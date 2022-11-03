Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
16 Aggie-owned companies in Brazos County make Aggie 100 list
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A record number of Aggie-owned businesses across the Brazos Valley were recognized Friday night for being among the fastest-growing companies owned or led by graduates of Texas A&M. The list, called The Aggie 100, was revealed Friday night at Kyle Field to honor the 100 fastest–growing Aggie companies.
KBTX.com
O’Rourke to visit Texas A&M Monday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be speaking at Texas A&M Monday ahead of election day on Nov. 8. The Get Out the Vote Rally will be at noon Monday on campus.
KBTX.com
Get a head start on your future career
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Electricians are in demand in the Brazos Valley and with this pre-apprenticeship class, you can earn while you learn. Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley has been awarded a new grant by the Texas Workforce Commission to start a pre-apprenticeship class for the electrical trade, and they’re partnering with Blinn College make it happen.
KBTX.com
Aggies Earn Bid to NCAA Championship
INDIANAPOLIS – The Texas A&M Aggies travel to Austin to play the No. 16 Texas Longhorns in an NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship first round match Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium. First kick is at 5 p.m. Texas A&M drew an at-large bid to the NCAA...
KBTX.com
Flu, RSV cases on the rise nationwide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Doctors are blaming a combination of RSV and Flu cases for hospitals filling up nationwide. Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth says it is full across the board due to a surge in these illnesses. Right now, flu hospitalizations are at a 10 year high. Respiratory...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M cruises past ULM 87-54 in season opener
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s basketball opened up year four of the Buzz Williams era with an 87-54 victory over Louisiana Monroe at Reed Arena Monday night. Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies with 18 points on 5-7 shooting and 4-8 from beyond the arc. Henry...
KBTX.com
Aggie Gameday: Florida vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on KBTX. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Florida on Nov. 5, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments from the show.
KBTX.com
Five-Star Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. decommits from Texas A&M
DENTON, Texas (KBTX) - Denton Ryan senior and five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. announced on Monday that he is no longer committed to Texas A&M. Hill Jr. originally chose the Aggies over the Texas Longhorns over the summer. According to multiple recruiting sites, Hill Jr. is the #1 linebacker in the nation in the class of 2023. In only 6 games played this year as a senior, he leads the team with 47 tackles.
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for UMass Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against UMass on Saturday, Nov. 19 is set to kick off at 11 a.m. on SEC Network+/ESPN+, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. The Maroon & White travel to Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, while...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: 25th anniversary of the dedication of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University celebrated the 25th anniversary of the dedication of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum on Sunday. On a “beautiful Aggie day,” President George H. W. Bush dedicated the library to the American people, saying he hoped the archives within would “make deeper our appreciation for the blessings of freedom and democracy, and make stronger our devotion to them.”
KBTX.com
Five Brazos Valley teams ranked in final DCTF rankings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their rankings after the final week of the high school regular season and five teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station stays at No. 10 following a 42-14 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson. The Cougars...
KBTX.com
Gospel Fest is less than a week away
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mark your calendars, Gospel Fest is less than a week away. Texas A&M’s Voices of Praise will host the 38th annual Gospel Fest, an evening filled with praise and worship. Throughout the day there will be church services, Christian education classes, and lunch. The evening...
KBTX.com
Aggies tally 5 losses in a row for the first time since 1980
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has now lost five straight games, which is the first time since the 20th century after falling to Florida 41-24 on Saturday night. Now the Aggies play for their pride. Entering the final three games of the season needing to sweep just to qualify for a bowl.
KBTX.com
It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The clock is ticking down with just 24 days left in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The calendar may be dwindling but the tropical waters are still plenty warm to develop tropical systems. As of Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two areas of interest with a high chance of strengthening into a tropical or sub-tropical system before mid-week. Here is the latest from the agency:
KBTX.com
Be Remarkable: Arthur Bettis is a veteran who spends his time helping other vets
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday is Veterans Day, a time for all of us to honor the men and women who have served our country. Here at KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers, we are honoring a veteran in Bryan who has made it his life mission to help others even after he faced his own health challenges.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Comes up Short in Tough Sunday Match with Auburn
Auburn, Ala. – Texas A&M volleyball dropped Sunday’s match versus Auburn 3-1 (25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31). The Aggies return home to Reed Arena next Saturday for a match against No. 12 Florida. Leading the way for A&M (12-13, 4-10 SEC) was Caroline Meuth as she logged 19 kills...
KBTX.com
College Station Girls XC Finishes 3rd at State Meet
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Girls Cross Country Team scored 91 points to finish 3rd at the UIL State Championship Meet on Saturday in Round Rock. Lucas Lovejoy (28 points) won the team championship and Boerne Champion (85 points) was runner-up. Senior Megan Roberts continued her tremendous postseason racing with a 7th place individual finish to earn All State honors. Katherine Brunson was the second Lady Cougar across the line in 18th and also earned a place on the All State Team. Tough racing from Delaney Ulrich (29th), Maddie Jones (33rd), Jadyn DeVerna (42nd), Ellie Seagraves (77th), and Audrey Wong (123rd), pushed the Cougars to the podium.
KBTX.com
Tips for keeping your kids safe in the back seat
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Passenger Safety Project at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service works to reduce deaths and injuries from motor vehicle crashes by increasing the use of child restraints and safety belts. The project’s emphasis is on increasing the correct use of child safety seats across Texas.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Drops Opening Match of Weekend Series at Auburn
AUBURN, Alabama (KBTX) - Texas A&M volleyball dropped the opening match of its weekend series with Auburn 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21). The Aggies have another opportunity in tomorrow’s repeat fixture against the Tigers. Leading the way for A&M (12-12, 4-9 SEC) was Logan Lednicky, she tallied 25 kills...
KBTX.com
Honoring fallen soldiers at Aggie Field of Honor
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Just before Veteran’s Day on Nov.11, volunteers and Sojourners placed more than 230 flags at the Aggie Field of Honor. Dozens of people gathered at the Aggie Field of Honor to pay their respects to our fallen soldiers on Sunday afternoon. Its an event that has a mission of acknowledging those who risked their lives for our country. There was a specific list of fallen soldiers given to all volunteers so they could put flags aside their grave.
