spectrumnews1.com
Jeffery Sossa-Paquette campaigns in Worcester ahead of Election Day
WORCESTER, Mass. - Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette, the Republican candidate for the Massachusetts 2nd Congressional District, made a campaign stop in Worcester over the weekend. He attended a 'Take Freedom Back Tour' rally at Mechanics Hall Sunday along with several other Republican candidates running for office in the state. In his final...
spectrumnews1.com
DOJ to monitor polls in 2 Wisconsin cities on Election Day
MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Department of Justice plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states on Election Day. The list includes two Wisconsin cities: Racine and Milwaukee. The DOJ said its Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections to protect the right...
spectrumnews1.com
How to watch live election night coverage, results on Spectrum News 1
MILWAUKEE — Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin will be open to viewers for our coverage of Decision 2022 Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Wednesday, Nov. 9. Beginning when polls open at 7 a.m., Megan Carpenter and Pete Zervakis will get Election Day started with everything you need to know about polling locations, lines and previewing where candidates will be later in the evening.
spectrumnews1.com
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. "We won’t really start to see any significant...
spectrumnews1.com
Ahead of Tuesday's election, Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — With just days away from the election, Maura Healey stopped in Central and Western Massachusetts Saturday looking to meet with voters. The Democrat, joined by elected officials in the area, hosted a canvas kickoff in Worcester’s Elm Park. Healey also made a stop in Springfield,...
spectrumnews1.com
Life coach works with Wisconsin youth to keep them off the streets
MILWAUKEE — Shannon King has been working to help at-risk youth get their life back on track through her organization since 2018. “I work with at-risk teens, many who have an excessive criminal background in Wisconsin. My goal, finding them jobs within 45 days and keeping them off the streets,” said King, CEO of Peace of Heart LLC.
spectrumnews1.com
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least two people, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins.
spectrumnews1.com
A strong storm system will impact Southern California
Southern California's first widespread rain event of the season has arrived. The first wave of rain will be light and scattered on Monday. On Tuesday, the moderate to heavy rain bands will move from the northwest to the southeast throughout the day. What You Need To Know. Light rain showers...
spectrumnews1.com
At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
spectrumnews1.com
Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 5,073 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 5:51 p.m. Sunday. We Energies said it expects customers who lost service on Saturday to have their outages restored or assigned by midnight.
spectrumnews1.com
The state playoffs begin on the 'Frenzy'
WORCESTER, Mass. -- The state playoffs are underway and central and western Massachusetts are well represented, especially in division seven. The top seeded West Boylston Lions dominated Tech Boston Academy from start to finish en route to a 49-0 home win. Jamie McNamara helped lead a powerful rushing attack and Brian Smith returned an interception for a touchdown for West Boylston.
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from quarterfinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs quarterfinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through the...
