 million expansion to the company’s Series B...
Woonsocket Call
Marsh McLennan Partners with UN Climate Change High-Level Champions and Arsht-Rock to Support Race to Resilience and Advance Insurance Sector Action on Climate Adaptation
Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, in partnership with the Atlantic Council’s Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center (Arsht-Rock), will help mobilize the insurance sector in support of the UN’s Race to Resilience by championing innovative disaster risk reduction initiatives that move communities from a reliance on recovery to focusing on resilience. Race to Resilience is a global campaign catalyzing a step-change in global ambition for climate resilience.
Woonsocket Call
Omantel Launches Middle East’s First 400GbE DCI Service with Ciena
New service connects data centers and supports growing digital traffic. Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel), Oman's first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of a 400GbE DCI service utilizing Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) Data Center Interconnect solution. The service is designed to meet the rapidly rising connectivity demands of Omantel’s wholesale, cloud and content provider customers while delivering a superior customer experience through optimized performance.
