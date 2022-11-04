ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Colossal chicken chiller brings jobs to Macon

MACON, Ga. — A $150 million warehouse will soon be chilling chickens in east Macon, also bringing more than 100 new jobs. Macon is home to numerous long-established industries like YKK, and GEICO. Joining them soon is Agile Cold Storage. Don Schoenl is the company's CEO. He says they'll build in two phases.
MACON, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Bibb Deputies looking for Michigan man missing from Macon since October

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for nearly a month. According to a press release from BSO, 30-year-old Jeremiah Groshong hasn't been heard from since October 18th and has been reported by a family member. The release states that Groshong is from Michigan and was in Macon for a funeral, last known to have been headed to a friend's house off of Log Cabin Drive.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Three found dead in a home in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three people have been found dead in a home in Warner Robins. Coroner James Williams confirms that three more people, in a separate case than what was reported earlier, have been found dead in a home on Edgarton Way. The scene is still active and...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

GAME CHANGER: Rutland's Ciara Passmore

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- She's a difference maker everywhere she goes and Ciara Passmore's Flag Football Coach Steven Gun says it all starts in the classroom. "Three point nine GPA," he says. Gun says Ciara also displays her leadership through her athleticism'. "She's been a starter for the softball team,...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Governor Brian Kemp visits Macon a day ahead of elections

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Governor Brian Kemp paid a visit to Macon in the final stretches of his campaign as he prepares to run against Stacey Abrams in Tuesday's election. Following an introduction by Agriculture Commissioner Candidate, Senator Tyler Harper, Kemp took to the stage along with other republican candidates, Senator Burt Jones, Attorney General Chris Carr, Secretary Brad Raffensperger, and others.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon mother in fear after home shot up 3 times

MACON, Ga. — Imagine waking up to shots being fired at your house in the middle of the night. Now, imagine it happening three times. However, this wasn't a dream for Latonia Seals and her family. This was their reality. Seals is a mother and has lived in Macon...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

BBQ lovers converge in Dooly County for this weekend's Big Pig Jig

VIENNA, GA. (WGXA) -- The Big Pig Jig is coming to Dooly County on Friday. The two-day event hosts various creative vendors and activities for both individuals and families to enjoy. On Saturday, the event offers free admission and free samplings of the Taste of The Jig Championship Barbecue competition.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Morris Avenue double homicide marks Macon's 60th in 2022

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has released the details of Macon-Bibb's latest homicides. The early Thursday morning shooting left two men dead. Four victims were held at gunpoint, and two are now dead. A Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report gave details of the night Deon Banks allegedly kicked down the door of a house on Morris Avenue.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Man kidnaps and chokes juvenile in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A man is in jail facing several charges after an incident in Warner Robins over the weekend. According to a press release, the Warner Robins Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart at 2720 Watson Blvd in reference to a kidnapping in progress. Officers found that 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay had arrived with the victim who is a juvenile and removed them forcefully and took them into the woods behind the business. Doobay then allegedly threw the juvenile to the ground and began choking them. A witness held Doobay at gunpoint until officers arrived. Police arrested and charged Doobay with aggravated assault and cruelty toward a child. The child was turned over to HCSO Juvenile for further follow-up and care.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

No Way Walker: Macon voices voting against Herschel

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon voters held a press conference Thursday to voice their concerns about Senatorial Candidate Herschel Walker. Their message urged voters to look at what they call a pattern of lies Walker continues to walk in, and hear why they are telling voters to vote Democrat. Georgia's...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Cherry Blossom Festival honors veterans with parade and concert

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- This Friday is veterans day and macon-Bibb celebrated early by saluting our veterans events in downtown Macon. This afternoon hundreds gathered along the streets to commemorate those who have served with patriotic themed floats, military units, and marching bands. Our hometown heroes were even featured of specific military campaigned floats such as the Korean war, Vietnam war, and Gulf war.
MACON, GA

