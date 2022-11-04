Read full article on original website
Colossal chicken chiller brings jobs to Macon
MACON, Ga. — A $150 million warehouse will soon be chilling chickens in east Macon, also bringing more than 100 new jobs. Macon is home to numerous long-established industries like YKK, and GEICO. Joining them soon is Agile Cold Storage. Don Schoenl is the company's CEO. He says they'll build in two phases.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
50-Year-Old Rupert Shane Ward Killed In A Bicycle Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bicycle crash on Irwinton road around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Rupert Shane Ward. According to the authorities, Shane Ward was struck by two different vehicles when traveling east on Irwinton road.
wgxa.tv
Bibb Deputies looking for Michigan man missing from Macon since October
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for nearly a month. According to a press release from BSO, 30-year-old Jeremiah Groshong hasn't been heard from since October 18th and has been reported by a family member. The release states that Groshong is from Michigan and was in Macon for a funeral, last known to have been headed to a friend's house off of Log Cabin Drive.
wgxa.tv
Three found dead in a home in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three people have been found dead in a home in Warner Robins. Coroner James Williams confirms that three more people, in a separate case than what was reported earlier, have been found dead in a home on Edgarton Way. The scene is still active and...
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Two people found dead in Warner Robins following welfare check
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people have been found dead in Houston County Monday following a welfare check. According to the Houston County Coroner's office, a man and woman were found dead in a home on Cohen Walker Drive following a welfare check by the Warner Robins Police Department.
wgxa.tv
GAME CHANGER: Rutland's Ciara Passmore
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- She's a difference maker everywhere she goes and Ciara Passmore's Flag Football Coach Steven Gun says it all starts in the classroom. "Three point nine GPA," he says. Gun says Ciara also displays her leadership through her athleticism'. "She's been a starter for the softball team,...
wgxa.tv
Houston County haunted house donates $20,000 to local teen with cancer
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- The Lake Joy Trails of Terror is good at frights but even better at fundraising. A few days after Halloween, the owners and staff of the haunt donated their proceeds to the family of a local teen with cancer-- a shocking $20,000. "I cannot put into...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/4/22
Bibb County investigators continue looking for who shot two men at a west Macon home on Thursday. Now, neighbors say the shooting makes them feel unsafe.
wgxa.tv
Filming continues in Twiggs County, again possible affecting mainline traffic
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- As film crews return to Twiggs County, the shoot could affect traffic conditions on Bullard and Manley Roads, according to the Georgia Department of Education. The filming resumed on Monday morning and is scheduled to continue until 6:00 on Monday evening, potentially causing periodic stoppage...
wgxa.tv
Governor Brian Kemp visits Macon a day ahead of elections
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Governor Brian Kemp paid a visit to Macon in the final stretches of his campaign as he prepares to run against Stacey Abrams in Tuesday's election. Following an introduction by Agriculture Commissioner Candidate, Senator Tyler Harper, Kemp took to the stage along with other republican candidates, Senator Burt Jones, Attorney General Chris Carr, Secretary Brad Raffensperger, and others.
Two people found dead in Warner Robins home after morning welfare check by police
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people were found dead in a Warner Robins home on Monday according to Coroner James Williams. He says the pair were found during a welfare check around 9 a.m. by the Warner Robins Police Department in a home on Cohen Walker Drive. The people...
Macon mother in fear after home shot up 3 times
MACON, Ga. — Imagine waking up to shots being fired at your house in the middle of the night. Now, imagine it happening three times. However, this wasn't a dream for Latonia Seals and her family. This was their reality. Seals is a mother and has lived in Macon...
wgxa.tv
BBQ lovers converge in Dooly County for this weekend's Big Pig Jig
VIENNA, GA. (WGXA) -- The Big Pig Jig is coming to Dooly County on Friday. The two-day event hosts various creative vendors and activities for both individuals and families to enjoy. On Saturday, the event offers free admission and free samplings of the Taste of The Jig Championship Barbecue competition.
Morris Avenue double homicide marks Macon's 60th in 2022
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has released the details of Macon-Bibb's latest homicides. The early Thursday morning shooting left two men dead. Four victims were held at gunpoint, and two are now dead. A Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report gave details of the night Deon Banks allegedly kicked down the door of a house on Morris Avenue.
WMAZ
Football Friday Night Roundup: John Milledge ties historic record, Perry rolls in shutout
MACON, Ga. — The high school football regular season in Central Georgia is in the books and the playoffs are on deck. The final week of the season provided plenty of drama in the form of upsets, blowouts and the breaking of a historic record. Best Game:. John Milledge...
41nbc.com
Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
41nbc.com
Man kidnaps and chokes juvenile in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A man is in jail facing several charges after an incident in Warner Robins over the weekend. According to a press release, the Warner Robins Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart at 2720 Watson Blvd in reference to a kidnapping in progress. Officers found that 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay had arrived with the victim who is a juvenile and removed them forcefully and took them into the woods behind the business. Doobay then allegedly threw the juvenile to the ground and began choking them. A witness held Doobay at gunpoint until officers arrived. Police arrested and charged Doobay with aggravated assault and cruelty toward a child. The child was turned over to HCSO Juvenile for further follow-up and care.
wgxa.tv
No Way Walker: Macon voices voting against Herschel
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon voters held a press conference Thursday to voice their concerns about Senatorial Candidate Herschel Walker. Their message urged voters to look at what they call a pattern of lies Walker continues to walk in, and hear why they are telling voters to vote Democrat. Georgia's...
wgxa.tv
Cherry Blossom Festival honors veterans with parade and concert
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- This Friday is veterans day and macon-Bibb celebrated early by saluting our veterans events in downtown Macon. This afternoon hundreds gathered along the streets to commemorate those who have served with patriotic themed floats, military units, and marching bands. Our hometown heroes were even featured of specific military campaigned floats such as the Korean war, Vietnam war, and Gulf war.
