MILWAUKEE — Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin will be open to viewers for our coverage of Decision 2022 Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Wednesday, Nov. 9. Beginning when polls open at 7 a.m., Megan Carpenter and Pete Zervakis will get Election Day started with everything you need to know about polling locations, lines and previewing where candidates will be later in the evening.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO